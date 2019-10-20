Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 2: Bad Light Ends Day, SA 9/2

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 20, 2019, 3:55 PM IST

STUMPS

IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

India

497/9

(116.3) RR 4.26

India India Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

9/2

(5.0) RR 1.8

South Africa trail by 488 runs

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:52 (IST)

    STUMPS: That's it. No further play possible, and that will be stumps. South Africa in big trouble. Familiar position for the visitors as they're 9 for 2 in reply to India's 497. A huge task awaits them tomorrow.

  • 15:24 (IST)

    The players are walking off. It's become too dark to continue play. Du Plessis and Hamza will be relieved to walk back. South Africa are 9 for 2, and that might be it for the day. 

  • 15:14 (IST)

    WICKET! Umesh gets de Kock with a ripper of a bouncer. Aimed right at the body, has de Kock hopping without control. Kisses the glove and Saha completes a good catch. SA in trouble, 8 for 2.

  • 15:05 (IST)

    WICKET! Shami strikes second ball. Back of length ball just outside off, bounces chest high. Elgar decides to leave late and withdraws his bat, but it's kissed the glove on the way to Saha. SA 4/1.

  • 14:44 (IST)

    TEA: And finally Virat declares the innings at 497/9. Finally the decision has been made and South Africa will come out to bat after tea. This has been an excellent performance by the Indians. 

  • 14:32 (IST)

    OUT: And after smashing five sixes in 10 balls, Umesh Yadav departs for 31. India are in an excellent position here. The score has moved to 482/9. 

  • 14:26 (IST)

    OUT: In a bid to up the scoring rate, Ashwin too is out for 14. He is out stumped off Dane Piedt's bowling. The score now moves to 464/8. 

  • 14:18 (IST)

    OUT: Yet another fifty for Jadeja and he is ecstatic. But on the very next ball he is caught behind off Linde. He departs for 51. India are now 450/7. 

  • 13:46 (IST)

    OUT: A fine paddle sweep from Saha, gets him a four off Linde. This has been a positive innings by the Indian keeper. And on the very next ball Linde cleans him up. The ball doesn't spin and crashes into the stumps. Saha goes for 24. India are now 147/6. 

  • 13:28 (IST)

    400: And 400 also comes up for India in quick time. This has been an excellent performance by the Indians after losing three early wickets. India are 400/5 now. 

  • 12:30 (IST)

    OUT: Rohit gets over-ambitious and goes for a wild pull off Rabada. But finally finds a man at the fence and is out for 212 off 255 balls. India are 370/5 now. 

  • 12:24 (IST)

    200 FOR ROHIT: Ngidi bowls one short and Rohit pulls one over midwicket for a six. He gets to his 200. Excellent innings by Hitman. India are in complete charge at the moment. The score moves to 363/4. 

  • 10:53 (IST)

    OUT! Rahane is finally dismissed, and South Africa were in desperate need of it. It's Linde who gets his first Test wicket, as Rahane edges the ball behind to Klaasen in trying to run the ball down to third man. India are 306/4, and in walks in Ravindra Jadeja to bat.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 2: Bad Light Ends Day, SA 9/2

Catch all the live updates from the Ranchi Test between India and South Africa: The players are walking off. It's become too dark to continue play. Du Plessis and Hamza will be relieved to walk back. South Africa are 9 for 2, and that will be it for the day.

Rohit Sharma continued to ace the test as opener when he smashed yet another century and remained unbeaten at stumps in a rain affected first day in the third and final Test against South Africa in Ranchi. India lead the three-match series 2-0 and Virat Kohli will be looking to complete a whitewash in his predecessor, MS Dhoni’s backyard.

For India, Shahbaz Nadeem made his debut as South Africa handed Heinrich Klassen and George Linde their first caps too. Unfortunately, bad light and heavy rain forced the umpires into calling stumps half an hour into the final session with India on 224/3 after 58 overs with Rohit (117*) and Ajinkya Rahane (83*) at the crease.

South African captain Faf du Plessis took Temba Bavuma along with him as toss proxy, but his luck did not change as Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first once again. But seeing the early exploits of Kagiso Rabada & Anrich Nortje initially, du Plessis would have kept his disappointment of losing another toss, aside.

Rabada set the tone for the day as Mayank Agarwal (10) was caught in the slips, edging one outside the off stump.

Four overs later, Rabada trapped Cheteshwar Pujara (0) hitting him on the pads, and with DRS’s help the Proteas had their second breakthrough. India were 16/2 in the ninth over and when Virat Kohli walked out to the middle on the back off an unbeaten 254 in the last Test.

Just as he was starting to get a move on Nortje beat Kohli for pace, and another DRS decision went the Proteas’ way as the pacer became only the fourth bowler to have the Indian captain as their first Test wicket.

Ajinkya Rahane joined Rohit Sharma in the middle, much earlier than the Indian team would have liked, but the duo watchfully played out the final hour of the first session as India, rocked by some top quality fast bowling, were at 71/3.

India could have been in more trouble going into the break if Zubayr Hamza had held onto a sharp chance from Rohit off George Linde’s bowling. Rohit would eventually go on to make the life count, and how.

After the break, the surface got easier to bat on and Rohit moved through the gears as Rahane provided ample support from the other end. Rohit took a special liking to Dane Piedt in the afternoon session as he took him to the cleaners, even bringing up his century with a majestic hit over extra cover.

The hit was also his 17th maximum of the series, the highest number of sixes ever in one series in the history of Test cricket. The stylish right-hander though was surely not going to stop there if he had his way. At the other end, Rahane was slowly beginning to crank it up with beautiful drives and flicks of his own too.

Like Rohit, Rahane also enjoyed facing Piedt and brought out some stunning hits through the off-side to make a statement of sorts as well. At one point, before tea the two Mumbaikars were going toe to toe and India were scoring at a rather brisk pace, what possibly helped set them in motion was the dark clouds that were starting to circle the stadium.

Rahane and Rohit, by the time tea came around had added 134 runs in just 29 overs and were looking hungry for more.

Not much changed after the tea interval, as the duo mixed caution with aggression and added 19 runs in six overs before bad light and bad weather forced the players back into the pavilion.

