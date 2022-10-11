India vs South Africa 2022 Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND Land Early Blows to Remove SA Openers

Live now
Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 10:47 IST
Delhi, India
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score, Delhi: India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the series-decider on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. The series is currently locked at one-all. India have put faith in the same eleven that won in Ranchi but South Africa have made three changes with Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell out. In their place, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and Marco Read More
WICKET! A big wicket this for Indian. One again, Janneman Malan fails to convert a promising start. He had struck a couple of superb shots but ends up holing out in the deep after pulling a short one from Mohammed Siraj. He scored 15 off 27. SA 25/2 in 7.5 Overs.
Avesh Khan continues to bowl well. He’s keeping a tight line – around off stump. Just a single in it. South Africa 20/1 in 7 Overs.
Reeza Hendricks has been given out LBW off the first delivery of the 7th over from Avesh Khan. The South African quickly went for the review. The ball was pitched outside off and would have missed the stumps as per the tracker.
Mohammed Siraj drops one short and Janneman Malan is ready – pulls it handsomely with control to square leg region for a four. That was the only scoring shot of the over. SA 19/1 in 6 Overs.
So Washington Sundar taken off after a successful spell of 2 overs in which accounted for Quinton de Kock. 2 runs from the first over of Avesh Khan. SA 15/1 in 5 Overs.
Jannemalan Malan got the start in the previous innings but failed to build on it. Shows his fine form with a beautifully driven four through covers off Mohammed Siraj. 6 runs from the over take SA to 13/1 in 4 Overs.
WICKET! He had just gotten himself a streaky four earlier in the over after getting an outside edge while going for a sweep. But luck deserts Quinton de Kock quickly in the same over as cuts one from Washginton Sundar that was pitched outside off to be caught at backward point. He scored 6. An early success for India. SA 7/1 in 2.5 Overs.
A single in his first over. Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer for India in the second game taking three wickets and also bowled four overs in a row at the death. SA 3/0 in 2 Overs.
There seems to be an issue with the sightscreen. Mohammed Siraj waiting patiently to join from the other end.
Washington Sundar is known to keep a stump-to-stump line. Seldom he offers the room. A single each to Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock in the first over. SA 2/0 in 1 Over.
Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock are the two South Africa openers. Washington Sundar will open the attack for India. Here we go.
Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (captain), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan
India are unchanged. However, South Africa have made three changes to their eleven, Keshav Maharaj, who led them in 2nd ODI, is ill and hence sits out. Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell are out two. Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo get a game and Lungi Ngidi is back.
India captain Shikhar Dhawan has won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in Delhi. Third different captain for South Africa in as many matches as David Miller makes ODI captaincy debut.
Well folks, there’s a good news. The toss will be held at 1:45 PM IST and we will have a full game. No reduction in overs. The match will get underway at 2 PM IST.
So we’ll have an update soon enough. Meanwhile, few South African players can be seen warming up near the boundary. Sun is shining. It will be a delayed start though.
The toss for the third ODI has been delayed due to a wet outfield. It was raining quite heavily in the morning but thankfully it has subsided. The next inspection, as per BCCI, will be at 1:30 PM IST.
Sun has been shining bright for some time now. Hopefully, we will have the toss in time and a full game, provided the rain stays away. Today is Team India’s last international match before the T20 WC which starts from October 16 with the qualifiers. While the wc squad is already in Australia, India are yet to name a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Will it be Mohammed Shami? Or someone from the ODI squad could get a surprise call?
Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi
India’s last two series wins (T20Is vs Australia and South Africa) have followed a similar template. Lose the first game, bounce back in the second and then clinch the final and hence the series. A similar story has followed in the ongoing three-match ODI series with South Africa which is currently locked at one-all. However, dark clouds are staring over the fate of this series, literally.
Delhi, the venue for the series decider, has been witnessing an unusual, persistent spell of rain for a few days now. Tuesday morning has been no different. Overcast skies greeted the residents followed by a brief spell of rain.
In promising scenes soon, sun peeked out from the clouds before quickly going back into hiding. And as I write this, the rain has returned. Yup, it’s going to be that sort of a day,
Enough chitchat about the weather (although, I’m sure it’s going to dominate the talks today unless weather gods decide to have mercy). Coming back to the series. These ODIs have looked quite out of place considering the T20 WC which is starting in a few days from now.
However, there’s a bigger picture. South Africa need points to move up in the Super League table and avoid the qualification route to make the cut for the 2023 ODI WC. And this series will play an important role in that.
For India? Well, it has provided a chance for them to start laying the groundwork for the marquee event they are going to host for the first time since 2011 – the year they won the ODI world title for the second time in history.
When will the third ODI match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) be played?
The third ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on October 11, Tuesday.
Where will the third ODI match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) be played?
The third ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
What time will the third ODI match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) begin?
The third ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) third ODI match?
India vs South Africa third ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) third ODI match?
India vs South Africa third ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs
India Predicted Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
