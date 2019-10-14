Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa | India Report Card - Kohli Shines Brightest in Dominating Performance

Cricketnext Staff |October 14, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
India wrapped up the Test series against South Africa in style as they registered a huge innings and 137-run victory in the second Test played at Pune.

It was a commanding performance from India as they hardly put a foot wrong in the Test and dominated right from the first ball.

1. Rohit Sharma – 14 (5/10) –

Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a ton (AP) Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a ton (AP)

After a sensational start to his Test career as an opener, Rohit finally got a glimpse of why opening in Test cricket is the most difficult job. The pitch in Pune had something in it for the pacers early on and while Rohit looked to negate that early, and was partially successful before Kagiso Rabada got him to nick one through to the keeper. He also held two important catches in the game.

2. Mayank Agarwal – 108 (8/10) –

EGg0eHrU4AAUnDH

Another game, another ton. Mayank Agarwal has continued his fairytale journey in Test cricket as he slammed yet another century and again looked in complete control. He played out the new ball, tackling the threat posed by Rabada and Philander before stitching important partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. He also hit 16 fours and two sixes.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara – 58 (7/10) –

Cheteshwar Pujara leaves the field after his dismissal (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Pujara notched up yet another half-century but he will be slightly disappointed that he didn’t convert that into a big one as he was dismissed for 58. But he did play out the danger period, when the ball was moving and ensured that the middle-order wasn’t exposed early. Yet again, he was solid in his defence and wasn’t afraid to use his feet against the spinners. He and Agarwal put together a 138-run stand after Rohit’s dismissal which made things tough for South Africa.

4. Virat Kohli – 254* (10/10) –

Virat-Kohli

It had been a while since Kohli scored a Test ton. Well, actually just 10 but considering Kohli’s lofty standards, a big innings was just around the corner and he did deliver in style. Breaking a slew of records, Kohli registered his sixth double ton and was absolutely flawless. The only reprieve he got was when he was caught off a no ball batting on 208! He took his time initially, when batting with Agarwal before simply moving through the gears. Kohli could have easily carried on and scored a triple hundred but declared when Ravindra Jadeja got out – a decision he might regret now as India won easily with a day to spare!

5. Ajinkya Rahane - 59 (6/10) –

Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot (AFP)

Rahane again started really slowly, as has become trend for him especially against the spinners and something which the team management will have to look into – especially when playing in sub-continental conditions. However, he did manage to score a fine half-century though he would have liked it come a bit quicker. Rahane batted for 168 deliveries for his 59 runs. He was finally dismissed by Maharaj, as he nicked one through to the keeper. He took two catches at slip during the game.

6. Ravindra Jadeja – 91, 1/81, 3/52 (9/10) –

Jadeja with Ashwin (BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja has been a revelation of sorts with the bat over the past 12 months and that was at display once again as he played a quickfire knock but was unlucky on missing out on a deserved ton. His bowling wasn’t up to the mark in the first innings, but then the pacers delivered and Jadeja didn’t have much to do. He picked up three wickets in the second innings. India have discovered a more than capable lower-order batsman in him and he can also be a useful asset in overseas Tests.

7. Wriddhiman Saha – DNB (8/10) –

Wriddhiman Saha appeals (BCCI)

While Saha did not get a chance to bat, he showed that his skills behind the stumps are unmatched. He took five catches, including a couple of blinders. The one he took off Umesh’s bowling to remove de Bruyn was simply a stunner and it will be shown in the highlight reel for some time to come!

8. Ravichandran Ashwin – 4/69 & 2/45 (8/10) –

Ravichandran Ashwin appeals (BCCI)

Ashwin delivered once again for the hosts, showing why he remains India’s no.1 spinner. His dismissal of Quinton de Kock was a class apart as he completely bamboozled the Proteas wicket-keeper who had no idea where the ball went. The pitch didn't provide the kind of assistance to the spinners that some of the other grounds usually do around the country, and this just goes on to prove how solid a performance it was from India’s premier tweaker.

9. Ishant Sharma – 0/36 & 1/17 (6/10) –

Ishant-Jadeja

The lanky fast bowler didn’t have much to do and bowled only 15 overs throughout the game. He did get the early wicket of opener Aiden Markram in the second innings which helped set the tone for India to wrap up the game.

10. Mohammed Shami – 2/44 & 1/34 (7/10) –

Shami

Shami bowled tight lines and was accurate as usual with his line & length. Though he didn’t have the wickets this time, the way he had in the previous game, but Kohli will be happy with the way his bowler performed.

11. Umesh Yadav – 3/37 & 3/22 (9/10) –

Umesh Yadav dismisses Dean Elgar (AFP)

Umesh was making a comeback in this game and he certainly delivered, sending a message to the team management. He has been unlucky to miss out despite some solid performances overall. His pace and accuracy can be lethal, especially in sub-continental conditions and that was at display as he picked three wickets in both the innings. He has certainly increased the headaches for the team management going forward.

