Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

India vs South Africa: Focussing on Improving Everyday: Pant

Pant said he is working really hard to win more games for his country.

IANS |September 11, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Focussing on Improving Everyday: Pant

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said that he loves M.S. Dhoni and is not bothered about comparisons with the decorated former India captain, rather choosing to focus on his own game.

With no Dhoni in the squad for the South Africa home series starting from September 15, the selectors are looking at the 21-year old as a long term option to take over from India's twin World Cup winning captain.

"I just love him. I am focussing on my cricket and taking one match at a time. I am trying to improve everyday," Pant said at an event here when asked about Dhoni.

Pant said he is working really hard to win more games for his country.

"The team played really well (in the West Indies). I am looking forward to improve myself and helping team India to win more matches."

Asked about the South Africa series, he said: "We have practiced really well and mindset is good. We will look to do well."

Pant said there will be home advantage, but acknowledged that the Proteas are a good unit too.

"Our planning is going well. We will have home advantage but they are a good side," he concluded.

india vs south africa 2019Rishabh Pant

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...