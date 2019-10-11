India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 2: SA Lose Three, Trail by 565 at Stumps

That's stumps, fantastic day for India and they have been absolutely dominant here right from the word go. Kohli smashing a huge double ton, half-centuries for Rahane and Jadeja helping India cross 600 and after that South Africa have already lost three wickets! Kohli leads the team off the field and they will certainly be relaxed here.
16:42 (IST)
WICKET! Caught! Shami strikes in his very first ball. What a start this is for Shami. Brilliant review too by Virat Kohli. He cannot do anything wrong today, can he?
16:15 (IST)
WICKET! TIMBER! Chopped on by Elgar and it looks like South Africa are going to collapse here. Length ball just outside off, Elgar is caught in two minds whether to play at it or not. Gets an inside edge onto the pads which goes onto rattle the stumps.
15:57 (IST)
WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes second ball to dismiss Aiden Markram. Plumb in front. Full ball moving in, Markram drives and misses. That's plumb and he doesn't bother reviewing. South Africa 2/1.
15:41 (IST)
India declare on 601. Jadeja misses his century, going for quick runs instead. Charges down the track and slogs, mishits Muthusamy to long off and falls for 91. That's selfless from him. Selfless from Kohli too, who had an opportunity to go for a maiden triple-ton.
15:34 (IST)
Kohli gets to 250 with a four off Dean Elgar. First time he has got there in Tests. India have also completed 600 runs. South Africa are just going through the motions. They also have some bad news as Keshav Maharaj is off the field with a shoulder injury. He'll go for scans to check the severity of the injury, which he suffered while fielding.
14:59 (IST)
And Jadeja helps himself to a half-century now. Two fours off Aiden Markram followed by two twos. South Africa not even looking threatening now. Just giving away free gifts. Hilarious moment as Jadeja is not aware of his landmark. He celebrates with his typical Talwar style one ball after getting his half-century, and then points to the lack of scoreboards.
14:49 (IST)
WICKET OFF A NO BALL! Muthusamy gets Kohli caught at slip but he has overstepped by a long way. That's not acceptable if you're a spinner. Kohli had steered this to slip, but the umpire calls him back. Kohli is smiling, he can feast on some more runs now.
14:42 (IST)
There it is! Seventh Test double-ton, all as captain! Kohli the king is on a roll and how. He's the first Indian to score seven Test double tons. Gets there flicking Muthusamy wide of short fine leg for a couple. He's also reached 7000 Test runs. Plenty of time left to make this really really big.
14:12 (IST)
And the umpires have called for Tea, as India completely dominated the post-lunch session. Virat Kohli is batting on 194*, scoring 90 runs in the session and with a team run-rate of more than 4.1. Ravindra Jadeja is batting on 25 off 59 balls.
13:55 (IST)
CONSECUTIVE FOURS! Virat Kohli picks up nine runs off Keshav Maharaj's over, with two consecutive fours through the mid-wicket region. He looks like he's in the mood to accelerate the score, and inches closer to a brillinat double ton himself.
13:48 (IST)
FOUR! Vernon Philander has been brought back into the attack, and Virat Kohli hits the first ball he bowls exactly between long-on and long-off, splitting them perfectly as the ball reaches the boundary. He is inching ever so close to a double century, as the boundary now takes his score to 177. India are now 450/4.
13:23 (IST)
FOUR! Another boundary behind the wicketkeeper, and this time it's down the fine-leg region off the bowling of Nortje. Jadeja and the bowler seemed to have an exchange before the over began, and the batsman has managed to win this round. At the end of the 130th over, India are 416/6.
13:12 (IST)
FOUR! Further frustration for Maharaj as the ball takes Kohli's outside edge and trickles down the third man region for four. Nothing is going right for South Africa at the moment. India are 411/4.
17:02 (IST)
That's stumps, fantastic day for India and they have been absolutely dominant here right from the word go. Kohli smashing a huge double ton, half-centuries for Rahane and Jadeja helping India cross 600 and after that South Africa have already lost three wickets! Kohli leads the team off the field and they will certainly be relaxed here.
16:42 (IST)
WICKET! Caught! Shami strikes in his very first ball. What a start this is for Shami. Brilliant review too by Virat Kohli. He cannot do anything wrong today, can he?
16:15 (IST)
WICKET! TIMBER! Chopped on by Elgar and it looks like South Africa are going to collapse here. Length ball just outside off, Elgar is caught in two minds whether to play at it or not. Gets an inside edge onto the pads which goes onto rattle the stumps.
15:57 (IST)
WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes second ball to dismiss Aiden Markram. Plumb in front. Full ball moving in, Markram drives and misses. That's plumb and he doesn't bother reviewing. South Africa 2/1.
15:41 (IST)
India declare on 601. Jadeja misses his century, going for quick runs instead. Charges down the track and slogs, mishits Muthusamy to long off and falls for 91. That's selfless from him. Selfless from Kohli too, who had an opportunity to go for a maiden triple-ton.
15:34 (IST)
Kohli gets to 250 with a four off Dean Elgar. First time he has got there in Tests. India have also completed 600 runs. South Africa are just going through the motions. They also have some bad news as Keshav Maharaj is off the field with a shoulder injury. He'll go for scans to check the severity of the injury, which he suffered while fielding.
14:59 (IST)
And Jadeja helps himself to a half-century now. Two fours off Aiden Markram followed by two twos. South Africa not even looking threatening now. Just giving away free gifts. Hilarious moment as Jadeja is not aware of his landmark. He celebrates with his typical Talwar style one ball after getting his half-century, and then points to the lack of scoreboards.
14:49 (IST)
WICKET OFF A NO BALL! Muthusamy gets Kohli caught at slip but he has overstepped by a long way. That's not acceptable if you're a spinner. Kohli had steered this to slip, but the umpire calls him back. Kohli is smiling, he can feast on some more runs now.
14:42 (IST)
There it is! Seventh Test double-ton, all as captain! Kohli the king is on a roll and how. He's the first Indian to score seven Test double tons. Gets there flicking Muthusamy wide of short fine leg for a couple. He's also reached 7000 Test runs. Plenty of time left to make this really really big.
14:12 (IST)
And the umpires have called for Tea, as India completely dominated the post-lunch session. Virat Kohli is batting on 194*, scoring 90 runs in the session and with a team run-rate of more than 4.1. Ravindra Jadeja is batting on 25 off 59 balls.
13:55 (IST)
CONSECUTIVE FOURS! Virat Kohli picks up nine runs off Keshav Maharaj's over, with two consecutive fours through the mid-wicket region. He looks like he's in the mood to accelerate the score, and inches closer to a brillinat double ton himself.
13:48 (IST)
FOUR! Vernon Philander has been brought back into the attack, and Virat Kohli hits the first ball he bowls exactly between long-on and long-off, splitting them perfectly as the ball reaches the boundary. He is inching ever so close to a double century, as the boundary now takes his score to 177. India are now 450/4.
13:23 (IST)
FOUR! Another boundary behind the wicketkeeper, and this time it's down the fine-leg region off the bowling of Nortje. Jadeja and the bowler seemed to have an exchange before the over began, and the batsman has managed to win this round. At the end of the 130th over, India are 416/6.
13:12 (IST)
FOUR! Further frustration for Maharaj as the ball takes Kohli's outside edge and trickles down the third man region for four. Nothing is going right for South Africa at the moment. India are 411/4.
17:02 (IST)
That's stumps, fantastic day for India and they have been absolutely dominant here right from the word go. Kohli smashing a huge double ton, half-centuries for Rahane and Jadeja helping India cross 600 and after that South Africa have already lost three wickets! Kohli leads the team off the field and they will certainly be relaxed here.
16:55 (IST)
This is painful to watch.
From 2012 South Africa (terrific travellers) to this.
WICKET! Caught! Shami strikes in his very first ball. What a start this is for Shami. Brilliant review too by Virat Kohli. He cannot do anything wrong today, can he?
16:22 (IST)
de Bruyn gets another boundary away as Umesh Yadav bowls wide outside the off stump and the ball goes away for a boundary. Runs are coming in for South Africa but have already lost two wickets!
16:15 (IST)
WICKET! TIMBER! Chopped on by Elgar and it looks like South Africa are going to collapse here. Length ball just outside off, Elgar is caught in two minds whether to play at it or not. Gets an inside edge onto the pads which goes onto rattle the stumps.
16:07 (IST)
STAT ATTACK: Markram gone for a duck
4th duck in Tests
1st vs IND
4th single digit score in his last 5 innings vs IND
0 vs Pune
5 and 39 at Visakhapatnam
2 and 4 Johannesburg.
16:02 (IST)
Proper attacking field from Kohli for Umesh. 4 slips and a gully. De Bruyn survives though, SA are 4/1.
15:57 (IST)
WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes second ball to dismiss Aiden Markram. Plumb in front. Full ball moving in, Markram drives and misses. That's plumb and he doesn't bother reviewing. South Africa 2/1.
15:56 (IST)
Pace from both ends. Umesh Yadav shares the new ball with Ishant Sharma. Great opportunity for him to impress once again.
15:51 (IST)
Back for South Africa's innings. 17 overs left in the day, with Ishant Sharma beginning the attack. Can Dean Elgar repeat his heroics from Visakhapatnam?
15:41 (IST)
India declare on 601. Jadeja misses his century, going for quick runs instead. Charges down the track and slogs, mishits Muthusamy to long off and falls for 91. That's selfless from him. Selfless from Kohli too, who had an opportunity to go for a maiden triple-ton.
15:34 (IST)
Kohli gets to 250 with a four off Dean Elgar. First time he has got there in Tests. India have also completed 600 runs. South Africa are just going through the motions. They also have some bad news as Keshav Maharaj is off the field with a shoulder injury. He'll go for scans to check the severity of the injury, which he suffered while fielding.
15:29 (IST)
Kohli gets to 246, his highest Test score...
15:27 (IST)
India are 17 runs away from 600. Jadeja is 13 runs away from 100. Kohli is 9 away from 250. When will India declare?
15:13 (IST)
Jadeja is approaching his century quickly now. He steps down and hits Muthusamy for a six. Session run-rate is a whopping 9.1! T20 batting, this.
15:07 (IST)
Jadeja first through long on. Then Kohli through long off. Two sixes off Keshav Maharaj, after which Kohli hits two more boundaries. 21 runs from that over, and India are clearly going for quick big runs. Declaration soon?
15:04 (IST)
Edged and through slip. Kohli cuts Muthusamy, the ball flies off the outside edge through Faf du Plessis at lone slip to the third man fence. All luck with the Indian captain now.
14:59 (IST)
And Jadeja helps himself to a half-century now. Two fours off Aiden Markram followed by two twos. South Africa not even looking threatening now. Just giving away free gifts. Hilarious moment as Jadeja is not aware of his landmark. He celebrates with his typical Talwar style one ball after getting his half-century, and then points to the lack of scoreboards.
14:52 (IST)
Meanwhile, India have crossed 500. They'll look to add around a 100 more perhaps. That catch to dismiss Kohli off the no ball was a really good one from Faf du Plessis, by the way. All in vain.
14:49 (IST)
WICKET OFF A NO BALL! Muthusamy gets Kohli caught at slip but he has overstepped by a long way. That's not acceptable if you're a spinner. Kohli had steered this to slip, but the umpire calls him back. Kohli is smiling, he can feast on some more runs now.
14:42 (IST)
There it is! Seventh Test double-ton, all as captain! Kohli the king is on a roll and how. He's the first Indian to score seven Test double tons. Gets there flicking Muthusamy wide of short fine leg for a couple. He's also reached 7000 Test runs. Plenty of time left to make this really really big.
14:31 (IST)
Back for the final session. South Africa look deflated, going through the motions. Kohli is approaching his 200... Muthusamy to begin after tea.
14:12 (IST)
And the umpires have called for Tea, as India completely dominated the post-lunch session. Virat Kohli is batting on 194*, scoring 90 runs in the session and with a team run-rate of more than 4.1. Ravindra Jadeja is batting on 25 off 59 balls.
13:55 (IST)
CONSECUTIVE FOURS! Virat Kohli picks up nine runs off Keshav Maharaj's over, with two consecutive fours through the mid-wicket region. He looks like he's in the mood to accelerate the score, and inches closer to a brillinat double ton himself.
13:48 (IST)
FOUR! Vernon Philander has been brought back into the attack, and Virat Kohli hits the first ball he bowls exactly between long-on and long-off, splitting them perfectly as the ball reaches the boundary. He is inching ever so close to a double century, as the boundary now takes his score to 177. India are now 450/4.
13:40 (IST)
Some telling insight here.
Rahane got out while looking to defend against Maharaj today. But in general, it's his attacking play against the left arm spinners that's been the issue in the last three years. His dismissal rate looking to attack v SLA bowlers - till 2016 : 82.0, since 2017 - 22.0 #INDvSAhttps://t.co/yV8NROrm4f
FOUR! Another boundary behind the wicketkeeper, and this time it's down the fine-leg region off the bowling of Nortje. Jadeja and the bowler seemed to have an exchange before the over began, and the batsman has managed to win this round. At the end of the 130th over, India are 416/6.
13:12 (IST)
FOUR! Further frustration for Maharaj as the ball takes Kohli's outside edge and trickles down the third man region for four. Nothing is going right for South Africa at the moment. India are 411/4.
13:00 (IST)
And India have crossed 400 here. We are seeing another brilliant, dominant batting performance from the home side who are just not showing any signs of letting up. Meanwhile Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock have had a go at each other. It's all getting a little heated out there in the hot and humid conditions!
12:48 (IST)
Do you agree with Michael Vaughan here? Indian cricket fans will be loving this batting performance by the home side.
Test Match Cricket pitches in India are boring ... The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bat ... needs more action for the bowler ... My thought of the day ... #INDvSA
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 2: SA Lose Three, Trail by 565 at Stumps
STUMPS
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019
India
601/5
(156.3) RR 3.84
South Africa
36/3
(15.0) RR 2.4
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
That's stumps, fantastic day for India and they have been absolutely dominant here right from the word go. Kohli smashing a huge double ton, half-centuries for Rahane and Jadeja helping India cross 600 and after that South Africa have already lost three wickets! Kohli leads the team off the field and they will certainly be relaxed here.
WICKET! Caught! Shami strikes in his very first ball. What a start this is for Shami. Brilliant review too by Virat Kohli. He cannot do anything wrong today, can he?
WICKET! TIMBER! Chopped on by Elgar and it looks like South Africa are going to collapse here. Length ball just outside off, Elgar is caught in two minds whether to play at it or not. Gets an inside edge onto the pads which goes onto rattle the stumps.
WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes second ball to dismiss Aiden Markram. Plumb in front. Full ball moving in, Markram drives and misses. That's plumb and he doesn't bother reviewing. South Africa 2/1.
India declare on 601. Jadeja misses his century, going for quick runs instead. Charges down the track and slogs, mishits Muthusamy to long off and falls for 91. That's selfless from him. Selfless from Kohli too, who had an opportunity to go for a maiden triple-ton.
Kohli gets to 250 with a four off Dean Elgar. First time he has got there in Tests. India have also completed 600 runs. South Africa are just going through the motions. They also have some bad news as Keshav Maharaj is off the field with a shoulder injury. He'll go for scans to check the severity of the injury, which he suffered while fielding.
And Jadeja helps himself to a half-century now. Two fours off Aiden Markram followed by two twos. South Africa not even looking threatening now. Just giving away free gifts. Hilarious moment as Jadeja is not aware of his landmark. He celebrates with his typical Talwar style one ball after getting his half-century, and then points to the lack of scoreboards.
WICKET OFF A NO BALL! Muthusamy gets Kohli caught at slip but he has overstepped by a long way. That's not acceptable if you're a spinner. Kohli had steered this to slip, but the umpire calls him back. Kohli is smiling, he can feast on some more runs now.
There it is! Seventh Test double-ton, all as captain! Kohli the king is on a roll and how. He's the first Indian to score seven Test double tons. Gets there flicking Muthusamy wide of short fine leg for a couple. He's also reached 7000 Test runs. Plenty of time left to make this really really big.
And the umpires have called for Tea, as India completely dominated the post-lunch session. Virat Kohli is batting on 194*, scoring 90 runs in the session and with a team run-rate of more than 4.1. Ravindra Jadeja is batting on 25 off 59 balls.
CONSECUTIVE FOURS! Virat Kohli picks up nine runs off Keshav Maharaj's over, with two consecutive fours through the mid-wicket region. He looks like he's in the mood to accelerate the score, and inches closer to a brillinat double ton himself.
FOUR! Vernon Philander has been brought back into the attack, and Virat Kohli hits the first ball he bowls exactly between long-on and long-off, splitting them perfectly as the ball reaches the boundary. He is inching ever so close to a double century, as the boundary now takes his score to 177. India are now 450/4.
FOUR! Another boundary behind the wicketkeeper, and this time it's down the fine-leg region off the bowling of Nortje. Jadeja and the bowler seemed to have an exchange before the over began, and the batsman has managed to win this round. At the end of the 130th over, India are 416/6.
FOUR! Further frustration for Maharaj as the ball takes Kohli's outside edge and trickles down the third man region for four. Nothing is going right for South Africa at the moment. India are 411/4.
17:02 (IST)
That's stumps, fantastic day for India and they have been absolutely dominant here right from the word go. Kohli smashing a huge double ton, half-centuries for Rahane and Jadeja helping India cross 600 and after that South Africa have already lost three wickets! Kohli leads the team off the field and they will certainly be relaxed here.
16:55 (IST)
16:42 (IST)
WICKET! Caught! Shami strikes in his very first ball. What a start this is for Shami. Brilliant review too by Virat Kohli. He cannot do anything wrong today, can he?
16:22 (IST)
de Bruyn gets another boundary away as Umesh Yadav bowls wide outside the off stump and the ball goes away for a boundary. Runs are coming in for South Africa but have already lost two wickets!
16:15 (IST)
WICKET! TIMBER! Chopped on by Elgar and it looks like South Africa are going to collapse here. Length ball just outside off, Elgar is caught in two minds whether to play at it or not. Gets an inside edge onto the pads which goes onto rattle the stumps.
16:07 (IST)
STAT ATTACK: Markram gone for a duck
4th duck in Tests
1st vs IND
4th single digit score in his last 5 innings vs IND
0 vs Pune
5 and 39 at Visakhapatnam
2 and 4 Johannesburg.
16:02 (IST)
Proper attacking field from Kohli for Umesh. 4 slips and a gully. De Bruyn survives though, SA are 4/1.
15:57 (IST)
WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes second ball to dismiss Aiden Markram. Plumb in front. Full ball moving in, Markram drives and misses. That's plumb and he doesn't bother reviewing. South Africa 2/1.
15:56 (IST)
Pace from both ends. Umesh Yadav shares the new ball with Ishant Sharma. Great opportunity for him to impress once again.
15:51 (IST)
Back for South Africa's innings. 17 overs left in the day, with Ishant Sharma beginning the attack. Can Dean Elgar repeat his heroics from Visakhapatnam?
15:41 (IST)
India declare on 601. Jadeja misses his century, going for quick runs instead. Charges down the track and slogs, mishits Muthusamy to long off and falls for 91. That's selfless from him. Selfless from Kohli too, who had an opportunity to go for a maiden triple-ton.
15:34 (IST)
Kohli gets to 250 with a four off Dean Elgar. First time he has got there in Tests. India have also completed 600 runs. South Africa are just going through the motions. They also have some bad news as Keshav Maharaj is off the field with a shoulder injury. He'll go for scans to check the severity of the injury, which he suffered while fielding.
15:29 (IST)
Kohli gets to 246, his highest Test score...
15:27 (IST)
India are 17 runs away from 600. Jadeja is 13 runs away from 100. Kohli is 9 away from 250. When will India declare?
15:13 (IST)
Jadeja is approaching his century quickly now. He steps down and hits Muthusamy for a six. Session run-rate is a whopping 9.1! T20 batting, this.
15:07 (IST)
Jadeja first through long on. Then Kohli through long off. Two sixes off Keshav Maharaj, after which Kohli hits two more boundaries. 21 runs from that over, and India are clearly going for quick big runs. Declaration soon?
15:04 (IST)
Edged and through slip. Kohli cuts Muthusamy, the ball flies off the outside edge through Faf du Plessis at lone slip to the third man fence. All luck with the Indian captain now.
14:59 (IST)
And Jadeja helps himself to a half-century now. Two fours off Aiden Markram followed by two twos. South Africa not even looking threatening now. Just giving away free gifts. Hilarious moment as Jadeja is not aware of his landmark. He celebrates with his typical Talwar style one ball after getting his half-century, and then points to the lack of scoreboards.
14:52 (IST)
Meanwhile, India have crossed 500. They'll look to add around a 100 more perhaps. That catch to dismiss Kohli off the no ball was a really good one from Faf du Plessis, by the way. All in vain.
14:49 (IST)
WICKET OFF A NO BALL! Muthusamy gets Kohli caught at slip but he has overstepped by a long way. That's not acceptable if you're a spinner. Kohli had steered this to slip, but the umpire calls him back. Kohli is smiling, he can feast on some more runs now.
14:42 (IST)
There it is! Seventh Test double-ton, all as captain! Kohli the king is on a roll and how. He's the first Indian to score seven Test double tons. Gets there flicking Muthusamy wide of short fine leg for a couple. He's also reached 7000 Test runs. Plenty of time left to make this really really big.
14:31 (IST)
Back for the final session. South Africa look deflated, going through the motions. Kohli is approaching his 200... Muthusamy to begin after tea.
14:12 (IST)
And the umpires have called for Tea, as India completely dominated the post-lunch session. Virat Kohli is batting on 194*, scoring 90 runs in the session and with a team run-rate of more than 4.1. Ravindra Jadeja is batting on 25 off 59 balls.
13:55 (IST)
CONSECUTIVE FOURS! Virat Kohli picks up nine runs off Keshav Maharaj's over, with two consecutive fours through the mid-wicket region. He looks like he's in the mood to accelerate the score, and inches closer to a brillinat double ton himself.
13:48 (IST)
FOUR! Vernon Philander has been brought back into the attack, and Virat Kohli hits the first ball he bowls exactly between long-on and long-off, splitting them perfectly as the ball reaches the boundary. He is inching ever so close to a double century, as the boundary now takes his score to 177. India are now 450/4.
13:40 (IST)
Some telling insight here.
13:23 (IST)
FOUR! Another boundary behind the wicketkeeper, and this time it's down the fine-leg region off the bowling of Nortje. Jadeja and the bowler seemed to have an exchange before the over began, and the batsman has managed to win this round. At the end of the 130th over, India are 416/6.
13:12 (IST)
FOUR! Further frustration for Maharaj as the ball takes Kohli's outside edge and trickles down the third man region for four. Nothing is going right for South Africa at the moment. India are 411/4.
13:00 (IST)
And India have crossed 400 here. We are seeing another brilliant, dominant batting performance from the home side who are just not showing any signs of letting up. Meanwhile Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock have had a go at each other. It's all getting a little heated out there in the hot and humid conditions!
12:48 (IST)
Do you agree with Michael Vaughan here? Indian cricket fans will be loving this batting performance by the home side.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019
ISL v CZEPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019
ISL v MLTPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings