Former Pakistan Spinner Danish Kaneria Says KL Rahul is 'Not Ready to Lead the Team' Yet

India will take on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series on Sunday in Cape Town. The Men in Blue would be looking for the consolation win having already lost the series following their defeats in the first two ODIs. This South Africa series was supposed to be Rohit Sharma’s first outing as a full-time skipper. However a hamstring injury meant that KL Rahul be given the responsibility to lead Team India. Many had high hopes from the right-handed batter but so far it has been a disappointing show from the Lucknow IPL team’s costliest recruit.

Several pundits have been critical of his captaincy style and some even went on to say that he is “not ready to lead" the team yet. Latest to join that bandwagon is former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria.

Kaneria said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel said, “There’s no intensity in KL Rahul’s captaincy. The team isn’t showing the same intensity. It’s early times for KL Rahul but Rohit Sharma should come back as captain. KL Rahul is not ready to lead the team."

After the conclusion of the ongoing tour, India will play three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is, against the West Indies between February 6-20. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies Tour of India. The West Indies will arrive here for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma is likely to return to the team for the series, and lead India as a full-time captain of the white-ball team.

