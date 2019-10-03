India vs South Africa, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 2 Highlights - As It Happened

Elgar safely negotiates the last ball of the day and South Africa end the day at 39/3. India completely on top at this stage and South Africa need a miracle to stay in this game. The weather isnt expected to be too good for the next couple of days, so it will be interesting to see the amount of cricket we manage to get in. Do join us tomorrow for Day 3 at 9 AM!
17:11 (IST)
WICKET! The nightwatchman does not do his job here! All he had to was stay there with Elgar till the end. Flatter delivery on middle, Piedt looks to defend but it goes in between the bat and pad going on to hit the stumps. It lloked as if Piedt was late in getting his bat down on time. Three quick wickets for India.
17:08 (IST)
WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!
17:08 (IST)
WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!
16:35 (IST)
WICKET! Excellently bowled from Ashwin! Markram's struggles in the subcontinent continue! Flighted ball on off spinning into the batsman, Markram looks to defend but it goes between the bat and pad.
16:13 (IST)
FOUR! Poor ball from Ishant this time! Strays down the leg side, Elgar flicks this nicely towards the backward square leg region for a boundary. South Africa are underway.
15:57 (IST)
India declare on 502 for 7. That's a massive, massive score on this surface. Ashwin and Jadeja walk off the field, they'll have a lot of work to do with the ball. And they'll enjoy it. The pitch is breaking up already, and South Africa have their task cut out.
15:42 (IST)
Now Saha goes. Piedt finally has something to smile about. Not a great ball though - short and turning in, Saha pulled it straight to deep mid-wicket. Not much bounce on that ball which didn't help Saha.
15:17 (IST)
WICKET! Maharaj gets the breakthrough, Vihari looks to break the shackles here as he comes down the track to Vihari. A premeditated shot and it leads to his downfall. He holes out to long off as Elgar takes a simple catch. He departs for 10 and India are 456/6.
14:43 (IST)
Quiet two-run over there by Piedt as India reach 450/5 at the Tea interval. Jadeja and Vihari will look to come out and attack a bit more after the break one assumes with India hoping to pick a few SA wickets before stumps today.
14:34 (IST)
Four! Vihari gets himself into the boundary hitting act - inside out against Piedt through the covers for four runs.
14:27 (IST)
OUT! Dean Elgar has picked up a huge wicket here just before tea. Fourth ball and Mayank Agarwal looking to clobber him away has been caught superbly by the diving Piedt at deep midwicket. Agarwal goes for 215 with the South African team applauding him for his effort. India are 436/5.
17:18 (IST)
Elgar safely negotiates the last ball of the day and South Africa end the day at 39/3. India completely on top at this stage and South Africa need a miracle to stay in this game. The weather isnt expected to be too good for the next couple of days, so it will be interesting to see the amount of cricket we manage to get in. Do join us tomorrow for Day 3 at 9 AM!
17:11 (IST)
WICKET! The nightwatchman does not do his job here! All he had to was stay there with Elgar till the end. Flatter delivery on middle, Piedt looks to defend but it goes in between the bat and pad going on to hit the stumps. It lloked as if Piedt was late in getting his bat down on time. Three quick wickets for India.
17:08 (IST)
WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!
17:08 (IST)
WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!
16:35 (IST)
WICKET! Excellently bowled from Ashwin! Markram's struggles in the subcontinent continue! Flighted ball on off spinning into the batsman, Markram looks to defend but it goes between the bat and pad.
16:13 (IST)
FOUR! Poor ball from Ishant this time! Strays down the leg side, Elgar flicks this nicely towards the backward square leg region for a boundary. South Africa are underway.
15:57 (IST)
India declare on 502 for 7. That's a massive, massive score on this surface. Ashwin and Jadeja walk off the field, they'll have a lot of work to do with the ball. And they'll enjoy it. The pitch is breaking up already, and South Africa have their task cut out.
15:42 (IST)
Now Saha goes. Piedt finally has something to smile about. Not a great ball though - short and turning in, Saha pulled it straight to deep mid-wicket. Not much bounce on that ball which didn't help Saha.
15:17 (IST)
WICKET! Maharaj gets the breakthrough, Vihari looks to break the shackles here as he comes down the track to Vihari. A premeditated shot and it leads to his downfall. He holes out to long off as Elgar takes a simple catch. He departs for 10 and India are 456/6.
14:43 (IST)
Quiet two-run over there by Piedt as India reach 450/5 at the Tea interval. Jadeja and Vihari will look to come out and attack a bit more after the break one assumes with India hoping to pick a few SA wickets before stumps today.
14:34 (IST)
Four! Vihari gets himself into the boundary hitting act - inside out against Piedt through the covers for four runs.
14:27 (IST)
OUT! Dean Elgar has picked up a huge wicket here just before tea. Fourth ball and Mayank Agarwal looking to clobber him away has been caught superbly by the diving Piedt at deep midwicket. Agarwal goes for 215 with the South African team applauding him for his effort. India are 436/5.
17:22 (IST)
Earlier in the day, India started from where they left off yesterday with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continuing to milk the runs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed. The other batsmen chipped in with valuable runs before declaring the score on 502 for 7. India managed to take three wickets as well before the end of day's play which has sweetened the things up further for the hosts. The spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja were on target from the word go and picked up three wickets among them.
17:18 (IST)
Elgar safely negotiates the last ball of the day and South Africa end the day at 39/3. India completely on top at this stage and South Africa need a miracle to stay in this game. The weather isnt expected to be too good for the next couple of days, so it will be interesting to see the amount of cricket we manage to get in. Do join us tomorrow for Day 3 at 9 AM!
17:11 (IST)
WICKET! The nightwatchman does not do his job here! All he had to was stay there with Elgar till the end. Flatter delivery on middle, Piedt looks to defend but it goes in between the bat and pad going on to hit the stumps. It lloked as if Piedt was late in getting his bat down on time. Three quick wickets for India.
17:08 (IST)
WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!
17:08 (IST)
WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!
17:04 (IST)
Ashwin and Jadeja back bowling in tandem here, Elgar and de Bruyn looking comfortable at the moment but the lights are already on here! 4 overs left in the day, SA are 31/1 after 16 overs.
16:58 (IST)
Can de Bruyn live up to the billing here?
Theunis de Bruyn has an excellent record against spinners in First Class games. He averages a healthy 73.4 facing spin compared to 39.3 against seamers. Facing Jadeja & Ashwin on this pitch is different challenge all together though. Can he dig in & do well here? #INDvSA
The spinners have certainly kept the South African batsmen on a leash here, giving absolutely nothing away. Kohli now turns to his pacers for one final burst before the end of play.
16:41 (IST)
Theunis de Bruyn has come out to join Dean Elgar here, he gets off the mark with a boundary but India certainly going through the overs quickly here. They are not giving the batsmen any room! SA will like to slow the game down here.
16:35 (IST)
WICKET! Excellently bowled from Ashwin! Markram's struggles in the subcontinent continue! Flighted ball on off spinning into the batsman, Markram looks to defend but it goes between the bat and pad.
16:27 (IST)
Well. three overs is all that it takes before Kohli turns to his spinners for bowling. Ashwin and Jadeja bowling in tandem from the third over, pitch is also certainly offering something for the tweakers!
16:17 (IST)
Shami begins with a maiden from the other end, South African openers will be looking to survive the day here and bat till stumps without much damage!
16:13 (IST)
FOUR! Poor ball from Ishant this time! Strays down the leg side, Elgar flicks this nicely towards the backward square leg region for a boundary. South Africa are underway.
16:07 (IST)
Back for the South African innings. Ishant Sharma to begin. We could see R Ashwin at the other end too.
15:57 (IST)
India declare on 502 for 7. That's a massive, massive score on this surface. Ashwin and Jadeja walk off the field, they'll have a lot of work to do with the ball. And they'll enjoy it. The pitch is breaking up already, and South Africa have their task cut out.
15:55 (IST)
India bring up their 500. Ashwin has taken 14 balls to get off the mark, while Jadeja is dealing in singles and doubles. Declaration could come anytime soon.
15:49 (IST)
Not good signs for South Africa, and we're not just talking about the runs on board. The pitch is doing everything - turn, variable bounce... it's only going to get tougher for the batsmen.
15:42 (IST)
Now Saha goes. Piedt finally has something to smile about. Not a great ball though - short and turning in, Saha pulled it straight to deep mid-wicket. Not much bounce on that ball which didn't help Saha.
15:36 (IST)
India into the 480s now. Run-rate in this session is 5.5, which could only improve as India look for big runs. How much more would they add? Target 500?
15:27 (IST)
Jadeja attacks too. He goes after Keshav Maharaj, coming down and smashing it typically over long-on. Big six.
15:24 (IST)
There was a signal from Virat Kohli before this over, to Ravindra Jadeja, to get going. India targeting quick runs here but it's Saha who's doing the scoring with smart batting. Two fours through third man just steering Philander away.
15:17 (IST)
WICKET! Maharaj gets the breakthrough, Vihari looks to break the shackles here as he comes down the track to Vihari. A premeditated shot and it leads to his downfall. He holes out to long off as Elgar takes a simple catch. He departs for 10 and India are 456/6.
15:13 (IST)
India not really stepping on the gas as everyone expected here, just 6 runs added since Tea for now. India have moved on to 456/5 after 126 overs here.
15:04 (IST)
Jadeja and Vihari will look to add some quick runs here, Keshav Maharaj will start proceedings for South Africa! Maharaj has bowled 49 overs already here, and Murali Kartik sums it up perfectly by saying his left arm will be longer than his right!
14:43 (IST)
Quiet two-run over there by Piedt as India reach 450/5 at the Tea interval. Jadeja and Vihari will look to come out and attack a bit more after the break one assumes with India hoping to pick a few SA wickets before stumps today.
14:39 (IST)
Big 9 run over from Piedt there for India after which Maharaj has tied Jadeja up at the other end even though the southpaw is looking to score quickly. He does pick up a quick couple of runs towards the end of the over, but there haven't been the big hits that he'd like. India are 448/5.
14:34 (IST)
Four! Vihari gets himself into the boundary hitting act - inside out against Piedt through the covers for four runs.
14:32 (IST)
Hanuma Vihari and Jadeja now in the middle with tea approaching fast. India are looking for quick runs and the two wickets would have put the brakes on the momentum for now. Both batsmen being watchful so that there aren't any more wickets lost. India are 439/5 after 121 overs.
14:27 (IST)
OUT! Dean Elgar has picked up a huge wicket here just before tea. Fourth ball and Mayank Agarwal looking to clobber him away has been caught superbly by the diving Piedt at deep midwicket. Agarwal goes for 215 with the South African team applauding him for his effort. India are 436/5.
14:24 (IST)
India have sent Jadeja out to bat with Mayank Agarwal, which gives you an idea of how the team management are preparing for declaration and want to score at a brisk pace. Jadeja is yet to get going, but he can move through the gears quite fast. India are 432/4 after 119 overs.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 2 Highlights - As It Happened
STUMPS
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019
India
502/7
(136.0) RR 3.69
South Africa
39/3
(20.0) RR 1.95
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Elgar safely negotiates the last ball of the day and South Africa end the day at 39/3. India completely on top at this stage and South Africa need a miracle to stay in this game. The weather isnt expected to be too good for the next couple of days, so it will be interesting to see the amount of cricket we manage to get in. Do join us tomorrow for Day 3 at 9 AM!
WICKET! The nightwatchman does not do his job here! All he had to was stay there with Elgar till the end. Flatter delivery on middle, Piedt looks to defend but it goes in between the bat and pad going on to hit the stumps. It lloked as if Piedt was late in getting his bat down on time. Three quick wickets for India.
WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!
WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!
WICKET! Excellently bowled from Ashwin! Markram's struggles in the subcontinent continue! Flighted ball on off spinning into the batsman, Markram looks to defend but it goes between the bat and pad.
FOUR! Poor ball from Ishant this time! Strays down the leg side, Elgar flicks this nicely towards the backward square leg region for a boundary. South Africa are underway.
India declare on 502 for 7. That's a massive, massive score on this surface. Ashwin and Jadeja walk off the field, they'll have a lot of work to do with the ball. And they'll enjoy it. The pitch is breaking up already, and South Africa have their task cut out.
Now Saha goes. Piedt finally has something to smile about. Not a great ball though - short and turning in, Saha pulled it straight to deep mid-wicket. Not much bounce on that ball which didn't help Saha.
WICKET! Maharaj gets the breakthrough, Vihari looks to break the shackles here as he comes down the track to Vihari. A premeditated shot and it leads to his downfall. He holes out to long off as Elgar takes a simple catch. He departs for 10 and India are 456/6.
Quiet two-run over there by Piedt as India reach 450/5 at the Tea interval. Jadeja and Vihari will look to come out and attack a bit more after the break one assumes with India hoping to pick a few SA wickets before stumps today.
Four! Vihari gets himself into the boundary hitting act - inside out against Piedt through the covers for four runs.
OUT! Dean Elgar has picked up a huge wicket here just before tea. Fourth ball and Mayank Agarwal looking to clobber him away has been caught superbly by the diving Piedt at deep midwicket. Agarwal goes for 215 with the South African team applauding him for his effort. India are 436/5.
17:22 (IST)
Earlier in the day, India started from where they left off yesterday with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continuing to milk the runs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed. The other batsmen chipped in with valuable runs before declaring the score on 502 for 7. India managed to take three wickets as well before the end of day's play which has sweetened the things up further for the hosts. The spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja were on target from the word go and picked up three wickets among them.
17:18 (IST)
Elgar safely negotiates the last ball of the day and South Africa end the day at 39/3. India completely on top at this stage and South Africa need a miracle to stay in this game. The weather isnt expected to be too good for the next couple of days, so it will be interesting to see the amount of cricket we manage to get in. Do join us tomorrow for Day 3 at 9 AM!
17:11 (IST)
WICKET! The nightwatchman does not do his job here! All he had to was stay there with Elgar till the end. Flatter delivery on middle, Piedt looks to defend but it goes in between the bat and pad going on to hit the stumps. It lloked as if Piedt was late in getting his bat down on time. Three quick wickets for India.
17:08 (IST)
WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!
17:08 (IST)
WICKET! A slight confusion but Wriddhiman Saha has caught this one as it is confirmed by the replays.Ashwin gets his second wicket as de Bruyn gets a thin inside edge which is taken neatly by the keeper!
17:04 (IST)
Ashwin and Jadeja back bowling in tandem here, Elgar and de Bruyn looking comfortable at the moment but the lights are already on here! 4 overs left in the day, SA are 31/1 after 16 overs.
16:58 (IST)Can de Bruyn live up to the billing here?
16:52 (IST)
The spinners have certainly kept the South African batsmen on a leash here, giving absolutely nothing away. Kohli now turns to his pacers for one final burst before the end of play.
16:41 (IST)
Theunis de Bruyn has come out to join Dean Elgar here, he gets off the mark with a boundary but India certainly going through the overs quickly here. They are not giving the batsmen any room! SA will like to slow the game down here.
16:35 (IST)
WICKET! Excellently bowled from Ashwin! Markram's struggles in the subcontinent continue! Flighted ball on off spinning into the batsman, Markram looks to defend but it goes between the bat and pad.
16:27 (IST)
Well. three overs is all that it takes before Kohli turns to his spinners for bowling. Ashwin and Jadeja bowling in tandem from the third over, pitch is also certainly offering something for the tweakers!
16:17 (IST)
Shami begins with a maiden from the other end, South African openers will be looking to survive the day here and bat till stumps without much damage!
16:13 (IST)
FOUR! Poor ball from Ishant this time! Strays down the leg side, Elgar flicks this nicely towards the backward square leg region for a boundary. South Africa are underway.
16:07 (IST)
Back for the South African innings. Ishant Sharma to begin. We could see R Ashwin at the other end too.
15:57 (IST)
India declare on 502 for 7. That's a massive, massive score on this surface. Ashwin and Jadeja walk off the field, they'll have a lot of work to do with the ball. And they'll enjoy it. The pitch is breaking up already, and South Africa have their task cut out.
15:55 (IST)
India bring up their 500. Ashwin has taken 14 balls to get off the mark, while Jadeja is dealing in singles and doubles. Declaration could come anytime soon.
15:49 (IST)
Not good signs for South Africa, and we're not just talking about the runs on board. The pitch is doing everything - turn, variable bounce... it's only going to get tougher for the batsmen.
15:42 (IST)
Now Saha goes. Piedt finally has something to smile about. Not a great ball though - short and turning in, Saha pulled it straight to deep mid-wicket. Not much bounce on that ball which didn't help Saha.
15:36 (IST)
India into the 480s now. Run-rate in this session is 5.5, which could only improve as India look for big runs. How much more would they add? Target 500?
15:27 (IST)
Jadeja attacks too. He goes after Keshav Maharaj, coming down and smashing it typically over long-on. Big six.
15:24 (IST)
There was a signal from Virat Kohli before this over, to Ravindra Jadeja, to get going. India targeting quick runs here but it's Saha who's doing the scoring with smart batting. Two fours through third man just steering Philander away.
15:17 (IST)
WICKET! Maharaj gets the breakthrough, Vihari looks to break the shackles here as he comes down the track to Vihari. A premeditated shot and it leads to his downfall. He holes out to long off as Elgar takes a simple catch. He departs for 10 and India are 456/6.
15:13 (IST)
India not really stepping on the gas as everyone expected here, just 6 runs added since Tea for now. India have moved on to 456/5 after 126 overs here.
15:04 (IST)
Jadeja and Vihari will look to add some quick runs here, Keshav Maharaj will start proceedings for South Africa! Maharaj has bowled 49 overs already here, and Murali Kartik sums it up perfectly by saying his left arm will be longer than his right!
14:43 (IST)
Quiet two-run over there by Piedt as India reach 450/5 at the Tea interval. Jadeja and Vihari will look to come out and attack a bit more after the break one assumes with India hoping to pick a few SA wickets before stumps today.
14:39 (IST)
Big 9 run over from Piedt there for India after which Maharaj has tied Jadeja up at the other end even though the southpaw is looking to score quickly. He does pick up a quick couple of runs towards the end of the over, but there haven't been the big hits that he'd like. India are 448/5.
14:34 (IST)
Four! Vihari gets himself into the boundary hitting act - inside out against Piedt through the covers for four runs.
14:32 (IST)
Hanuma Vihari and Jadeja now in the middle with tea approaching fast. India are looking for quick runs and the two wickets would have put the brakes on the momentum for now. Both batsmen being watchful so that there aren't any more wickets lost. India are 439/5 after 121 overs.
14:27 (IST)
OUT! Dean Elgar has picked up a huge wicket here just before tea. Fourth ball and Mayank Agarwal looking to clobber him away has been caught superbly by the diving Piedt at deep midwicket. Agarwal goes for 215 with the South African team applauding him for his effort. India are 436/5.
14:24 (IST)
India have sent Jadeja out to bat with Mayank Agarwal, which gives you an idea of how the team management are preparing for declaration and want to score at a brisk pace. Jadeja is yet to get going, but he can move through the gears quite fast. India are 432/4 after 119 overs.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
MEX v ARGKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
URU v CHIKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
PER v COLKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
CHI v BRAKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
URU v MEXKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019
BRA v PERKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019
COL v ARGKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings