Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

39/3 (20.0)

South Africa trail by 463 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 6: SIN VS ZIM

live
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

03 Oct, 201917:00 IST

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 2 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 3, 2019, 5:35 PM IST

STUMPS

IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

India

502/7

(136.0) RR 3.69

India India Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

39/3

(20.0) RR 1.95

South Africa trail by 463 runs

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Elgar safely negotiates the last ball of the day and South Africa end the day at 39/3. India completely on top at this stage and South Africa need a miracle to stay in this game. The weather isnt expected to be too good for the next couple of days, so it will be interesting to see the amount of cricket we manage to get in. Do join us tomorrow for Day 3 at 9 AM!

  • 17:11 (IST)

    WICKET! The nightwatchman does not do his job here! All he had to was stay there with Elgar till the end. Flatter delivery on middle, Piedt looks to defend but it goes in between the bat and pad going on to hit the stumps. It lloked as if Piedt was late in getting his bat down on time. Three quick wickets for India.

  • 17:08 (IST)

    WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!

  • 17:08 (IST)

    WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!

  • 16:35 (IST)

    WICKET! Excellently bowled from Ashwin! Markram's struggles in the subcontinent continue! Flighted ball on off spinning into the batsman, Markram looks to defend but it goes between the bat and pad.

  • 16:13 (IST)

    FOUR! Poor ball from Ishant this time! Strays down the leg side, Elgar flicks this nicely towards the backward square leg region for a boundary. South Africa are underway.

  • 15:57 (IST)

    India declare on 502 for 7. That's a massive, massive score on this surface. Ashwin and Jadeja walk off the field, they'll have a lot of work to do with the ball. And they'll enjoy it. The pitch is breaking up already, and South Africa have their task cut out.

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Now Saha goes. Piedt finally has something to smile about. Not a great ball though - short and turning in, Saha pulled it straight to deep mid-wicket. Not much bounce on that ball which didn't help Saha.

  • 15:17 (IST)

    WICKET! Maharaj gets the breakthrough, Vihari looks to break the shackles here as he comes down the track to Vihari. A premeditated shot and it leads to his downfall. He holes out to long off as Elgar takes a simple catch. He departs for 10 and India are 456/6.

  • 14:43 (IST)

    Quiet two-run over there by Piedt as India reach 450/5 at the Tea interval. Jadeja and Vihari will look to come out and attack a bit more after the break one assumes with India hoping to pick a few SA wickets before stumps today. 

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Four! Vihari gets himself into the boundary hitting act - inside out against Piedt through the covers for four runs. 

  • 14:27 (IST)

    OUT! Dean Elgar has picked up a huge wicket here just before tea. Fourth ball and Mayank Agarwal looking to clobber him away has been caught superbly by the diving Piedt at deep midwicket. Agarwal goes for 215 with the South African team applauding him for his effort. India are 436/5.

17:22 (IST)

Earlier in the day, India started from where they left off yesterday with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continuing to milk the runs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed. The other batsmen chipped in with valuable runs before declaring the score on 502 for 7. India managed to take three wickets as well before the end of day's play which has sweetened the things up further for the hosts. The spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja were on target from the word go and picked up three wickets among them.
 

17:18 (IST)

Elgar safely negotiates the last ball of the day and South Africa end the day at 39/3. India completely on top at this stage and South Africa need a miracle to stay in this game. The weather isnt expected to be too good for the next couple of days, so it will be interesting to see the amount of cricket we manage to get in. Do join us tomorrow for Day 3 at 9 AM!

17:11 (IST)

WICKET! The nightwatchman does not do his job here! All he had to was stay there with Elgar till the end. Flatter delivery on middle, Piedt looks to defend but it goes in between the bat and pad going on to hit the stumps. It lloked as if Piedt was late in getting his bat down on time. Three quick wickets for India.

17:08 (IST)

WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!

17:08 (IST)

WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!

17:04 (IST)

Ashwin and Jadeja back bowling in tandem here, Elgar and de Bruyn looking comfortable at the moment but the lights are already on here! 4 overs left in the day, SA are 31/1 after 16 overs.

16:58 (IST)
Can de Bruyn live up to the billing here?
16:52 (IST)

The spinners have certainly kept the South African batsmen on a leash here, giving absolutely nothing away. Kohli now turns to his pacers for one final burst before the end of play.

16:41 (IST)

Theunis de Bruyn has come out to join Dean Elgar here, he gets off the mark with a boundary but India certainly going through the overs quickly here. They are not giving the batsmen any room! SA will like to slow the game down here.

16:35 (IST)

WICKET! Excellently bowled from Ashwin! Markram's struggles in the subcontinent continue! Flighted ball on off spinning into the batsman, Markram looks to defend but it goes between the bat and pad.

16:27 (IST)

Well. three overs is all that it takes before Kohli turns to his spinners for bowling. Ashwin and Jadeja bowling in tandem from the third over, pitch is also certainly offering something for the tweakers!

16:17 (IST)

Shami begins with a maiden from the other end,  South African openers will be looking to survive the day here and bat till stumps without much damage!

16:13 (IST)

FOUR! Poor ball from Ishant this time! Strays down the leg side, Elgar flicks this nicely towards the backward square leg region for a boundary. South Africa are underway.

16:07 (IST)

Back for the South African innings. Ishant Sharma to begin. We could see R Ashwin at the other end too.

15:57 (IST)

India declare on 502 for 7. That's a massive, massive score on this surface. Ashwin and Jadeja walk off the field, they'll have a lot of work to do with the ball. And they'll enjoy it. The pitch is breaking up already, and South Africa have their task cut out.

15:55 (IST)

India bring up their 500. Ashwin has taken 14 balls to get off the mark, while Jadeja is dealing in singles and doubles. Declaration could come anytime soon.

15:49 (IST)

Not good signs for South Africa, and we're not just talking about the runs on board. The pitch is doing everything - turn, variable bounce... it's only going to get tougher for the batsmen.

15:42 (IST)

Now Saha goes. Piedt finally has something to smile about. Not a great ball though - short and turning in, Saha pulled it straight to deep mid-wicket. Not much bounce on that ball which didn't help Saha.

15:36 (IST)

India into the 480s now. Run-rate in this session is 5.5, which could only improve as India look for big runs. How much more would they add? Target 500?

15:27 (IST)

Jadeja attacks too. He goes after Keshav Maharaj, coming down and smashing it typically over long-on. Big six.

15:24 (IST)

There was a signal from Virat Kohli before this over, to Ravindra Jadeja, to get going. India targeting quick runs here but it's Saha who's doing the scoring with smart batting. Two fours through third man just steering Philander away.

15:17 (IST)

WICKET! Maharaj gets the breakthrough, Vihari looks to break the shackles here as he comes down the track to Vihari. A premeditated shot and it leads to his downfall. He holes out to long off as Elgar takes a simple catch. He departs for 10 and India are 456/6.

15:13 (IST)

India not really stepping on the gas as everyone expected here, just 6 runs added since Tea for now. India have moved on to 456/5 after 126 overs here.

15:04 (IST)

Jadeja and Vihari will look to add some quick runs here, Keshav Maharaj will start proceedings for South Africa! Maharaj has bowled 49 overs already here, and Murali Kartik sums it up perfectly by  saying his left arm will be longer than his right!

14:43 (IST)

Quiet two-run over there by Piedt as India reach 450/5 at the Tea interval. Jadeja and Vihari will look to come out and attack a bit more after the break one assumes with India hoping to pick a few SA wickets before stumps today. 

14:39 (IST)

Big 9 run over from Piedt there for India after which Maharaj has tied Jadeja up at the other end even though the southpaw is looking to score quickly. He does pick up a quick couple of runs towards the end of the over, but there haven't been the big hits that he'd like. India are 448/5. 

14:34 (IST)

Four! Vihari gets himself into the boundary hitting act - inside out against Piedt through the covers for four runs. 

14:32 (IST)

Hanuma Vihari and Jadeja now in the middle with tea approaching fast. India are looking for quick runs and the two wickets would have put the brakes on the momentum for now. Both batsmen being watchful so that there aren't any more wickets lost. India are 439/5 after 121 overs.

14:27 (IST)

OUT! Dean Elgar has picked up a huge wicket here just before tea. Fourth ball and Mayank Agarwal looking to clobber him away has been caught superbly by the diving Piedt at deep midwicket. Agarwal goes for 215 with the South African team applauding him for his effort. India are 436/5.

14:24 (IST)

India have sent Jadeja out to bat with Mayank Agarwal, which gives you an idea of how the team management are preparing for declaration and want to score at a brisk pace. Jadeja is yet to get going, but he can move through the gears quite fast. India are 432/4 after 119 overs.

LOAD MORE

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 2 Highlights - As It Happened

Follow all the live cricket score and latest updates from the first Test between India and South Africa: Excellently bowled from Ashwin! Markram's struggles in the subcontinent continue! Flighted ball on off spinning into the batsman, Markram looks to defend but it goes between the bat and pad.

India vs South Africa 1st Test, day 2 on October 3rd (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and will begin at 0930 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SA).

Rohit Sharma scored a century in his first innings as a Test opener as India were 202-0 against South Africa before rain washed out the final session of Day 1 of the first Test in Vizag on Wednesday (October 2).

Mayank Agarwal (84) also played well alongside Rohit and looked on course for his maiden Test hundred before thunderstorms followed by a heavy spell of rain ensured no play was possible after tea.

Rohit ended the day on 115 and will have assuaged some fears over his viability as an opener in the longest format of the game after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat.

While the South African bowlers did trouble the Indian batsmen on a few occasions in the first session, by the second session the ball was not doing much and Rohit and Agarwal scored freely.

Rohit, who got to his fifty before lunch, accelerated with ease and was particularly harsh on the spinners.

Agarwal was cruising towards his maiden Test ton. He too looked assured at the crease and played his shots.

Early into the afternoon session, he brought up his half century with a six over extra cover off Keshav Maharaj.

Clouds gathered over the stadium towards the end of the session and thunderstorms forced the umpires to take the tea break slightly early.

Expecting the pitch to turn, South Africa picked three spinners in Maharaj, Piedt and Muthusamy.

All eyes were expectedly on Rohit whose stop-start Test career has taken a new direction with the management accommodating him at the top of the order.

What worked for Rohit was standing outside the crease when Philander was bowling to negate any little swing that was available.

After getting the measure of the surface, Rohit went for his strokes like he does in white-ball cricket.

Rohit completed his 11th Test half-century towards the end of the session when he mistimed a sweep but fortunately it was not in the reach of the fielder and went for a four.

Getting to his fifty opened the shackles for Rohit and he scored at a brisk rate thereafter.

He hammered off-spinner Danie Piedt for successive sixes over deep midwicket to get into the nineties before completing his fourth Test ton with a single off debutant spinner Senuran Muthusamy. ​

cricket scoreFaf du Plessisind vs saind vs sa 1st testIndia vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2019Live Cricket Scorelive scoremayank agarwalrohitrohit sharmavirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

MEX v ARG
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

URU v CHI
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

PER v COL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

CHI v BRA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

URU v MEX
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019

BRA v PER
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019

COL v ARG
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more