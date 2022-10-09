India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI Latest Updates: Shikhar Dhawan-led IND Look to Save Series in Ranchi

On the batting front, it will be important for Shreyas Iyer to score some runs under his belt as the top-order batter is among the reserve batters for the T20 World Cup.

Iyer, who has been named vice-captain for the series, bailed India out of a top-order collapse on Thursday.

Known for his weakness against short balls and slow strike rate against the pacers, Iyer played a counter-attacking knock.

But the biggest positive for India out of the second ODI was the performance of Sanju Samson, who has not been able to cement his place in the team seven years after his debut.