India vs South Africa | Hotel Room Turned Into Makeshift Commentary Box For World Cup Match

There was something unique about the commentary box at the Rose Bowl in Southampton where India played their first match of the World Cup against South Africa. The commentators were calling the match not from a regular press box but from a room of the Hilton Hotel at the venue.
On the eve of the match, former South Africa player Shaun Pollock uploaded a video on social media giving a tour of the room. In his post he wrote, “Unique ground for SA v India clash.. why?? @nissanza #CWC19 #NissanAtICC #NissanSA.”
Unique ground for SA v India clash.. why?? @nissanza #CWC19 #NissanAtICC #NissanSA pic.twitter.com/HMKzOe0Ici— Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) June 4, 2019
In the video, the makeshift commentary box is shown to have all the facilities that a normal hotel room would have, apart from making room for commentators, director and the statisticians.
India next play Australia at Kennington Oval on June 9.
