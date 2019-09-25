India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah Promises to Return 'Stronger Than the Setback'
Jasprit Bumrah is confident that he will return “stronger than the setback” after being ruled out of the upcoming Test series South Africa with a minor stress fracture in his lower back. Bumrah took to Twitter to thank fans for their wishes after his unavailability was announced on Tuesday, saying “injuries are part and parcel of the sport.”
