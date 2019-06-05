starts in
India vs South Africa | Kohli Hails ‘Complete Performance’ on Challenging Southampton Track

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Kohli Hails 'Complete Performance' on Challenging Southampton Track

India skipper Virat Kohli was happy with what he termed a “complete performance” after his team started their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a clinical six-wicket win over South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday (June 5).

“The wait was very long and then you get a game like this. It was challenging throughout the game. It was important to start on the right note and have a win that was a complete performance,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

“If you look at how the game went and pitch behaved, it was challenging. Hats off to Rohit. We were going to bowl first had we won the toss since with the new ball conditions were going to be difficult and they were coming off two losses.

“KL was superb and showed composure, MS too and then the way Hardik finished it he seems to be in a good headspace as well.

Kohli also lavished praise on his bowling unit, particularly Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

“Jasprit is operating at a different level; batsmen are always feeling pressure against him. Chahal was also outstanding.

“We're confident as a group, with the bat we had to be careful. That's why I said Rohit's innings was special. One of the top three getting a 100 is something we bank on.”

Rohit Sharma, who was awarded Player of the Match for his unbeaten 122, said he had to curb his natural instincts while crafting together his innings.

"There was something in it for the bowlers through the game, I couldn't play my natural game. Had to take my time to play shots and had to do away with certain shots I love to play.

“I looked to leave a lot of balls initially and was just trying to stick to the basics and build partnerships even though it was a small total.

“All the batsmen in the team have a job and they believe it's their role to bat through and get the job done. We can't rely on one or two individuals and that's been the hallmark of this team.

“We've done that well, this is a big tournament and at some stage someone else will put their hand up and do the job for us.”

India next take on Australia at the Oval in London on Sunday (June 8).

