India vs South Africa | India Outplayed Us in Every Department: Faf du Plessis

As South Africa lost by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final Test against India at Ranchi Test, they succumbed to only their third-ever series whitewash. They were outplayed in every department of the game, something which even their skipper Faf du Plessis admitted.
The match capped off what was a rather ordinary performance by the Proteas, despite starting the series on a positive note in Visakhapatnam where they scored 431 in the first innings.
“That's the frustrating part of the tour. Starting the first innings at Visakhapatnam, there were good signs for us. But we went the other way and kept making more mistakes as the series went on,” Du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.
“You got to give credit to the Indian team. This is a really tough Indian team under Virat. Be it in the batting, bowling or even fielding, we were dominated across the series.”
Before the start of the series, while there was a lot of talk about the Proteas preparing to deal with the Indian spinners, it was the fast bowlers who wreaked havoc and the opposition was caught by surprise.
“We spoke about this (India's spin threat) before the series. The mindset coming here, especially after 2015, was to be prepared for the spin attack. But the pitches were fantastic. India's seamers were outstanding through the series.
“Our seamers were good for 30-40 minutes but their's were able to do that throughout the day. I think it's the nature of the skill of the bowler. If you look at those who succeeded this series, it's their skiddy nature that's key but they're also in the right areas most of the time.
“In South Africa, the natural length is shorter and you need to make that adjustment here. That's what you need to do in international cricket.”
Yet Du Plessis sounded confident of producing better performances in the future, especially since this was a relatively inexperienced side.
“We have young guys coming through and in the coming 3-4 years, they will get experienced. It’s been a really tough series for us but we need to ensure that when we tour again, we are better equipped. This is the toughest place to tour, the statistics say that.
“They've won, 11 or 12 series in a row? So, it's been a very tough place to tour and it should only get better for us from here.”
