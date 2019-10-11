India vs South Africa: Kohli Fourth Fastest to 26 Tons, Surpasses Vengsarkar's Runs Tally

India skipper Virat Kohli showed exceptional form to notch up his 26th Test ton in the second Test against South Africa in Pune on Friday. With this century he became fourth fastest player to slam 26 tons – 138 innings – behind Don Bradman (69), Steve Smith (121), Sachin Tendulkar (136).
This was also Kohli’s 19th ton as skipper, joint second highest in the world along with Ricky Ponting. Graeme Smith leads the table with 25 centuries.
Not only that, during his innings, Kohli surpassed Dilip Vengsarkar’s tally of 6868 career runs, and is now the seventh highest run getter for India in Tests.
Earlier at the start of the Test, Kohli became just the second Indian captain to lead India in 50 Test matches.
MS Dhoni is the only other player who has completed this milestone. Dhoni captained the side 60 times between 2008 and 2014 while Sourav Ganguly is third on the list, having led the side 49 times.
India have been the number 1 Test side under Kohli's reign and he is also the most successful Test captain ever with 29 wins to his name. India have drawn 10 and lost 10 times. The side also registered first Test series victory in Australia under Kohli.
Kohli's win-loss ratio of 2.9 is also the best for any Indian captain and third overall behind Australia's Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.
