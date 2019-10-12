India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 3: South Africa 136/6 at Lunch

LUNCH: And that's the end of a gripping session of Test match cricket, where South Africa scored 100 runs and lost three wickets too. At lunch South Africa are 136/6.
11:19 (IST)
OUT: Just before lunch, Ashwin has brought the breakthrough. De Kock misses the line of the ball as it clips the top of off stump. De Kock departs for 31. South Africa are 128/6.
11:16 (IST)
FIFTY FOR DU PLESSIS: This is good, aggressive batting by du Plessis as he gets to his fifty with two boundaries off Jadeja. South Africans are counter-attacking here. It's 124/5.
10:26 (IST)
FOUR: Faf is showing his class here. A full-pitched ball by Ishant and he just drives it through point to get a four. He needs to keep going on. South Africa are 63/5.
10:11 (IST)
FOUR: A confident start by de Kock as he leans into a drive off Umesh Yadav to get a four. South Africa needs to get a partnership and du Plessis and de Kock are fully capable of doing that. It's 57/5.
10:01 (IST)
OUT: Umesh has a third wicket here. Pitched outside off and de Bruyn got a shot, but instead edges it to the keeper. Saha takes a brilliant catch. de Bruyn goes for 30 as South Africa are 53/5.
09:42 (IST)
OUT: Shami tries a short one on Nortje and he edges one to skipper Kohli at slips. Shami gets his second wicket and South Africa lose their fourth wicket. South Africa are 41/4.
08:10 (IST)
Hello and welcome to day 3 of the Pune Test. India are in an excellent position as they have restricted the visitors to 36/3, after scoring 601. Umesh Yadav was exceptional in the latter part of the day where he bagged two quick wickets to push the South Africans on the backfoot. Now India would look top dismiss the opposition within two sessions.
11:34 (IST)
11:31 (IST)
It's been a good passage of play for the Indians as they have got the big fish de Kock and applied pressure on new man Muthusamy. India are on top here as South Africa are 135/6.
FIFTY FOR DU PLESSIS: This is good, aggressive batting by du Plessis as he gets to his fifty with two boundaries off Jadeja. South Africans are counter-attacking here. It's 124/5.
11:12 (IST)
Ashwin needs to settle down quickly and get a wicket. That would set the tone for him, for rest of the match. For now the Proteas are dealing in boundaries and have brought up fifty partnership as well. South Africa are 112/5.
11:02 (IST)
There is a good partnership building here as Faf and de Kock have added 42 runs together. They need to continue doing the good work. South Africa are 95/5.
10:55 (IST)
South Africa need a big partnership going here
The South African skipper Faf du Plessis is looking to rebuild with support from Quinton de Kock.
Both Faf and de Kock are looking comfortable for the moment. But they just cannot relax one bit, because a wicket here will expose the South African tail. South Africa are 80/5.
10:42 (IST)
Not a great news for Ishant Sharma as he has been warned twice by the umpire for running in the danger area. If he enters that zone once more, he will not be allowed to bowl anymore in the innings. South Africa are 77/5.
10:31 (IST)
Good performance by Indians in the first one hour. They have taken two important wickets. But they still need to break this partnership. South Africa are 71/5.
OUT: Umesh has a third wicket here. Pitched outside off and de Bruyn got a shot, but instead edges it to the keeper. Saha takes a brilliant catch. de Bruyn goes for 30 as South Africa are 53/5.
09:57 (IST)
Another great over by Shami has come to an end. Such has been the performance by Indian fast bowlers, that Kohli till now hasn't introduced his spinners as yet. South Africa are 51/4.
09:41 (IST)
India would be looking to wrap up this innings within 150, but for that to happen they need a wicket in the first half an hour. Otherwise it is still a good pitch to bat on. South Africa are 41/3.
09:35 (IST)
And the day gets underway. Shami starts the over and there is some reverse on offer. Excellent start here by Shami as he is drawing the batsmen forward. But de Bruyn gets a four in the third ball. South Africa are 40/3.
09:21 (IST)
Kohli has the maximum hundreds (along with Tendulkar) for any batsman after 138 innings in Test cricket history. He also became the joint fourth-quickest (along with Sobers and Sangakkara) to reach the 7000-Club in Test cricket. Hammond achieved the feat in 131 innings, Virender Sehwag in 134 and Tendulkar in 136.
09:12 (IST)
Kohli also became the fourth-fastest (in terms of number of innings) to register 26 Test hundreds. Just for perspective, Dravid took 226 innings to register his 26th ton, Lara – 189, Ponting – 163, Sangakkara – 169, Hayden – 145, Kallis – 184 and Amla – 169 to mention a few all-time greats. It is also interesting to compare Kohli with some other all-time greats and see how many hundreds they had registered after their respective 138 innings. Tendulkar had 26, Dravid – 17, Gavaskar – 25, Lara – 15, Ponting – 21, Sangakkara – 19, Hayden – 24, Kallis – 17, Amla – 23.
09:03 (IST)
Just for comparison with some modern and contemporary greats, Younis Khan had a conversion rate of 50.76%, Steven Smith (49.06%), Gary Sobers (46.43%), Jacques Kallis (43.69%), Tendulkar (42.86%), Sangakkara (42.22%), Lara (41.46%), Hashim Amla (40.58%), Kane Williamson (40%), Ricky Ponting (39.81%), Dravid (36.36%), Vivian Richards (34.78%) and Joe Root (26.23%). This shows Kohli’s appetite to score big runs and his mental toughness and temperament to spend long periods at the crease.
08:53 (IST)
Kohli’s conversion-rate (% of hundreds when crossed 50) is also the second-best in Test cricket history(min. 5000 runs) after Bradman. He has registered 26 hundreds and 22 fifties and has a conversion rate of 54.17%. Only 7 batsmen in Test history (min. 5000 runs) have registered more (or as many) hundreds than fifties in their career. The list includes the 5 in the above table and Younis Khan and Michael Vaughan.
08:43 (IST)
Compared to his own high standards, he was going through a bit of a rough patch – only three fifties and a high of 25 in the remaining 6 dismissals during this period. Overall, Kohli’s frequency of scoring a hundred is the third best (in terms of innings) in Test cricket history (a hundred every 5.31 innings) after Bradman (2.76) and Steven Smith (4.77) amongst all the 96 batsmen who have scored a minimum of 5000 Test runs.
08:35 (IST)
It is interesting to note that Kohli registered his first Test double hundred against the West Indies in North Sound in July 2016. This basically means that he has registered 7 double hundreds in his last 40 Tests (66 innings) – which makes it a double hundred every 9.43 innings – a mind boggling achievement! Kohli now has 26 Test hundreds in 138 innings (81 Tests). His last Test ton (before Pune) came against Australia at Perth in December 2018 – a good 10 innings ago.
08:30 (IST)
Amongst Indian batsmen, Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag who had 6 double hundreds each. Rahul Dravid follows with 5 while Sunil Gavaskar had 4. But in terms of frequency of scoring double tons (min. 5), it is Kohli who is the second fastest (in terms of innings) only after The Don.
08:20 (IST)
Virat Kohli smashed his highest score (and the joint seventh-highest by an Indian) in Test cricket - a magnificent unbeaten 254 putting India in a commanding position at the end of Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at Pune. This was Kohli’s 7th Test double hundred which places him at joint number 4 in Test cricket history (alongside Wally Hammond and Mahela Jayawardene). Only Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Brian Lara (9) registered more.
Hello and welcome to day 3 of the Pune Test. India are in an excellent position as they have restricted the visitors to 36/3, after scoring 601. Umesh Yadav was exceptional in the latter part of the day where he bagged two quick wickets to push the South Africans on the backfoot. Now India would look top dismiss the opposition within two sessions.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Pune, Day 3: South Africa 136/6 at Lunch
LUNCH
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019
India
601/5
(156.3) RR 3.84
South Africa
136/6
(42.0) RR 3.23
FIFTY FOR DU PLESSIS: This is good, aggressive batting by du Plessis as he gets to his fifty with two boundaries off Jadeja. South Africans are counter-attacking here. It's 124/5.
South Africa need a big partnership going here
OUT: Umesh has a third wicket here. Pitched outside off and de Bruyn got a shot, but instead edges it to the keeper. Saha takes a brilliant catch. de Bruyn goes for 30 as South Africa are 53/5.
South Africa need a partnership here
