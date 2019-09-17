Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa: HPCA to Begin Ticket Refund from September 19

PTI |September 17, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
The Himachal Cricket Association on Tuesday announced that the refund of the tickets of the abandoned first T20 International match between India and South Africa will begin from Thursday.

The T20I between India and South Africa here on September 15 was abandoned due to heavy rain without a single ball being bowled. Since the toss was also not held, the viewing public is entitled to get a refund of their tickets.

The HPCA said the refund to the customers who bought tickets off-line through the official stadium Box office at gate 1 will be done from September 19 to 22.

The customers will have to produce their physical tickets along with their government-issued photo ID proof to claim the refunds at the stadium Box Office from 10 am to 7pm.

The HPCA said that if the tickets were purchased though card payment at the sale box, one must carry that physical card with which the payment was made to get the refund.

A maximum number of four tickets per person shall be refunded as was the rule during purchase too.

The refund of tickets of West Stand (West 1, 2 & 3), Pavilion Terrace and Corporate Boxes will also be done on Thursday. Tickets of East Stand (East 1, 2 & 3) and Club Lounge Pavilion will be refunded on Friday. The refund of tickets of North Stand, North Pavilion and North West will be done on Saturday and Sunday.

Customers who have bought tickets online from paytm.com and/or insider will get back their money within 10 12 working days from Tuesday onwards and refunds will be credited to their original mode of payment.

The refund of the tickets will be made for the face value of the ticket only.

