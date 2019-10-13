India vs South Africa | India Register Record 11th Consecutive Series Win at Home

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli beat South Africa in the second Test at Pune by an innings and 137 runs at a canter on the fourth day of the contest, and in the process completed a record 11th consecutive series victory on home soil.
Kohli’s side have now overtaken two of Australia’s streaks of 10 consecutive home series wins each (1994/95 - 2000/01 & 2004 - 2008/09).
India's last series defeat at home came versus Alastair Cook-led England in 2012-13.
The streak began with wins against Australia (4-0) and West Indies (2-0), under the leadership of MS Dhoni.
Kohli’s first series win at home came against the Proteas in 2015/16, and he has since continued to lead the side at home, except for the one-off contest against Afghanistan when Ajinkya Rahane skippered the side in Bangalore.
India completed the record win in style in Pune when they skittled out South Africa over two innings in less than six full sessions after having batted for almost two full days and posting a mammoth 601/5 in the first innings before declaring.
The third and final Test will now be played in Ranchi from October 19 (Saturday).
