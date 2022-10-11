India vs South Africa 2022 Live Score, 3rd ODI: Bright Sunshine in Delhi After Brief Spell of Rain

Read more

Delhi, the venue for the series decider, has been witnessing an unusual, persistent spell of rain for a few days now. Tuesday morning has been no different. Overcast skies greeted the residents followed by a brief spell of rain.

In promising scenes soon, sun peeked out from the clouds before quickly going back into hiding. And as I write this, the rain has returned. Yup, it’s going to be that sort of a day,

Enough chitchat about the weather (although, I’m sure it’s going to dominate the talks today unless weather gods decide to have mercy). Coming back to the series. These ODIs have looked quite out of place considering the T20 WC which is starting in a few days from now.

However, there’s a bigger picture. South Africa need points to move up in the Super League table and avoid the qualification route to make the cut for the 2023 ODI WC. And this series will play an important role in that.

For India? Well, it has provided a chance for them to start laying the groundwork for the marquee event they are going to host for the first time since 2011 – the year they won the ODI world title for the second time in history.

When will the third ODI match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) be played?

The third ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on October 11, Tuesday.

Where will the third ODI match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The third ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the third ODI match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The third ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) third ODI match?

India vs South Africa third ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) third ODI match?

India vs South Africa third ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

