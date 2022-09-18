India vs South Africa: KSEB Cuts Power Supply to Greenfield Stadium in Kerala Ahead of 1st T20I

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has reportedly cut the power supply to the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram which is scheduled to host the first T20I of a three-match series between India and South Africa on September 28. The action has been taken after alleged non-payment of bills amounting to a whopping Rs 2.5 Crore.

Additionally, the Kerala Water Authority has also warned it would cut the supply if their dues aren’t cleared either.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the maintenance work at the stadium is being done with the help of a generator for five days now.

“It is the Kerala Sports Facility Ltd (KSFL) that is responsible for operating the Greenfield Stadium that has not paid the power and water bill dues over the past three years. The KSFL’s view is that they are unable to pay the dues without the state government’s annual annuity fund,” a state government official told TNIE.

A meeting that was to take place to review the security arrangements for the series opener took place with the no electricity at the stadium.

According to a report in The News Minute, the Kerala Cricket Association has expressed its concerns over the matter but is hopeful of a quick resolution.

A record crowd of 50,000 spectators is anticipated to attend the match.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first T20I between India and Australia in Mohali, the Chandigarh Police has asked Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to clear its dues amounting to Rs 5 crore it owes for security arrangements provided for previous matches.

“We have made security and law & order arrangements for the stay of both Indian and Australian teams in UT Chandigarh. Also, the Punjab Cricket Association has been asked to make payment of outstanding dues of previous matches held in Mohali, for which security arrangements were made by Chandigarh Police,” Manisha Chaudhary, SSP (traffic/security), told The Indian Express.

