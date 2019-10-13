India vs South Africa | George Linde Replaces Keshav Maharaj for Final Test

South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the third and final Test against India in Ranchi that is set to begin on October 19.
Maharaj, who has had more success with the bat in the series than with the ball, will be replaced by another left-arm spinner George Linde for the Ranchi Test, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Sunday.
He had sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during the second Day of the second Test in Pune. Maharaj however, later went onto score a maiden Test half-century on third day (72 off 132 balls, 12 fours) with the shoulder strapped.
A reassessment ahead the start of play on the fourth day along with MRI results revealed that he will not be fit in time to play in the final Test match.
Team doctor Ramjee Hashendra said, “An MRI showed that Keshav has sustained an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder which was strapped in order for him to bat yesterday.
"He was reassessed this morning particularly with regards to bowling and showed significant discomfort during bowling. Based on this morning’s assessment and the findings of the MRI, the medical team feels that he will not be fit in time for the next Test match in six days’ time.
"The nature and extent of the injury would mean that he will probably return to play in 14 to 21 days based on his progress during the rehabilitation phase.”
Maharaj outscored most of the batsmen above him in the second Test as he and Vernon Philander tried to save their side from an embarrassing first innings score. He could however manage only 22 in the second innings.
India have won the three-match series 2-0 and the Proteas will be looking to end their tour on a high with a positive result in Ranchi.
