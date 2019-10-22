India vs South Africa | India Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash with Emphatic Win at Ranchi

India completed a clean sweep in the three Test series against South Africa, winning the third and final Test in Ranchi on Tuesday (October 22) by an innings and 202 runs.
Debutant spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took the last two wickets on successive balls in just the second over of the fourth day to dismiss the Proteas for 133 while following on. The Proteas started the day on 132-8.
Lungi Ngidi was the last man dismissed after he hit a ball straight towards the non-striker Anrich Nortje, with the ball deflecting off his shoulder and lobbing into the air to give Nadeem an easy caught and bowled.
India coach Ravi Shastri was happy with the team’s all-round performance, saying that everyone chipped in during the course of the series.
“Normally, in India you have two players hogging the limelight. But here you have 6 or 7 chipping in,” he said after the match.
“You have a captain who leads with example and gets a double hundred. You have Pujara chipping in, you have Rahane scoring the runs in the middle order.
“You have Jadeja scoring runs at 6 and picking up wickets. That is what you want. Till it is going well, enjoy!”
Theunis de Bruyn was out on his overnight score of 30 after coming in to the XI for concussed Dean Elgar, who got a nasty hit on the helmet off paceman Umesh Yadav on Monday.
On Day 3, South Africa's first innings ended on 162 earlier as they chased India's 497-9 declared.
The hosts made them bat again, and Yadav drew first blood, getting left-hander Quinton de Kock -- who was promoted to open the innings -- for five.
Shami took over to get first innings hero Hamza for nought with a delivery that rattled his off stump.
The pace spearhead then got du Plessis' prized scalp and Temba Bavuma caught behind for a duck.
Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also took a wicket each to force an extension of the final session but de Bruyn and Nortje survived the final few overs.
It was a series to forget for South Africa, who ended up on the wrong end of a 3-0 series whitewash for the first time in over a decade.
The innings loss in this match is also their joint-third highest margin of defeat in this manner. This series was also the first time since the 1935-36 season that South Africa lost two Tests in a series by an innings.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa | India Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash with Emphatic Win at Ranchi
India completed a clean sweep in the three Test series against South Africa, winning the third and final Test in Ranchi on Tuesday (October 22) by an innings and 202 runs.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 7:23 AM IST
India vs South Africa | Shami, Umesh Kept the Situation Under Control: Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Had Dreamt That People Should Watch Me on TV: Shahbaz Nadeem
Karthik Lakshmanan | October 20, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Ravindra Jadeja the Batsman Continues to Make Small but Vital Contributions
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SIN v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
JER v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019
NAM v BERAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings