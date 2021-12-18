India vs South Africa: India Has Never Won A Test Series In South Africa

The Indian cricket team has started its training ahead of the first Test against South Africa from December 26. Indian team has already landed in South Africa on Friday morning after players spent three days of quarantine in Mumbai. For the three test match series, Team India will be led by Captain Virat Kohli.

The three-match test series is very important for Team India and Captain Virat Kohli as South Africa is the only country where the Indian team has never won a test series. Captain Kohli would like to lead the side to win the series and change history.

Ahead of the first Test match starting on December 26, let’s look at the India tour of South Africa in the past years.

Team India went on a tour of South Africa in 1992 for the first time under the captaincy of Mohammad Azharuddin. India lost the four-match test series by 1-0. India managed to draw three Tests on pitches providing swing, pace and bounce. In that year Praveen Amre made his debut and scored a brilliant century in the first inning of the first match. In 1997 India toured South Africa for the second time led by Sachin Tendulkar. India lost first test match by 328 runs and the second by 282 runs. With the brilliant batting of Rahul Dravid, the present head coach of the team, India managed to draw the third test match. Dravid scored 148 in the first innings and 81 runs in the second innings in the match played in Johannesburg. India lost the three-match Test series by 0-2. Third time, India visited South Africa in 2001. The team was led by Captain Sourav Ganguly. The team lost the series by 1-0. In this series, Virender Sehwag made his Test debut. Sehwag, who came for batting at number six, scored 105 runs in the first inning of the first test match but India lost the match by 9 wickets. In its tour of South Africa for the fourth time, India was led by Rahul Dravid in 2006-07. Team India won its first Test match in South Africa under the captaincy of Dravid. Fast bowler S Sreesanth played an important role in India’s victory by taking 8 wickets in the match. However, after the win in the first match India side lost the remaining two matches. India has toured South Africa twice under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. For the first time India was successful in drawing a Test series in South Africa in 2010-11 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The three-test series was tied at 1-1. In the first test match, Africa beat India by an innings and 25 runs. However, Team India made a comeback by winning the second match by 87 runs. VVS Laxman scored 38 runs in the first innings and 96 runs in the second innings. He was declared man of the match. Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh took 6 wickets each. India managed to draw the third test.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, India toured Africa for the second time in 2013-14. In the first Test match played in Johannesburg, Virat Kohli scored 119 runs in the first innings and 96 runs in the second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara also played an innings of 153 runs in this match. However, with brilliant knocks of Faf du Plessis (134) and AB de Villiers (103), the African team was successful in drawing this Test. In the second test match, South Africa defeated Team India by 10 wickets.

India toured South Africa for the last time under the captaincy of Virat Kohli three years ago. India suffered a 2-1 defeat in the three-Test series.

