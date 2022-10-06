India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Fringe Look for Opportunity In Rain-Threatened Series Opener

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the reserves named for the T20 World Cup, will serve as Dhawan’s deputy in the series.

Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, the other players from the standby list, have also been included in the ODI team for the matches against South Africa.

Dashing opening batter Shubman Gill, who has impressed in limited opportunities in ODIs, is likely to resume his partnership with Dhawan at the top.

Among other batters, either Rahul Tripathi or Patidar is likely to make an ODI debut on Thursday.