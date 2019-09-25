Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah Promises to Return 'Stronger Than the Setback'

Jasprit Bumrah is confident that he will return “stronger than the setback” after being ruled out of the upcoming Test series South Africa with a minor stress fracture in his lower back. Bumrah took to Twitter to thank fans for their wishes after his unavailability was announced on Tuesday, saying “injuries are part and parcel of the sport.”

Cricketnext Staff |September 25, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Pic: AP)

Umesh Yadav was named as Bumrah’s replacement for the three-Test series starting on October 2 in Vizag. The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement that injury was detected during a 'routine radiological screening'. Bumrah will now undergo rehabilitation at the NCA in Bangalore and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team.

The injury means Bumrah will have to wait to play his first Test at home. He has been the pace spearhead for India in recent times, picking 62 wickets in 12 Tests, all away from home.

Bumrah has been in red-hot form, and picked up 13 wickets in two Tests in West Indies. It included two five-wicket hauls and a hat-trick.

Bumrah was rested from the T20I leg of the series against South Africa, which both teams shared 1-1. He was also rested from the limited-overs leg of the West Indies tour that followed the World Cup.

Bumrah’s absence is another opportunity for Umesh who has been a constant feature in home Tests for the last three years. He picked 10 wickets in his last Test at home, against West Indies last October.

However, India's abundance in the pace department meant he played only one Test in Australia. He was also not picked in the XI for the two games against West Indies. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are the other pacers in the Indian squad for the South Africa series.

After the Vizag Test, the series moves to Pune and Ranchi.

