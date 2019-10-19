India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 1: India Opt to Bat First

It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation in a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts on Saturday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Test.
08:18 (IST)
It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation in a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts on Saturday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Test.
South Africa, meanwhile, make three changes. Heinrich Klaasen and George Linde come in for Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj - both of whom were injured. Lungi Ngidi also gets a game today.
09:04 (IST)
India have won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that skipper Virat Kohli described as a "no-brainer". Only the one change for the hosts: Ishant Sharma is rested and Nadeem comes in for him.
08:55 (IST)
India have handed Shahbaz Nadeem - who was called into the squad just last evening as cover for Kuldeep Yadav - his Test debut. We shall find out who he replaces in a few minutes.
08:50 (IST)
Rohit's opening partner Maynak Agarwal on the other hand went on to convert his maiden hundred into a double in Visakhapatnam and followed it up with another century in Pune.
08:46 (IST)
The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.
08:40 (IST)
Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity. Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling.
08:35 (IST)
India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings thus far and will want to extend that advantage.
08:30 (IST)
Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.
08:26 (IST)
There are 40 World Test Championship points on offer as well as the prospect of a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targeting against the hapless visitors when the action gets underway later today.
08:18 (IST)
It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation in a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts on Saturday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Test.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 1: India Opt to Bat First
LIVE
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019
India
0/0
(0.0) RR 0.00
South Africa
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation in a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts on Saturday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Test.
09:21 (IST)
How much can India score in the first innings?
09:11 (IST)
South Africa, meanwhile, make three changes. Heinrich Klaasen and George Linde come in for Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj - both of whom were injured. Lungi Ngidi also gets a game today.
09:04 (IST)
India have won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that skipper Virat Kohli described as a "no-brainer". Only the one change for the hosts: Ishant Sharma is rested and Nadeem comes in for him.
08:55 (IST)
India have handed Shahbaz Nadeem - who was called into the squad just last evening as cover for Kuldeep Yadav - his Test debut. We shall find out who he replaces in a few minutes.
08:50 (IST)
Rohit's opening partner Maynak Agarwal on the other hand went on to convert his maiden hundred into a double in Visakhapatnam and followed it up with another century in Pune.
08:46 (IST)
The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.
08:40 (IST)
Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity. Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling.
08:35 (IST)
India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings thus far and will want to extend that advantage.
08:30 (IST)
Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.
08:26 (IST)
There are 40 World Test Championship points on offer as well as the prospect of a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targeting against the hapless visitors when the action gets underway later today.
08:18 (IST)
It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation in a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts on Saturday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Test.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019
PNG v BERDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019
SCO v KENDubai ICCA All Fixtures
Team Rankings