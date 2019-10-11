Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd T20I: JER VS QAT

live
JER JER
QAT QAT

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201918:30 IST

3rd T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Pune MCAS

11 Oct, 201910:30 IST

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 2: India Look to Score Quickly

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 11, 2019, 9:45 AM IST

LIVE

IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

India

276/3

(88.2) RR 3.12

India India Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

MIN. 87.4 Overs Left Today

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 08:15 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the second day of Pune Test match. India are in a strong position at 273/3 and would like to consolidate from here on. All eyes will be on skipper Virat Kohli who is nearing yet another ton. Can he achieve it, remains to be seen now. 

09:44 (IST)

Rabada starts another over now. India have just added two runs till now in the morning. They need a lot more and improve upon the scoring rate. India are 276/3. 

09:34 (IST)

And the day 2 gets underway. Rabada starts the proceedings and completes his over. It's a great start to the morning for the South Africans as the bowler is right on target here. India are 274/3. 

09:26 (IST)
Can Kohli do it?
09:17 (IST)

Pujara was very happy with the kind of track on offer which has a bit for everyone and batting first, he thought was a prudent decision. "It's a true pitch, where if a fast bowler is bowling well, he can also get a batsman out and if you are batsman, there is value for your shots. There was little bit of spin later on. If we have runs on the board, it won't be easy to bat in the fourth innings," he said. That is also the reason why playing a specialist third pacer in Umesh Yadav was a good decision, feels Pujara.

09:10 (IST)

In the post lunch session, Proteas rookie pacer Anrich Nortje was seen coming round the wicket and used the short ball liberally, which Pujara thinks worked to India's advantage. "When it comes to short-ball bowling, it can be advantageous for the batting team if you try and use it too often. The bowler in this weather gets tired," he said.

09:02 (IST)

Pujara himself looked in fine nick as he took opposition's premier spinner Keshav Maharaj on. "Earlier on, I felt there wasn't enough spin on this pitch, so we thought that it was important to score as many runs as possible against spinners. Later on, there was a little bit of turn in the second session, so we had to be a little careful," he said.

08:51 (IST)

"That habit (for big scores) has come from first class cricket, so I didn't have to tell him much. To be honest, we were just communicating what their gameplan was. "If there was an error in his batting, I would just tell him to play close to his body, when I thought his bat was going away. Apart from that, he is batting really well and you don't have to guide him much."

08:40 (IST)

"Mayank knows how to convert fifties into big scores and at the same time, once he goes past hundred, he can score heavily as we saw in the last game," said Pujara, who was involved in a 138-run stand with the centurion and himself made a valuable 58. Pujara himself is someone with a penchant for big knocks. So did he tell anything to Mayank while their partnership was on?

08:31 (IST)

"He (Agarwal) is an experienced player, who has scored so many first-class runs, which has helped him a lot. And when it comes to being nervous in his 90s, he is someone who is fearless," Pujara replied, when asked about the Karnataka opener showing little sign of nerves. Pujara has seen a lot of Agarwal in the domestic arena and believes it is the consistent scores in domestic cricket that has made him what he is today.

08:21 (IST)

For someone who smashed 1000 first-class runs in a month's domestic cricket in 2017, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a heavy duty scorer like Mayank Agarwal knows a thing or two about the art of conversion, feels Cheteshwar Pujara. Agarwal, a relatively new entrant to the Test arena, has scored his second Test hundred in as many games against South Africa, starting with a double hundred in the series opener in Visakhapatnam.

08:15 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the second day of Pune Test match. India are in a strong position at 273/3 and would like to consolidate from here on. All eyes will be on skipper Virat Kohli who is nearing yet another ton. Can he achieve it, remains to be seen now. 

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 2: India Look to Score Quickly

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune Live Score and latest updates:

Rabada starts another over now. India have just added two runs till now in the morning. They need a lot more and improve upon the scoring rate. India are 276/3.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test on October 10th (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Pune and will begin at 0930 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SA).

DAY 1 REVIEW: Mayank Agarwal notched up yet another ton as India dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune. India reached 273/3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease but it was a day that again belonged to Agarwal who scored a masterly 108.

Electing to bat first, it was important for the hosts to get through the initial hour with caution as the pitch had something in it for the pacers, thanks to the overnight showers. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal started cautiously, playing the ball on merit and not afraid to put away the loose balls. During the first hour, Agarwal was cautious against Vernon Philander and Rabada, who bowled a probing first spell.

The 28-year-old Agarwal was smart enough to wait for the third seamer in rookie Anrich Nortje (0/46 in 10 overs) to be introduced into the attack. Nortje was clearly the fastest of the trio of pacers and Agarwal started with a streaky boundary between the slips, but soon got into the groove with a number of boundaries through the off-side. Nortje, with his pace, was guilty of bowling fuller deliveries at a drivable length outside the off-stump.

In fact, Dale Steyn's twitter advice "Use that short leg", was meant for Nortje, advising him to alter the length. In one of his overs before lunch, Agarwal hit an off-drive followed by two cover drives. Kagiso Rabada - who was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, picking 3/48, then struck as he removed Rohit for 14, as he nicked one through to the keeper. He was unlucky to miss out on a second wicket -- of Cheteshwar Pujara -- when Temba Bavuma, at short leg, missed a reflex catch. The batsman was yet to get off the mark at that stage.

Pujara made South Africa pay, notching his 22nd half-century, with Maharaj facing the brunt of his bat. Agarwal and Pujara added 138 runs for the second wicket with minimum fuss before Rabada struck at the stroke of tea, removing Pujara for 58. Agarwal then completed his ton with skipper Virat Kohli on the other side but he was removed soon after - again Rabada striking for South Africa as Agarwal nicked one through to du Plessis.

Just when it seemed South Africa were back in the game, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane grinded the visitors with some solid defence and application on the crease. The two took their time but continued to frustrate South Africa by giving nothing away. Kohli reached his half-century soon after Proteas took the new ball. Kohli was unbeaten on 63 and Rahane on 18 before umpires called stumps early due to bad light.

cricket scoreind vs saind vs sa 2nd testIndia vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2019Live Cricket Scorelive scorevirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 11 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more