India vs South Africa | India Set South Africa 395 to Win Riding on Rohit Heroics
South Africa ended Day 4 of the first Test against India at Visakhaptnam at the score of 11/1, having been set a daunting target of 395 runs to win by the hosts India. India declared their second innings on 323 for four in the final session of day four, with some explosive stroke-play seen in the final session, first by Rohit Sharma and then by Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane.
