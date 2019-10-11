Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Hits Record Breaking 7th Double Ton, Reaches 7000 Test Runs

When Virat Kohli ran for two runs while batting on 198 to reach his seventh double-hundred, he killed two birds with one stone.

Cricketnext Staff |October 11, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Hits Record Breaking 7th Double Ton, Reaches 7000 Test Runs

When Virat Kohli ran for two runs while batting on 198 to reach his seventh double-hundred, he killed two birds with one stone. Not only did he reach 7000 Test runs in the process, Kohli also became the Indian batsman with most double hundreds in history.

On the all-time list of most double tons by a player, Kohli’s 200 puts him joint at the fourth position, along with Jayawardene of Sri Lanka and Wally Hammond of England. He remained unbeaten on 254, after Ravindra Jadeja fell on 91 and he decided to declare the innings.

Graphic 1

Earlier at the start of the Test, Kohli became just the second Indian captain to lead India in 50 Test matches.

MS Dhoni is the only other player who has completed this milestone. Dhoni captained the side 60 times between 2008 and 2014 while Sourav Ganguly is third on the list, having led the side 49 times.

Kohli also became the seventh captain to score a double century against South Africa in Test matches.

Graphic 2

Another interesting stat that was thrown up after Kohli’s milestone, is that he is second on the list of batsmen with the highest frequency of scoring double tons (with the criteria being the batsman should have scored at least five double tons in his career). While Sir Donald Bradman is way ahead of the curve with a 200 every 6.67 innings, Kohli is second on the list, hitting 200 every 19.71 innings.

Graphic 3

Last but not the least, Kohli is now the joint 4th quickest batsman to reach 7000 Test runs in terms of innings played.

Graphic 4

