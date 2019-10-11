India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 2: SA Lose Three, Trail by 565 at Stumps

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune Live Score and latest updates: That's stumps, fantastic day for India and they have been absolutely dominant here right from the word go. Kohli smashing a huge double ton, half-centuries for Rahane and Jadeja helping India cross 600 and after that South Africa have already lost three wickets! Kohli leads the team off the field and they will certainly be relaxed here.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test on October 10th (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Pune and will begin at 0930 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SA).

DAY 1 REVIEW: Mayank Agarwal notched up yet another ton as India dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune. India reached 273/3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease but it was a day that again belonged to Agarwal who scored a masterly 108.

Electing to bat first, it was important for the hosts to get through the initial hour with caution as the pitch had something in it for the pacers, thanks to the overnight showers. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal started cautiously, playing the ball on merit and not afraid to put away the loose balls. During the first hour, Agarwal was cautious against Vernon Philander and Rabada, who bowled a probing first spell.

The 28-year-old Agarwal was smart enough to wait for the third seamer in rookie Anrich Nortje (0/46 in 10 overs) to be introduced into the attack. Nortje was clearly the fastest of the trio of pacers and Agarwal started with a streaky boundary between the slips, but soon got into the groove with a number of boundaries through the off-side. Nortje, with his pace, was guilty of bowling fuller deliveries at a drivable length outside the off-stump.

In fact, Dale Steyn's twitter advice "Use that short leg", was meant for Nortje, advising him to alter the length. In one of his overs before lunch, Agarwal hit an off-drive followed by two cover drives. Kagiso Rabada - who was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, picking 3/48, then struck as he removed Rohit for 14, as he nicked one through to the keeper. He was unlucky to miss out on a second wicket -- of Cheteshwar Pujara -- when Temba Bavuma, at short leg, missed a reflex catch. The batsman was yet to get off the mark at that stage.

Pujara made South Africa pay, notching his 22nd half-century, with Maharaj facing the brunt of his bat. Agarwal and Pujara added 138 runs for the second wicket with minimum fuss before Rabada struck at the stroke of tea, removing Pujara for 58. Agarwal then completed his ton with skipper Virat Kohli on the other side but he was removed soon after - again Rabada striking for South Africa as Agarwal nicked one through to du Plessis.

Just when it seemed South Africa were back in the game, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane grinded the visitors with some solid defence and application on the crease. The two took their time but continued to frustrate South Africa by giving nothing away. Kohli reached his half-century soon after Proteas took the new ball. Kohli was unbeaten on 63 and Rahane on 18 before umpires called stumps early due to bad light.