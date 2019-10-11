When Virat Kohli ran for two runs while batting on 198 to reach his seventh double-hundred, he killed two birds with one stone. Not only did he reach 7000 Test runs in the process, Kohli also became the Indian batsman with most double hundreds in history.
On the all-time list of most double tons by a player, Kohli’s 200 puts him joint at the fourth position, along with Jayawardene of Sri Lanka and Wally Hammond of England. He remained unbeaten on 254, after Ravindra Jadeja fell on 91 and he decided to declare the innings.
Earlier at the start of the Test, Kohli became just the second Indian captain to lead India in 50 Test matches.
MS Dhoni is the only other player who has completed this milestone. Dhoni captained the side 60 times between 2008 and 2014 while Sourav Ganguly is third on the list, having led the side 49 times.
Kohli also became the seventh captain to score a double century against South Africa in Test matches.
Another interesting stat that was thrown up after Kohli’s milestone, is that he is second on the list of batsmen with the highest frequency of scoring double tons (with the criteria being the batsman should have scored at least five double tons in his career). While Sir Donald Bradman is way ahead of the curve with a 200 every 6.67 innings, Kohli is second on the list, hitting 200 every 19.71 innings.
Last but not the least, Kohli is now the joint 4th quickest batsman to reach 7000 Test runs in terms of innings played.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Hits Record Breaking 7th Double Ton, Reaches 7000 Test Runs
When Virat Kohli ran for two runs while batting on 198 to reach his seventh double-hundred, he killed two birds with one stone.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Kohli Fourth Fastest to 26 Tons, Surpasses Vengsarkar's Runs Tally
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
Fan Urges Virat Kohli to Play in Pakistan
Cricketnext Staff | October 10, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
Virat Kohli Becomes Second After MS Dhoni to Captain India in 50 Tests
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019
ISL v CZEPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019
ISL v MLTPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings