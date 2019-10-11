Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

601/5 (156.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

36/3 (15.0)

South Africa trail by 565 runs

India vs South Africa | Former Cricketers Hail 'Run-Machine' Virat Kohli's Innings

Virat Kohli scored his first ton of 2019 on Friday and ended up converting that into his highest Test score, breaking a slew of records along the way.

IANS |October 11, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Former Cricketers Hail 'Run-Machine' Virat Kohli's Innings

Pune: Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his first ton of 2019 on Friday and ended up converting that into his highest Test score, breaking a slew of records along the way.

On Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Pune, Kohli led from the front as the Indian batsmen ground the visitors to the dust. He ended the Indian innings unbeaten on 254 as India declared on 601/5.

A number of former cricketers congratulated the Indian captain and his teammates for their performances. Apart from Kohli, Mayank Agarwal was the other centurion with 108 on the board while Ravindra Jadeja, who shared a 225-run stand with Kohli, blasted 91 runs off 104 balls.

Harbhajan Singh also joined the chorus.

Indian spin legend and former captain Bishan Singh Bedi said:

South Africa ended the day precariously on 36/3 with opener Dean Elgar, who scored a century in the first Test, back in the hut.

