India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 1: Kohli Crosses 50, India in Command

FOUR! Kohli drives Philander for yet another four through the cover region, generating immense power from just a short handed punch. He picked the line early and executed his plan perfectly. At the end of 85 overs, India are 269/3.
16:18 (IST)
FOUR! Kohli reaches his fifty through a gorgeous four through the mid-wicket region. South Africa have taken the new ball here in Pune, and the first over has been given to Vernon Philander who would have been itching to get his hands on it. However, he fails to get his line right, and Kohli punishes him for yet another four.
15:05 (IST)
WICKET! Rabada with the breakthrough once again. It's Mayank Agarwal, who pokes away from the body and edges to slip. Huge wicket that, he showed in the last game that he can make big knocks. Rabada gets his third wicket.
14:49 (IST)
Catch dropped! Tough chance for Maharaj but it's Kohli, you have to take those! Kohli drove it hard and low, Maharaj couldn't get down in time and the ball burst through his fingers. How costly will that be?
14:47 (IST)
CENTURY! Mayank Agarwal gets his second Test ton (back to back too) with a boundary, steering Philander to third man. Terrific knock this. Conditions not easiest early on and he battled through, and now he's having some fun. Can he make it big, like he did the previous game?
14:43 (IST)
BACK TO BACK SIXES! Mayank Agarwal smashed Maharaj for two sixes down the ground to move to 99. He didn't get to the pitch of the ball the first time and yet went ahead with his shot. The second one was as neat as it gets. He's on a roll!
14:13 (IST)
TEA! So tea is taken here, again a session completely dominant session for the home side. Rabada did manage to get Pujara's wicket but not before he had completed another half-century. India are 168/2 after 53 overs here.
14:06 (IST)
CAUGHT! A wicket right near the end of the second session of play and just what the doctor ordered for South Africa! Rabada is the man again to give the visitors a breakthrough. Bows it on a length just outside off, it nips back in. Pujara is stuck in his crease and on the back foot. 163/2
13:56 (IST)
50! Cheteshwar Pujara completes his half-century here, 22nd half-century for Pujara and he has looked untroubled here. Absolutely bossing the proceedings at the moment. It looks like a long way back here for the Proteas.
13:30 (IST)
100! The partnership between Pujara and Agarwal crosses 100. Fantastic batting this, both have tackled the threat posed by the South African attack well and also got the boundaries away when needed. This is superb batting. India are now 130/1 after 43 overs.
13:09 (IST)
FOUR! Bouncer again but this time Agarwal does not shy away! Down the leg side, Agarwal gets on top of the bounce and rolls his wrists as he hooks this one all along the ground towards the fine leg boundary.
12:45 (IST)
50! That's superb from Mayank Agarwal, he completes his half-century in style here. Cut off the backfoot and it rolls away to the boundary. Again, lot of time offered by Maharaj and he won't be happy with that. That's his fourth half-century.
16:32 (IST)
Despite toiling in the field for the entire day, Rabada is still hitting speeds in excess of 140 off a pitch that is a batsman's dream. The lights have been on for a long time, and it's beginning to turn murky, but India are carrying on. Six overs left in the day, India are 265/3.
16:18 (IST)
FOUR! Kohli reaches his fifty through a gorgeous four through the mid-wicket region. South Africa have taken the new ball here in Pune, and the first over has been given to Vernon Philander who would have been itching to get his hands on it. However, he fails to get his line right, and Kohli punishes him for yet another four.
16:11 (IST)
India have successfully negotiated the threat of Muthusamy and Maharaj and it is now almost time for South Africa to take the new ball. We are one over away from that happening, and in the mean time, Rahane and Kohli have stitched together a neat little partnership of 46 runs. India are 244/3 in 79 overs.
16:00 (IST)
India have reached the score of 223/3 in 75 overs, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane not taking any risks against the spin of Keshav Maharaj and Muthusamy. The light at the ground is slighlty fading, and the floodlights have been turned on as a stop-gap solution.
15:50 (IST)
Right, so India are steady at 219/3 on the first day. South Africa have picked up a wicket each in every session of the game, but the Indian batsmen have managed to string together a partnership each time they have lost a wicket. A crucial phase of play coming up after the drinks break, with South Africa eight overs away from the second new ball.
15:32 (IST)
Nortje is trying the short-ball strategy to Kohli, but it's not working so far. Kohli has hit two boundaries - one streaky wide of the keeper - with pull shots. Good battle though. Meanwhile, Rahane gets off the mark in his 17th ball flicking Nortje for four.
15:21 (IST)
Gifts from Rabada on the field. Four overthrows, a needless and wayward throw from point way beyond anyone's reach. Four extra runs for Kohli.
15:16 (IST)
Rabada is into a good spell. He has even hit Ajinkya Rahane on the helmet once, although nothing severe. Kohli is fighting it out, taking his time to settle.
15:05 (IST)
WICKET! Rabada with the breakthrough once again. It's Mayank Agarwal, who pokes away from the body and edges to slip. Huge wicket that, he showed in the last game that he can make big knocks. Rabada gets his third wicket.
15:02 (IST)
Weather is holding up for now. Kagiso Rabada into the attack, trying to break this partnership. India are scoring close to 4 runs an over this session.
14:49 (IST)
Catch dropped! Tough chance for Maharaj but it's Kohli, you have to take those! Kohli drove it hard and low, Maharaj couldn't get down in time and the ball burst through his fingers. How costly will that be?
14:47 (IST)
CENTURY! Mayank Agarwal gets his second Test ton (back to back too) with a boundary, steering Philander to third man. Terrific knock this. Conditions not easiest early on and he battled through, and now he's having some fun. Can he make it big, like he did the previous game?
14:43 (IST)
BACK TO BACK SIXES! Mayank Agarwal smashed Maharaj for two sixes down the ground to move to 99. He didn't get to the pitch of the ball the first time and yet went ahead with his shot. The second one was as neat as it gets. He's on a roll!
14:34 (IST)
The lights are on, and Keshav Maharaj begins the last session. A tidy over where he got a bit of turn as well.
14:29 (IST)
Not so good news from the venue. It's getting dark and could rain any time. The umpires are walking out for the final session though. Let's hope for no interruptions.
14:13 (IST)
TEA! So tea is taken here, again a session completely dominant session for the home side. Rabada did manage to get Pujara's wicket but not before he had completed another half-century. India are 168/2 after 53 overs here.
14:06 (IST)
CAUGHT! A wicket right near the end of the second session of play and just what the doctor ordered for South Africa! Rabada is the man again to give the visitors a breakthrough. Bows it on a length just outside off, it nips back in. Pujara is stuck in his crease and on the back foot. 163/2
13:56 (IST)
50! Cheteshwar Pujara completes his half-century here, 22nd half-century for Pujara and he has looked untroubled here. Absolutely bossing the proceedings at the moment. It looks like a long way back here for the Proteas.
13:52 (IST)
India really bossing the proceedings at the moment, South Africa looking down and out, also in terms of their body language. Interesting captaincy also from Du Plessis,as he continues to attack and leak boundaries in the process!
13:30 (IST)
100! The partnership between Pujara and Agarwal crosses 100. Fantastic batting this, both have tackled the threat posed by the South African attack well and also got the boundaries away when needed. This is superb batting. India are now 130/1 after 43 overs.
13:16 (IST)
Drinks Break! India continue to dominate. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara have continued to dominate the South African bowling with real ease here. South Africa will need wickets.
13:09 (IST)
FOUR! Bouncer again but this time Agarwal does not shy away! Down the leg side, Agarwal gets on top of the bounce and rolls his wrists as he hooks this one all along the ground towards the fine leg boundary.
13:02 (IST)
Nortje has been clocking in the miles!
Anrich Nortje.. speeds (kph) in his 7th over 141, 146, 142, 142, 152, 147#IndvSA#IndvsSA
STAT ATTACK: Agarwal's fifty 4th Test fifty for Agarwal 1st Test fifty vs SA and 1st at home 5th batsman to score fifty plus runs in an innings at Pune in Tests.
12:52 (IST)
12:45 (IST)
50! That's superb from Mayank Agarwal, he completes his half-century in style here. Cut off the backfoot and it rolls away to the boundary. Again, lot of time offered by Maharaj and he won't be happy with that. That's his fourth half-century.
12:28 (IST)
FOUR! Glorious! Good length ball outside off, Pujara gets on his back foot, transfers the weight on it and punches it beautifully through cover-point for a boundary. India getting boundaries with real ease at the moment
12:25 (IST)
Back to back boundaries for Agarwal, he will relish those. Beautiful shots as he picks the loose balls and deposits them with class towards the boundary rope. SA will not be happy with that!
13:02 (IST)Nortje has been clocking in the miles!
