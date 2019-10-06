India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 5: India Inch Closer to Win

OUT: Jadeja is on fire. First ball to Keshav Maharaj and he is hit on the thigh pad. Indians go up as soon as Maharaj misses the ball. He is out and Jadeja is on a hattrick. This is excellent by the Indians. It's 70/8.
11:27 (IST)
Piedt and Muthusamy are dealing boundaries at the moment and have nice, little partnership going. Jadeja is smashed for 9 runs in the over as South Africa move to 104/8.
11:22 (IST)
Piedt and Muthusamy have done well here. They are resisting the Indian attack well at the moment and have batted together for 9 overs. Muthusamy for now has looked solid in his defence. South Africa are 95/8.
11:13 (IST)
Both the batsmen are living dangerously here at the moment. Indian bowlers on the other hand are on a role here. They are not giving anything away and creating pressure on the batsmen. South Africa are 82/8.
11:06 (IST)
India would like to finish this off before lunch. With just two wickets to go, play might be extended till 12 also. But Jadeja and Shami have been exceptional. South Africa are 76/8.
10:58 (IST)
OUT: Jadeja is on fire. First ball to Keshav Maharaj and he is hit on the thigh pad. Indians go up as soon as Maharaj misses the ball. He is out and Jadeja is on a hattrick. This is excellent by the Indians. It's 70/8.
10:58 (IST)
OUT: Yet another wicket for Jadeja as this time he gets Philander. The batsman has a pair, as he once again is out for a duck. South Africa are going down without putting up a fight. It's 70/7.
10:48 (IST)
Soft dismissal, superb catch... Markram is gone! Ravindra Jadeja gets a wicket on Day 5. Tossed up ball, Markram drives it back and Jadeja takes a one-handed overhead catch. Markram was looking to loft down the ground but couldn't get it past Jadeja. India four wickets away.
10:45 (IST)
Shami is relentlessly targeting the stumps. South Africa have promoted Senuran Muthusamy, who batted well in the first innings. Aiden Markram is fighting it out at the other end.
10:34 (IST)
And another one! Shami gets Quinton de Kock, the centurion from the first innings. The power of attacking the stumps relentlessly. Just a length ball on off stump. QDK looks to defend and misses. He's gone for a two-ball duck, South Africa 60 for 5.
10:25 (IST)
WICKET! Shami bowls an excellent one to bowl Faf du Plessis. The SA captain plays no shot! He's bewildered. Nips back in from outside off and keeps low too, Faf leaves and goes. South Africa in deep trouble.
10:21 (IST)
Ravindra Jadeja in for the first time in the day. With two right handers in the middle, he's going to be a tough bowler to face. He replaces Ashwin.
10:05 (IST)
Ishant Sharma has replaced Shami at one end. The ball is keeping low, and the pacers have to attack the stumps. Ishant doing just that.
09:53 (IST)
Markram on the attack. Ashwin tosses it up and Markram dances down the track to hit over long on. Six runs!
09:43 (IST)
Shami strikes! No chance for Temba Bavuma as the ball keeps low. He tries to bend but the ball zips through. That's Shami's experience too - he relentlessly attacks the stumps in these conditions and that helps.
09:38 (IST)
WICKET! Ashwin strikes for his 350th wicket. He's the joint quickest to the landmark. De Bruyn is bowled. That's a poor poor stroke on a Day 5 track in India. Can't play the horizontal cut shot against spinners. This one turns in from outside off, keeps a bit low, takes the inside edge and hits the stumps.
09:36 (IST)
Edged and safe! Ashwin draws Markram's edge but it goes off Saha's pads to the vacant areas on the off side. Very very tough catch that.
09:36 (IST)
Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin begin for India. South Africa start well against Shami. Now the Ashwin challenge awaits.
09:25 (IST)
R Ashwin expects South Africa to fight, says the match could go till the last session. He says the pitch has been decent for batting, and only 22 wickets have fallen in the day. Will he be proven right? We'll have a good game if South Africa stretch India.
09:17 (IST)
How's the pitch on day 5? Well, needless to say, it's going to be up and down. It's dry and there are cracks. Spinners should get a lot of assistance especially from the rough.
08:59 (IST)
Welcome to Day 5! South Africa have a mountain to climb, while India are much ahead. But the visitors can take heart from their performance in the first innings where Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock scored tons. Elgar is gone though, which makes their job even more difficult.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 5: India Inch Closer to Win
LIVE
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019
India
502/7
(136.0) RR 3.69
South Africa
431
(131.2) RR 3.28
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
11:27 (IST)
Piedt and Muthusamy are dealing boundaries at the moment and have nice, little partnership going. Jadeja is smashed for 9 runs in the over as South Africa move to 104/8.
11:22 (IST)
Piedt and Muthusamy have done well here. They are resisting the Indian attack well at the moment and have batted together for 9 overs. Muthusamy for now has looked solid in his defence. South Africa are 95/8.
11:13 (IST)
Both the batsmen are living dangerously here at the moment. Indian bowlers on the other hand are on a role here. They are not giving anything away and creating pressure on the batsmen. South Africa are 82/8.
11:06 (IST)
India would like to finish this off before lunch. With just two wickets to go, play might be extended till 12 also. But Jadeja and Shami have been exceptional. South Africa are 76/8.
