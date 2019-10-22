Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

India vs South Africa | India Should Have Five Permanent Test Centres: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli feels that the BCCI should zero in on five permanent Test centres for future home series, similar to the English and Australian model.

PTI |October 22, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
India vs South Africa | India Should Have Five Permanent Test Centres: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli feels that time has come for the BCCI to zero in on five permanent Test centres for future home series, similar to the English and Australian model when top teams tour those countries.

In Australia, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide are the five designated Test centres whenever the big teams come calling.

Similarly in England, the Lord's, Oval, Trent Bridge, Old Trafford, Edgbaston, Southampton and Headingley are the seven main Test centres for any marquee series (Ashes/India).

Asked about the lukewarm response in Ranchi, the Indian skipper lapped up the question.

"That's a great question. We have been discussing this for a long time now. And in my opinion, we should have five Test centres. Period," the skipper made his point, something that the new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly might now have to look into.

"Look if you want to keep Test cricket alive and exciting, I totally agree with the fact that we need five Test centres at max. It can't be sporadic and spread over so many places where people turn up or they don't," he added.

"So in my opinion, absolutely, we should have five strong Test centres where the team coming to India knows that this is where we're going to play and nowhere else," he said.

The BCCI follows the rotation policy across formats but it has now more than 15 Test centres.

"I mean, I agree that you have state associations, rotation and giving games and all that. That is fine in T20 and ODI cricket, but for Test cricket teams coming into India should know we are going to play at these five centres.

"These are the pitches we're going to expect. These are the kind of people they're going to come to watch, crowds," Kohli reasoned.

The Indian captain sees this as a challenge just like his team faces when they hit foreign shores.

"That becomes a challenge already when you're leaving the shores because we go to any place, we know we're having four Tests at these venues. This is what the pitch is going to offer. It's going to be full stadium, the crowds behind the team," he said.

India vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2019Indian cricket teamvirat kohli

Related stories

India vs South Africa | We Believe We Can Win Anywhere in the World: Virat Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:52 AM IST

India vs South Africa | We Believe We Can Win Anywhere in the World: Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni Meets Team India After Series Whitewash in Ranchi
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:49 AM IST

MS Dhoni Meets Team India After Series Whitewash in Ranchi

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Extend Lead Over New Zealand
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:43 AM IST

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Extend Lead Over New Zealand

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more