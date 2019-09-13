India Arrive in Dharamsala Ahead of First T20I against South Africa

The Indian cricket team reached Dharamsala on Friday (September 13) for the opening game of their three-match T20I series against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium on Sunday (September 15).
The South African cricket team had arrived in Dharamsala a few days earlier on September 9.
A traditional welcome for #TeamIndia as they arrive in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/oUSxwUQ6ag— BCCI (@BCCI) September 13, 2019
A traditional welcome for #TeamIndia as they arrive in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/oUSxwUQ6ag
The tour of India is South Africa's first assignment since a disastrous World Cup campaign, during which they were knocked out in the group stage itself.
India are the top ranked team in the ICC Test rankings but are placed a rung behind South Africa, at 4th, in the T20 list.
"The goal is to compare ourselves with the best. India have been a successful team over the years. There's been some changes and our team is now a lot younger. It's a challenge for those who haven't played here earlier," Kagiso Rabada had said in a press conference.
Despite the lack of experience, Rabada added that there is a belief that the visitors can win against the formidable hosts.
"There will be a few debuts. Players who have not played against an Indian team, especially such good quality. We are going to see where we are at here. We believe we are going to win. It's exciting and we are going to have fun," he said.
Dharamsala is the first venue for their tour of India which includes a three-match Test series that will be played after the T20Is.
The two other T20I matches will be played in Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).
The three Tests will be played in Visakhapatnam (October 2-6), Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23) as the Proteas open their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India Arrive in Dharamsala Ahead of First T20I against South Africa
The South African cricket team had arrived in Dharamsala a few days earlier on September 9.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019
AFG v BANMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings