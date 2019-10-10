Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 1: Kohli Crosses 50, India in Command

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 10, 2019, 4:36 PM IST

LIVE

IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

India

269/3

(85.0) RR 3.16

India India Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 16:35 (IST)

    FOUR! Kohli drives Philander for yet another four through the cover region, generating immense power from just a short handed punch. He picked the line early and executed his plan perfectly. At the end of 85 overs, India are 269/3.

  • 16:18 (IST)

    FOUR! Kohli reaches his fifty through a gorgeous four through the mid-wicket region. South Africa have taken the new ball here in Pune, and the first over has been given to Vernon Philander who would have been itching to get his hands on it. However, he fails to get his line right, and Kohli punishes him for yet another four.

  • 15:05 (IST)

    WICKET! Rabada with the breakthrough once again. It's Mayank Agarwal, who pokes away from the body and edges to slip. Huge wicket that, he showed in the last game that he can make big knocks. Rabada gets his third wicket.

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Catch dropped! Tough chance for Maharaj but it's Kohli, you have to take those! Kohli drove it hard and low, Maharaj couldn't get down in time and the ball burst through his fingers. How costly will that be?

  • 14:47 (IST)

    CENTURY! Mayank Agarwal gets his second Test ton (back to back too) with a boundary, steering Philander to third man. Terrific knock this. Conditions not easiest early on and he battled through, and now he's having some fun. Can he make it big, like he did the previous game?

  • 14:43 (IST)

    BACK TO BACK SIXES! Mayank Agarwal smashed Maharaj for two sixes down the ground to move to 99. He didn't get to the pitch of the ball the first time and yet went ahead with his shot. The second one was as neat as it gets. He's on a roll!

  • 14:13 (IST)

    TEA! So tea is taken here, again a session completely dominant session for the home side. Rabada did manage to get Pujara's wicket but not before he had completed another half-century. India are 168/2 after 53 overs here.

  • 14:06 (IST)

    CAUGHT! A wicket right near the end of the second session of play and just what the doctor ordered for South Africa! Rabada is the man again to give the visitors a breakthrough. Bows it on a length just outside off, it nips back in. Pujara is stuck in his crease and on the back foot. 163/2

  • 13:56 (IST)

    50! Cheteshwar Pujara completes his half-century here, 22nd half-century for Pujara and he has looked untroubled here. Absolutely bossing the proceedings at the moment. It looks like a long way back here for the Proteas.

  • 13:30 (IST)

    100! The partnership between Pujara and Agarwal crosses 100. Fantastic batting this, both have tackled the threat posed by the South African attack well and also got the boundaries away when needed. This is superb batting. India are now 130/1 after 43 overs.

  • 13:09 (IST)

    FOUR! Bouncer again but this time Agarwal does not shy away! Down the leg side, Agarwal gets on top of the bounce and rolls his wrists as he hooks this one all along the ground towards the fine leg boundary.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    50! That's superb from Mayank Agarwal, he completes his half-century in style here. Cut off the backfoot and it rolls away to the boundary. Again, lot of time offered by Maharaj and he won't be happy with that. That's his fourth half-century.

16:35 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli drives Philander for yet another four through the cover region, generating immense power from just a short handed punch. He picked the line early and executed his plan perfectly. At the end of 85 overs, India are 269/3.

16:32 (IST)

Despite toiling in the field for the entire day, Rabada is still hitting speeds in excess of 140 off a pitch that is a batsman's dream. The lights have been on for a long time, and it's beginning to turn murky, but India are carrying on. Six overs left in the day, India are 265/3.

16:18 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli reaches his fifty through a gorgeous four through the mid-wicket region. South Africa have taken the new ball here in Pune, and the first over has been given to Vernon Philander who would have been itching to get his hands on it. However, he fails to get his line right, and Kohli punishes him for yet another four.

16:11 (IST)

India have successfully negotiated the threat of Muthusamy and Maharaj and it is now almost time for South Africa to take the new ball. We are one over away from that happening, and in the mean time, Rahane and Kohli have stitched together a neat little partnership of 46 runs. India are 244/3 in 79 overs.

16:00 (IST)

India have reached the score of 223/3 in 75 overs, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane not taking any risks against the spin of Keshav Maharaj and Muthusamy. The light at the ground is slighlty fading, and the floodlights have been turned on as a stop-gap solution.

15:50 (IST)

Right, so India are steady at 219/3 on the first day. South Africa have picked up a wicket each in every session of the game, but the Indian batsmen have managed to string together a partnership each time they have lost a wicket. A crucial phase of play coming up after the drinks break, with South Africa eight overs away from the second new ball.

15:32 (IST)

Nortje is trying the short-ball strategy to Kohli, but it's not working so far. Kohli has hit two boundaries - one streaky wide of the keeper - with pull shots. Good battle though. Meanwhile, Rahane gets off the mark in his 17th ball flicking Nortje for four.

15:21 (IST)

Gifts from Rabada on the field. Four overthrows, a needless and wayward throw from point way beyond anyone's reach. Four extra runs for Kohli.

15:16 (IST)

Rabada is into a good spell. He has even hit Ajinkya Rahane on the helmet once, although nothing severe. Kohli is fighting it out, taking his time to settle.

15:05 (IST)

WICKET! Rabada with the breakthrough once again. It's Mayank Agarwal, who pokes away from the body and edges to slip. Huge wicket that, he showed in the last game that he can make big knocks. Rabada gets his third wicket.

15:02 (IST)

Weather is holding up for now. Kagiso Rabada into the attack, trying to break this partnership. India are scoring close to 4 runs an over this session.

14:49 (IST)

Catch dropped! Tough chance for Maharaj but it's Kohli, you have to take those! Kohli drove it hard and low, Maharaj couldn't get down in time and the ball burst through his fingers. How costly will that be?

14:47 (IST)

CENTURY! Mayank Agarwal gets his second Test ton (back to back too) with a boundary, steering Philander to third man. Terrific knock this. Conditions not easiest early on and he battled through, and now he's having some fun. Can he make it big, like he did the previous game?

14:43 (IST)

BACK TO BACK SIXES! Mayank Agarwal smashed Maharaj for two sixes down the ground to move to 99. He didn't get to the pitch of the ball the first time and yet went ahead with his shot. The second one was as neat as it gets. He's on a roll!

14:34 (IST)

The lights are on, and Keshav Maharaj begins the last session. A tidy over where he got a bit of turn as well.

14:29 (IST)

Not so good news from the venue. It's getting dark and could rain any time. The umpires are walking out for the final session though. Let's hope for no interruptions.

14:13 (IST)

TEA! So tea is taken here, again a session completely dominant session for the home side. Rabada did manage to get Pujara's wicket but not before he had completed another half-century. India are 168/2 after 53 overs here.

14:06 (IST)

CAUGHT! A wicket right near the end of the second session of play and just what the doctor ordered for South Africa! Rabada is the man again to give the visitors a breakthrough. Bows it on a length just outside off, it nips back in. Pujara is stuck in his crease and on the back foot. 163/2

13:56 (IST)

50! Cheteshwar Pujara completes his half-century here, 22nd half-century for Pujara and he has looked untroubled here. Absolutely bossing the proceedings at the moment. It looks like a long way back here for the Proteas.

13:52 (IST)

India really bossing the proceedings at the moment, South Africa looking down and out, also in terms of their body language. Interesting captaincy also from Du Plessis,as he continues to attack and leak boundaries in the process!

13:30 (IST)

100! The partnership between Pujara and Agarwal crosses 100. Fantastic batting this, both have tackled the threat posed by the South African attack well and also got the boundaries away when needed. This is superb batting. India are now 130/1 after 43 overs.

13:16 (IST)

Drinks Break! India continue to dominate. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara have continued to dominate the South African bowling with real ease here. South Africa will need wickets.

13:09 (IST)

FOUR! Bouncer again but this time Agarwal does not shy away! Down the leg side, Agarwal gets on top of the bounce and rolls his wrists as he hooks this one all along the ground towards the fine leg boundary.
 

13:02 (IST)
Nortje has been clocking in the miles!
12:52 (IST)

STAT ATTACK: Agarwal's fifty 4th Test fifty for Agarwal 1st Test fifty vs SA and 1st at home 5th batsman to score fifty plus runs in an innings at Pune in Tests.

12:52 (IST)



12:52 (IST)



12:45 (IST)

50! That's superb from Mayank Agarwal, he completes his half-century in style here. Cut off the backfoot and it rolls away to the boundary. Again, lot of time offered by Maharaj and he won't be happy with that. That's his fourth half-century.

12:28 (IST)

FOUR! Glorious! Good length ball outside off, Pujara gets on his back foot, transfers the weight on it and punches it beautifully through cover-point for a boundary. India getting boundaries with real ease at the moment

12:25 (IST)

Back to back boundaries for Agarwal, he will relish those. Beautiful shots as he picks the loose balls and deposits them with class towards the boundary rope. SA will not be happy with that!

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 1: Kohli Crosses 50, India in Command

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune Live Score and latest updates: FOUR! Kohli drives Philander for yet another four through the cover region, generating immense power from just a short handed punch. He picked the line early and executed his plan perfectly. At the end of 85 overs, India are 269/3.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test on October 10th (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and will begin at 0930 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SA).

That India are a dominant force in Test cricket at home goes without saying, and another example of that was seen in Visakhapatnam where they handed South Africa a 203-run defeat to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However it wasn’t the usual comfortable ride for Virat Kohli’s side, who now turn to Pune, which is a ground where they’ve enjoyed a lot of success, and will look to wrap up the series with a game in hand. And South Africa to India’s advantage, don’t seem to be the most daunting oppositions. For India, the chance taken on Rohit Sharma at the top of the order paid off handsomely as he smashed back to back centuries alongside Mayank Agarwal who’s riding equally high on confidence after his double century.

In Pune, the dynamic Indian batting lineup that follows the openers with the likes Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will definitely look to keep the Proteas out on the field for as long as they can. However, they will be vary of the collapse they suffered in 2017 against Australia, where a rank turner back fired allowing Nathan Lyon to have the last laugh. India boast off two seasoned spinners in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, and one expects that Kohli will need them to do the bulk of the bowling over the course of the game.

If the spin twins weren’t terrifying enough for the South Africans, Mohammed Shami's mastery with the semi new and old ball on dry tracks is slowly attaining legendary status and will have left it scars on the visitors. Ishant Sharma was steady through the duration of the first Test, which means Faf du Plessis and co will really need to up the grit quotient they showed in the first innings in Vizag if they’re to get a positive result in Pune. Such was their impact that Jasprit Bumrah was hardly missed despite his phenomenal presence in red ball cricket over the last 18 months.

For the Proteas, getting Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar to do what they did in Vizag again will be extremely important and Faf will hope that doggedness rubs off on the likes of Aiden Markam at the top of the order too. The skipper himself could do with a little luck too and won’t mind a belter of a surface in Pune. While India are unlikely to make any changes in their eleven, the South African think tank could be tempted to drop one of Senuran Muthusamy and Dane Piedt, who were taken to the cleaners by the Indian batsmen and bring in Lungi Ngidi, a surprise exclusion in the first Test.

Faf won’t want to play into Rohit’s arc like he did in the first Test as the Mumbaikar took a liking to the spinners and smashed a world record 13 sixes in the game. South Africa without any doubts are missing the dynamism a Dale Steyn or Hashim Amla bring to the table, and Faf is well aware of how one wrong decision could make the already difficult task a whole lot tougher for his side. To his credit however, the young side have shown grit and a hunger to take on what’s thrown at them in this difficult period, but India in India are a different proposition altogether.

Hence for South Africa to come away unscathed, Faf and the think tank will have to dot the i's and cross the t's to perfection – much like how the hosts are going about their business.

Teams:

India (XI) Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje.

