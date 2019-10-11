India vs South Africa | Former Cricketers Hail 'Run-Machine' Virat Kohli's Innings

Pune: Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his first ton of 2019 on Friday and ended up converting that into his highest Test score, breaking a slew of records along the way.
On Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Pune, Kohli led from the front as the Indian batsmen ground the visitors to the dust. He ended the Indian innings unbeaten on 254 as India declared on 601/5.
A number of former cricketers congratulated the Indian captain and his teammates for their performances. Apart from Kohli, Mayank Agarwal was the other centurion with 108 on the board while Ravindra Jadeja, who shared a 225-run stand with Kohli, blasted 91 runs off 104 balls.
Congrats to @imVkohli on his double hundred and @mayankcricket for his hundred. Well played guys. Keep it up!#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/FBJ30l911E— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2019
Congrats to @imVkohli on his double hundred and @mayankcricket for his hundred. Well played guys. Keep it up!#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/FBJ30l911E
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2019
For a modern day successful T20 batsman, that Virat is also able to grind out a whole session ( this morning) against quality bowling is his rare versatility & an important element of his greatness.👏👏👏🙏🙏#indvsa— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 11, 2019
For a modern day successful T20 batsman, that Virat is also able to grind out a whole session ( this morning) against quality bowling is his rare versatility & an important element of his greatness.👏👏👏🙏🙏#indvsa
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 11, 2019
Harbhajan Singh also joined the chorus.
Run machine @imVkohli congratulations on your 26th test 100 🏏 pic.twitter.com/jeUJhPlfxb— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 11, 2019
Run machine @imVkohli congratulations on your 26th test 100 🏏 pic.twitter.com/jeUJhPlfxb
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 11, 2019
Indns are not tearing Sth African bowlers apart..but grinding ‘em as per the pitch requirement..@imVkohli is applying assiduously w/well grafted ton..quite familiar script really..Proteas’ travails will begin towards end o the 2nd day..!!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 11, 2019
Indns are not tearing Sth African bowlers apart..but grinding ‘em as per the pitch requirement..@imVkohli is applying assiduously w/well grafted ton..quite familiar script really..Proteas’ travails will begin towards end o the 2nd day..!!
— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 11, 2019
South Africa ended the day precariously on 36/3 with opener Dean Elgar, who scored a century in the first Test, back in the hut.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa | Former Cricketers Hail 'Run-Machine' Virat Kohli's Innings
Virat Kohli scored his first ton of 2019 on Friday and ended up converting that into his highest Test score, breaking a slew of records along the way.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019
ISL v CZEPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019
ISL v MLTPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA All Fixtures
Team Rankings