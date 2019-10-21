India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Ranchi, Day 3: India Eye Quick Wickets

Pitch report: This pitch hasn't aged at all, primarily because the sun has hardly come out. The cracks are opening up, but ever so slightly. There are a few areas around the spinners' length that is loose, but it the seamers who're causing the problems here.
07:26 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the final Test match between South Africa and India in Ranchi. India have their noses ahead after picking a couple of quick wickets last evening before rain and poor light forced the players off the field for a second consecutive day. Can South Africa fight back or will India pile on the misery? Stay tuned for all the action.
09:24 (IST)
We're all set for the first ball of the third day. Can Faf and Hamza keep the Indian bowling at bay?
09:04 (IST)
We are a short while away from the start of Day 3 and Greame Smith expects South Africa to face a hostile bowling attack and is not very optimistic about the Proteas batting the day out. VVS Laxman believes Mohd Shami will be the key for India.
08:52 (IST)
Rohit has registered three hundreds in the series. Only two other Indians – Mohammad Azharuddin (against England in 1984-85) and Kohli (against Sri Lanka in 2017) have registered three hundreds in a Test series (of a maximum three Tests). He has scored 1967 runs in 36 matches (and as many innings) in 2019 at an average of 56.2. In terms of runs scored across the three formats, Rohit is second only to Virat Kohli (2047) in the calendar year. Joe Root (1551), Babar Azam (1495) and Quinton de Kock (1493) follow.
08:35 (IST)
South Africa once have frittered away a good start and Linde said they would stay positive to force a comeback. "Obviously, it was a bad start. It's not the way we wanted it to go but tomorrow is another day. We were positive. Guys were smiling in the dressing room, so we are ready for tomorrow. We are not going to sit back and relax, we are going to go forward and try to take the challenge on," he concluded.
08:24 (IST)
On a day dominated by the Indian batsmen, Linde was the pick of South African bowlers with 4/133 from his 31 overs and he was the one who terminated Rahane's sublime innings on 115. "Obviously, consistency is very important. Today, I was a lot better on the off side," he said. Linde was heavily strapped in his legs and he said: "It's because I have been diving on it for about three times, so it's protected."
08:13 (IST)
South Africa's debutant left-arm spinner George Linde on Saturday said it was unfortunate that they failed to latch onto the chance given by Indian opener Rohit Sharma, whose maiden double century put the hosts on a driver's seat in the third Test. Rohit scored 212 and Ajinkya Rahane contributed 115 as India declared their first innings at 497 for 9. South Africa are 9 for 2 at close of play. "Those catches they stick or they don't. Unfortunately, it wasn't our way, it was Rohit's. He played well, so well done to him," the rookie spinner said, referring to the catch that Zubayr Hamza dropped at forward short leg off his bowling when the opener was batting on 28. He (Rohit) played well. He gave us that one chance, it wasn't easy and after that he didn't give a chance," Linde said.
08:05 (IST)
The 32-year-old is now eyeing to replicate the success overseas when the tour New Zealand next year. "Wherever you play the new ball, you have to have some understanding of the basics of the game. Which ball you have to play and leave. In certain aspects of the game you have to be mindful of. I was allowing myself to take time rather than going after the ball straightway. It's not a good idea with a new ball. You got to play with a little lower backlift. In overseas, of course, it's a different ball game. That's a challenge and I am awaiting."
07:56 (IST)
Rohit has amassed 529 runs from four innings thus becoming the only fifth Indian opener to score 500-plus runs in a Test series. "It was a good opportunity for me to open the batting. As I said during the Vizag Test, the communication between me and my team management was happening for a long time about opening the batting. So mentally, I was ready for it. I knew it could come at anytime."
07:50 (IST)
Rohit’s brilliant double ton was what set India up again on Day 2. He has had scores of 176, 127 in his first Test as an opener against South Africa and now has hit his maiden double hundred to emulate Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag as players to score 200 across two formats. "Kafi kuch hone wala thaa naahin toh kaafi kuch aap likh dete mere barein mein (A lot could have happened had I not performed and you guys (media) would have written a lot about me. So it was about making most of the opportunities I got. I knew I had to make full use of it, otherwise media would have written against me. Now I know everyone will write good things about me," he said.
07:42 (IST)
India will be looking to power on and get closer to a 3-0 whitewash, while South Africa need their captain Faf du Plessis to shepherd the middle order through some difficult times. Against India's fantastic bowling it won't be an easy task. He has Zubayr Humza for company.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Ranchi, Day 3: India Eye Quick Wickets
STUMPS
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019
India
497/9
(116.3) RR 4.26
South Africa
9/2
(5.0) RR 1.8
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
We're all set for the first ball of the third day. Can Faf and Hamza keep the Indian bowling at bay?
We are a short while away from the start of Day 3 and Greame Smith expects South Africa to face a hostile bowling attack and is not very optimistic about the Proteas batting the day out. VVS Laxman believes Mohd Shami will be the key for India.
Rohit has registered three hundreds in the series. Only two other Indians – Mohammad Azharuddin (against England in 1984-85) and Kohli (against Sri Lanka in 2017) have registered three hundreds in a Test series (of a maximum three Tests). He has scored 1967 runs in 36 matches (and as many innings) in 2019 at an average of 56.2. In terms of runs scored across the three formats, Rohit is second only to Virat Kohli (2047) in the calendar year. Joe Root (1551), Babar Azam (1495) and Quinton de Kock (1493) follow.
South Africa once have frittered away a good start and Linde said they would stay positive to force a comeback. "Obviously, it was a bad start. It's not the way we wanted it to go but tomorrow is another day. We were positive. Guys were smiling in the dressing room, so we are ready for tomorrow. We are not going to sit back and relax, we are going to go forward and try to take the challenge on," he concluded.
On a day dominated by the Indian batsmen, Linde was the pick of South African bowlers with 4/133 from his 31 overs and he was the one who terminated Rahane's sublime innings on 115. "Obviously, consistency is very important. Today, I was a lot better on the off side," he said. Linde was heavily strapped in his legs and he said: "It's because I have been diving on it for about three times, so it's protected."
South Africa's debutant left-arm spinner George Linde on Saturday said it was unfortunate that they failed to latch onto the chance given by Indian opener Rohit Sharma, whose maiden double century put the hosts on a driver's seat in the third Test. Rohit scored 212 and Ajinkya Rahane contributed 115 as India declared their first innings at 497 for 9. South Africa are 9 for 2 at close of play. "Those catches they stick or they don't. Unfortunately, it wasn't our way, it was Rohit's. He played well, so well done to him," the rookie spinner said, referring to the catch that Zubayr Hamza dropped at forward short leg off his bowling when the opener was batting on 28. He (Rohit) played well. He gave us that one chance, it wasn't easy and after that he didn't give a chance," Linde said.
The 32-year-old is now eyeing to replicate the success overseas when the tour New Zealand next year. "Wherever you play the new ball, you have to have some understanding of the basics of the game. Which ball you have to play and leave. In certain aspects of the game you have to be mindful of. I was allowing myself to take time rather than going after the ball straightway. It's not a good idea with a new ball. You got to play with a little lower backlift. In overseas, of course, it's a different ball game. That's a challenge and I am awaiting."
Rohit has amassed 529 runs from four innings thus becoming the only fifth Indian opener to score 500-plus runs in a Test series. "It was a good opportunity for me to open the batting. As I said during the Vizag Test, the communication between me and my team management was happening for a long time about opening the batting. So mentally, I was ready for it. I knew it could come at anytime."
Rohit’s brilliant double ton was what set India up again on Day 2. He has had scores of 176, 127 in his first Test as an opener against South Africa and now has hit his maiden double hundred to emulate Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag as players to score 200 across two formats. "Kafi kuch hone wala thaa naahin toh kaafi kuch aap likh dete mere barein mein (A lot could have happened had I not performed and you guys (media) would have written a lot about me. So it was about making most of the opportunities I got. I knew I had to make full use of it, otherwise media would have written against me. Now I know everyone will write good things about me," he said.
India will be looking to power on and get closer to a 3-0 whitewash, while South Africa need their captain Faf du Plessis to shepherd the middle order through some difficult times. Against India's fantastic bowling it won't be an easy task. He has Zubayr Humza for company.
