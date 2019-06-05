India vs South Africa: India Hold Clear Advantage in Recent Encounters With Proteas

India finally get their World Cup campaign underway a good seven days after the tournament started as they face a depleted South Africa at Ageas Bowl, in Southampton on Wednesday (June 5).
South Africa haven't had the best starts to their tournament having lost both their opening encounters to England and Bangladesh respectively. They have further been dented with injuries to two of their pacers, Lungi Ngidi and Dale Steyn. India, on the other hand, are a much settled unit with all 15 of their players fit and raring to go.
Over the years, India and South Africa have dished out mouth-watering encounters and although the Proteas unit has been marred with injuries, they are expected to give the Indians a tough fight. While the overall record in ODIs stands in South Africa's favour, India have had the wood over them in the last five 50-over games.
Here, we take a look at how those last five encounters panned out.
February 16, 2018: India vs South Africa, in Centurion - India won by eight wickets
Image: AFP
Having being walloped in the Test series, the Indians came back in some style in the ODIs crushing the South Africans 5-1 in the six-match series. The final game of the tour saw Virat Kohli once again leading the way with a classy 129* off just 96 balls. Chasing 205 for a win, the Indians romped home in a mere 32.4 overs.
Earlier, Shardul Thakur was the star with the ball returning impressive figures of 4/52 to keep South Africa in check. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal also contributed with two wickets each with only Khaya Zondo briefly shining for the hosts.
February 13, 2018: India vs South Africa, in Port Elizabeth - India won by 73 runs
Rohit Sharma was in full bloom as India registered their first-ever bilateral series win in South Africa across any format bar a one-off T20. The win was setup by a masterful 115 from Rohit before the spin twins Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav ran through the Proteas middle-order sharing six wickets between them.
Sent into bat, Rohit saw two run-outs at the other end, survived a drop on 96 but went on to score a crucial century. His dismissal did spark a collapse of sorts but India still managed a formidable 274/6.
South Africa would have fancied their chances at 166 for 4 in the 35th over but lost 6 for 31 to crash to 201 inside 43 overs.
February 10, 2018: India vs South Africa, in Johannesburg - South Africa won by five wickets (DLS method)
A Heinrich Klassen onslaught fashioned South Africa's win in a rain-curtailed match overshadowing a classy century from Shikhar Dhawan. Batting first, India riding largely on Dhawan's 105-ball 109 and Kohli's 75 amassed 289/7.
India started well with the ball but frequent rain restrictions saw South Africa's target reduced to 202 runs from 28 overs. It still would have been a tough ask but Klassen's knock of 43 in 27 balls followed by a spectacular five-ball 23 from Andile Phehlukwayo helped the hosts ace the chase in 25.3 overs.
February 7, 2018: India vs South Africa, in Cape Town - India won by 124 runs
It was a Kohli special all the way through as the Indian captain smashed an exhilarating 159-ball 160 to help India slam 303/6. It was almost a one-man show as Kohli single-handedly took the African bowlers to the cleaners. He smoked 12 fours and two sixes during his knock and was well supported Shikhar Dhawan who scored 76 off 63 balls.
In reply, South Africa were blown by a Chahal-Kuldeep show with the duo accounting for four wickets each to dismantle the hosts. While Chahal returned 4/46 from his nine overs, Kuldeep picked up 4/23 to bowl South Africa out for 179 in just 40 overs.
February 4, 2018: India vs South Africa, in Centurion - India won by nine wickets
Chahal and Kuldeep once again turned the screws obliterating South Africa in just 32.2 overs. Not one South African batsman could hold fort as they were skittled out for 118. Chahal picked up 5/22 in 8.2 overs while Kuldeep returned 3/20 from his six.
India hardly broke a sweat in the chase with Dhawan (51*) and Kohli (46*) romping home in 20.3 overs with nine wickets in the bag.
