India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 3: Ishant Removes Bavuma Early

FOUR: Shami strays on the pads and Faf is quick on his feet to get a four. This is an excellent shot by Faf. South Africa need many more of these. It's 77/4 now for the Proteas.
09:56 (IST)
OUT: Ishant comes back for another over. He gets the ball to come back in to Bavuma and hits the pads. The umire has no hesitation in raising his finger. India has their fourth wicket. South Africa are 63/4.
09:54 (IST)
FOUR: Ashwin continues. He is bowling economically and not giving anything away at the moment. And on the last ball of the over Elgar pushes the ball down the ground for a four. South Africa are 63/3.
08:08 (IST)
And it's time for day 3 in the all important first Test between India and South Africa. The hosts are in an excellent position claiming three wickets before wrapping up day 2. South Africa still trail by a massive 463 runs at the moment and it will be difficult for them to save the match for here on.
10:17 (IST)
FOUR: Shami strays on the pads and Faf is quick on his feet to get a four. This is an excellent shot by Faf. South Africa need many more of these. It's 77/4 now for the Proteas.
09:56 (IST)
OUT: Ishant comes back for another over. He gets the ball to come back in to Bavuma and hits the pads. The umire has no hesitation in raising his finger. India has their fourth wicket. South Africa are 63/4.
09:54 (IST)
FOUR: Ashwin continues. He is bowling economically and not giving anything away at the moment. And on the last ball of the over Elgar pushes the ball down the ground for a four. South Africa are 63/3.
08:08 (IST)
And it's time for day 3 in the all important first Test between India and South Africa. The hosts are in an excellent position claiming three wickets before wrapping up day 2. South Africa still trail by a massive 463 runs at the moment and it will be difficult for them to save the match for here on.
10:41 (IST)
Indian bowlers aren't getting a lot of help from the pitch. Till now they have had to work hard and the runs have come easy for the South Africans. The visitors now move to 98/4.
10:31 (IST)
Now it's time for Ravindra Jadeja to roll his arm over. Just two runs come from the over. South Africa move to 92/4 and till now it has been a session that has belonged to them.
10:27 (IST)
It's been a decent day for the South Africans till now as they have just lost one wicket since the start of play. They have a clear ploy of attacking the spinners and they're doing it well. South Africa are now 90/4.
10:17 (IST)
FOUR: Shami strays on the pads and Faf is quick on his feet to get a four. This is an excellent shot by Faf. South Africa need many more of these. It's 77/4 now for the Proteas.
10:07 (IST)
Now Shami comes into the attack. India are in firm control of the match and a wicket here will expose the tail of the South Africans. The visitors are 64/4.
09:56 (IST)
OUT: Ishant comes back for another over. He gets the ball to come back in to Bavuma and hits the pads. The umire has no hesitation in raising his finger. India has their fourth wicket. South Africa are 63/4.
09:54 (IST)
FOUR: Ashwin continues. He is bowling economically and not giving anything away at the moment. And on the last ball of the over Elgar pushes the ball down the ground for a four. South Africa are 63/3.
Meanwhile Ashwin starts from the other end and delivers a maiden. It will be him and Jadeja throughout the day, seeing the condition of the pitch. South Africa stay at 43/3.
09:35 (IST)
First ball of the day and Ishant gets Bavuma to edge one . The ball flies past the slips. Bavuma survives and gets a four. This is great start to the day by India. South Africa are 43/3.
09:25 (IST)
"He is keeping really well and I see a lot of improvement. He has got 53 dismissals in 11 Test matches and that is almost 5 dismissals per game. Every day you play, every day you grow. He has come up really well. The basics are very important and he has been working on that," he pointed. Asked about the specific areas that More has worked on with Pant, he said: "We have worked on his balance and his hand positioning because he has a terrific cricketing mind and picks things up very quickly. We have worked on small finer details. Hand and body positioning is very important and it takes time. With experience you learn."
09:14 (IST)
When contacted, More confirmed the same, but said that it wasn't an official appointment from the BCCI, but rather a case of the two working on and off. "We don't have a schedule, it is on and off and not official. We just share a good relation," he told IANS. Unorthodox keepers and More go a long way as he was one of those pivotal in backing former India skipper MS Dhoni and the former chief selector feels that Pant has an enviable record.
09:05 (IST)
Sources in the team management said that Pant is very hardworking and there isn't anything to read into the move of picking Saha over Pant apart from the fact that the team wants the youngster to fine-tune his keeping against the turning ball. "There isn't anything to read into the move and the team feels that Pant just needs to fine-tune his keeping skills a bit when it comes to Indian conditions in red-ball cricket and that is why he has been working with More on those aspects," the source revealed.
08:54 (IST)
Critics like to see Rishabh Pant as a talented but careless youngster. But there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes which many aren't aware of. While some have called Team India's decision to pick Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant in the first Test against South Africa as a warning to the 21-year-old, the fact of the matter is that the youngster is already working on improving his keeping skills with former India stumper Kiran More.
08:40 (IST)
"I have played cricket in India for a long time now and that's why I was aware of the conditions and knew that once you get past the first 10 overs, it becomes difficult to get wickets. And it becomes easier to score runs. "This was my plan to tackle the new ball and then stick to what I had planned. Backing myself and my game was most important for me because it was all I had in my mind," he added.
08:32 (IST)
Talking about his batting plans in the initial overs, the 32-year-old said he wanted to see off the new ball and then cash in from there after. "I was very clear in my mind what I wanted to do. The new ball will always do a bit in the initial overs -- whether it's red ball or white.
08:24 (IST)
Rohit has reposed the faith shown by the team management and also silenced those who had questioned his technique against the red cherry. Speaking to the media at the end of the opening day's play, Rohit said: "I wanted to take the opportunity and that's why I made the management aware of it. I am grateful to them for providing me with the opportunity and I am happy I could score runs."
08:17 (IST)
Newly promoted Test opener Rohit Sharma has taken to the role like fish takes to water and hit a majestic 176 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa. In the process, he equalled former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid's record of most number of consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests at home. Dravid had scored six straight fifty-plus scores in Tests at home between 1997 and 1998. Rohit too, now has six consecutive fifty-plus scores at home in the longest format of the game after his knock against the Proteas.
08:08 (IST)
And it's time for day 3 in the all important first Test between India and South Africa. The hosts are in an excellent position claiming three wickets before wrapping up day 2. South Africa still trail by a massive 463 runs at the moment and it will be difficult for them to save the match for here on.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 3: Ishant Removes Bavuma Early
LIVE
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019
India
502/7
(136.0) RR 3.69
South Africa
106/4
(38.5) RR 2.72
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
FOUR: Shami strays on the pads and Faf is quick on his feet to get a four. This is an excellent shot by Faf. South Africa need many more of these. It's 77/4 now for the Proteas.
OUT: Ishant comes back for another over. He gets the ball to come back in to Bavuma and hits the pads. The umire has no hesitation in raising his finger. India has their fourth wicket. South Africa are 63/4.
FOUR: Ashwin continues. He is bowling economically and not giving anything away at the moment. And on the last ball of the over Elgar pushes the ball down the ground for a four. South Africa are 63/3.
And it's time for day 3 in the all important first Test between India and South Africa. The hosts are in an excellent position claiming three wickets before wrapping up day 2. South Africa still trail by a massive 463 runs at the moment and it will be difficult for them to save the match for here on.
10:41 (IST)
Indian bowlers aren't getting a lot of help from the pitch. Till now they have had to work hard and the runs have come easy for the South Africans. The visitors now move to 98/4.
10:31 (IST)
Now it's time for Ravindra Jadeja to roll his arm over. Just two runs come from the over. South Africa move to 92/4 and till now it has been a session that has belonged to them.
10:27 (IST)
It's been a decent day for the South Africans till now as they have just lost one wicket since the start of play. They have a clear ploy of attacking the spinners and they're doing it well. South Africa are now 90/4.
10:17 (IST)
FOUR: Shami strays on the pads and Faf is quick on his feet to get a four. This is an excellent shot by Faf. South Africa need many more of these. It's 77/4 now for the Proteas.
10:07 (IST)
Now Shami comes into the attack. India are in firm control of the match and a wicket here will expose the tail of the South Africans. The visitors are 64/4.
09:56 (IST)
OUT: Ishant comes back for another over. He gets the ball to come back in to Bavuma and hits the pads. The umire has no hesitation in raising his finger. India has their fourth wicket. South Africa are 63/4.
09:54 (IST)
FOUR: Ashwin continues. He is bowling economically and not giving anything away at the moment. And on the last ball of the over Elgar pushes the ball down the ground for a four. South Africa are 63/3.
09:49 (IST)South Africa bring up their fifty
09:39 (IST)
Meanwhile Ashwin starts from the other end and delivers a maiden. It will be him and Jadeja throughout the day, seeing the condition of the pitch. South Africa stay at 43/3.
09:35 (IST)
First ball of the day and Ishant gets Bavuma to edge one . The ball flies past the slips. Bavuma survives and gets a four. This is great start to the day by India. South Africa are 43/3.
09:25 (IST)
"He is keeping really well and I see a lot of improvement. He has got 53 dismissals in 11 Test matches and that is almost 5 dismissals per game. Every day you play, every day you grow. He has come up really well. The basics are very important and he has been working on that," he pointed. Asked about the specific areas that More has worked on with Pant, he said: "We have worked on his balance and his hand positioning because he has a terrific cricketing mind and picks things up very quickly. We have worked on small finer details. Hand and body positioning is very important and it takes time. With experience you learn."
09:14 (IST)
When contacted, More confirmed the same, but said that it wasn't an official appointment from the BCCI, but rather a case of the two working on and off. "We don't have a schedule, it is on and off and not official. We just share a good relation," he told IANS. Unorthodox keepers and More go a long way as he was one of those pivotal in backing former India skipper MS Dhoni and the former chief selector feels that Pant has an enviable record.
09:05 (IST)
Sources in the team management said that Pant is very hardworking and there isn't anything to read into the move of picking Saha over Pant apart from the fact that the team wants the youngster to fine-tune his keeping against the turning ball. "There isn't anything to read into the move and the team feels that Pant just needs to fine-tune his keeping skills a bit when it comes to Indian conditions in red-ball cricket and that is why he has been working with More on those aspects," the source revealed.
08:54 (IST)
Critics like to see Rishabh Pant as a talented but careless youngster. But there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes which many aren't aware of. While some have called Team India's decision to pick Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant in the first Test against South Africa as a warning to the 21-year-old, the fact of the matter is that the youngster is already working on improving his keeping skills with former India stumper Kiran More.
08:40 (IST)
"I have played cricket in India for a long time now and that's why I was aware of the conditions and knew that once you get past the first 10 overs, it becomes difficult to get wickets. And it becomes easier to score runs. "This was my plan to tackle the new ball and then stick to what I had planned. Backing myself and my game was most important for me because it was all I had in my mind," he added.
08:32 (IST)
Talking about his batting plans in the initial overs, the 32-year-old said he wanted to see off the new ball and then cash in from there after. "I was very clear in my mind what I wanted to do. The new ball will always do a bit in the initial overs -- whether it's red ball or white.
08:24 (IST)
Rohit has reposed the faith shown by the team management and also silenced those who had questioned his technique against the red cherry. Speaking to the media at the end of the opening day's play, Rohit said: "I wanted to take the opportunity and that's why I made the management aware of it. I am grateful to them for providing me with the opportunity and I am happy I could score runs."
08:17 (IST)
Newly promoted Test opener Rohit Sharma has taken to the role like fish takes to water and hit a majestic 176 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa. In the process, he equalled former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid's record of most number of consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests at home. Dravid had scored six straight fifty-plus scores in Tests at home between 1997 and 1998. Rohit too, now has six consecutive fifty-plus scores at home in the longest format of the game after his knock against the Proteas.
08:08 (IST)
And it's time for day 3 in the all important first Test between India and South Africa. The hosts are in an excellent position claiming three wickets before wrapping up day 2. South Africa still trail by a massive 463 runs at the moment and it will be difficult for them to save the match for here on.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings