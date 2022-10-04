Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 2022, 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Quinton de Kock Hits a Brisk Fifty to Drive SA

Read more

belt before the ODIs. The tourists have made one change – Anrich Nortje rested and Dwaine Pretorius gets a game

It’s a dead rubber from the perspective of the series but for the two opponents, it’s a chance to fine tune certain aspects, get some batters back in form and gain confidence in the lead up to the T20 World Cup that starts in 10 days’ time. India clinched the three-match series in Guwahati where over 400 runs were scored. Armed with a 2-0 lead, they have rested the in-form pair of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul but batting isn’t their worry right now. The bowling, especially in the death overs, is their Achilles’ Heel. Will they manage to find solution for that tonight?

For South Africa, the form of captain Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw is a concern. Both are yet to score. David Miller’s stunning century in Guwahati was a big positive while Quinton de Kock digging it out for a fighting fifty was also a welcome news for the Proteas. They would want to fire on all cylinders tonight.

When will the third T20I match between India and South Africa be played?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on October 4, Tuesday.

Where will the third T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the third T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa third T20I match?

India vs South Africa third T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa third T20I match?

India vs South Africa third T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs South Africa Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshhdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed/Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here