Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

191/3 (47.2)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 6: KEN VS SCO

upcoming
KEN KEN
SCO SCO

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 7: JER VS NIG

upcoming
JER JER
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 8: NAM VS NED

upcoming
NAM NAM
NED NED

Abu Dhabi

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

India vs South Africa: India Win Toss Despite Proteas Sending Bavuma as Proxy Captain

India skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat for the third straight time in the final Test Saturday.

AFP |October 19, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
India vs South Africa: India Win Toss Despite Proteas Sending Bavuma as Proxy Captain

Ranchi: India skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat for the third straight time after South Africa's attempt to beat their bad luck at the toss with Temba Bavuma in the final Test on Saturday did not work.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis brought his deputy Bavuma to call the toss in an effort to change his side's fortunes but South Africa went on to lose its 10th successive coin flip in Asian Tests.

The hosts, who have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, made just one change to their starting line-up from the previous win on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been handed his international debut after being added to the squad late Friday in place of injured Kuldeep Yadav. Nadeem came in to the side in place of paceman Ishant Sharma.

However, not everyone was a fan of Du Plessis' decision.

"It was a quirky moment but for me it was a little bit pathetic," former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith, who is working with the broadcasters as a commentator, said on Saturday.

"It just shows the mindset of the South African side. I didn't enjoy seeing that. I would rather see the South Africa captain stand there, own his position."

"You know, they are looking at the wrong places for the reasons they have lost the game. Unfortunately, they haven't played well enough. Yes, winning the toss in the sub-continent is a nice thing to do but if you play well enough, you can still compete," he added.

"It isn't meant to be," Du Plessis said of his long losing streak.

"Important toss as this looks the driest surface of the series. It's about the first innings really and we need to put runs on the board when we bat."

The Proteas made five changes to their starting line-up, with Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi and Dane Piedt added.

Faf du Plessisindia vs south africa 2019temba bavumavirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SCO v KEN
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

NIG v JER
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

NED v NAM
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more