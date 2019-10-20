India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 2: Bad Light Ends Day, SA 9/2

STUMPS: That's it. No further play possible, and that will be stumps. South Africa in big trouble. Familiar position for the visitors as they're 9 for 2 in reply to India's 497. A huge task awaits them tomorrow.
15:24 (IST)
The players are walking off. It's become too dark to continue play. Du Plessis and Hamza will be relieved to walk back. South Africa are 9 for 2, and that might be it for the day.
15:14 (IST)
WICKET! Umesh gets de Kock with a ripper of a bouncer. Aimed right at the body, has de Kock hopping without control. Kisses the glove and Saha completes a good catch. SA in trouble, 8 for 2.
15:05 (IST)
WICKET! Shami strikes second ball. Back of length ball just outside off, bounces chest high. Elgar decides to leave late and withdraws his bat, but it's kissed the glove on the way to Saha. SA 4/1.
14:44 (IST)
TEA: And finally Virat declares the innings at 497/9. Finally the decision has been made and South Africa will come out to bat after tea. This has been an excellent performance by the Indians.
14:32 (IST)
OUT: And after smashing five sixes in 10 balls, Umesh Yadav departs for 31. India are in an excellent position here. The score has moved to 482/9.
14:26 (IST)
OUT: In a bid to up the scoring rate, Ashwin too is out for 14. He is out stumped off Dane Piedt's bowling. The score now moves to 464/8.
14:18 (IST)
OUT: Yet another fifty for Jadeja and he is ecstatic. But on the very next ball he is caught behind off Linde. He departs for 51. India are now 450/7.
13:46 (IST)
OUT: A fine paddle sweep from Saha, gets him a four off Linde. This has been a positive innings by the Indian keeper. And on the very next ball Linde cleans him up. The ball doesn't spin and crashes into the stumps. Saha goes for 24. India are now 147/6.
13:28 (IST)
400: And 400 also comes up for India in quick time. This has been an excellent performance by the Indians after losing three early wickets. India are 400/5 now.
12:30 (IST)
OUT: Rohit gets over-ambitious and goes for a wild pull off Rabada. But finally finds a man at the fence and is out for 212 off 255 balls. India are 370/5 now.
12:24 (IST)
200 FOR ROHIT: Ngidi bowls one short and Rohit pulls one over midwicket for a six. He gets to his 200. Excellent innings by Hitman. India are in complete charge at the moment. The score moves to 363/4.
10:53 (IST)
OUT! Rahane is finally dismissed, and South Africa were in desperate need of it. It's Linde who gets his first Test wicket, as Rahane edges the ball behind to Klaasen in trying to run the ball down to third man. India are 306/4, and in walks in Ravindra Jadeja to bat.
15:52 (IST)
15:20 (IST)
It's become very dark, and the lights are in full control. Looks like pacers cannot bowl now, so Nadeem and Jadeja are bowling in tandem,
15:15 (IST)
Shahbaz Nadeem, on Test debut, comes into the attack.
14:07 (IST)
And out of the blue, Dane Piedt comes and bowls three maiden overs. This is good bowling by him along with Linde. But South Africa need wickets here. India move to 431/6.
13:57 (IST)
Linde has been bowling really well but has been unlucky. Jadeja goes for a sweep but completely misses the line of the ball. The ball goes past the stumps. India are now 421/6.
13:41 (IST)
India would look to get 500
💯 overs into the Indian innings, 400 🆙 for #TeamIndia.
Ravindra Jadeja 🤝 Wriddhiman Saha stitching up their partnership.
12:18 (IST)
Ngidi continues after lunch. And he starts with a maiden over. Rohit will have to wait for a little more before he gets to his double ton. India are 357/4.
12:08 (IST)
And now after the lunch break all eyes will be on Rohit, who is just one run away from his first double ton. Can he get there, let's wait and watch.
11:36 (IST)
And right on the cusp of lunch, Rohit Sharma remains on the score of 199! He got very close to his double hundred, but as things stand right now, India are batting on 354/4 at the end of the first session on Day 2. The partnership between Rohit Sharma an Ravindra Jadeja has already reached 50 runs, and it looks like they could put together yet another stand that could cause the South Africans to have a long day in the sun.
11:06 (IST)
Ninety Eight runs have come in this session so far across 21 overs for the loss of one wicket by India, that of Ajinkya Rahane.
10:49 (IST)
Dane Piedt has just been at the receiving end of a massive over by Ajinkya Rahane from the other end, hitting three boundaries and bringing up fourteen runs off the over. India have crossed 300, and the partnership is looking more and more threatening with every passing over. The score now reads 306/3.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 2: Bad Light Ends Day, SA 9/2
STUMPS
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019
India
497/9
(116.3) RR 4.26
South Africa
9/2
(5.0) RR 1.8
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
14:07 (IST)
And out of the blue, Dane Piedt comes and bowls three maiden overs. This is good bowling by him along with Linde. But South Africa need wickets here. India move to 431/6.
13:57 (IST)
Linde has been bowling really well but has been unlucky. Jadeja goes for a sweep but completely misses the line of the ball. The ball goes past the stumps. India are now 421/6.
13:41 (IST)India would look to get 500
13:28 (IST)
400: And 400 also comes up for India in quick time. This has been an excellent performance by the Indians after losing three early wickets. India are 400/5 now.
13:19 (IST)
India are cruising along nicely for the moment. Runs are easy to come by and Jadeja is looking set for another fifty at least. India have now moved to 398/5.
13:10 (IST)
Linde has been bowling well but without much reward. He needs to be little bit more accurate here and make the batsman play at his deliveries. India are now 393/5.
13:00 (IST)
After Rohit's departure, the run-rate seems to have come down a bit. But with Jadeja still out there in the middle, India can certainly up the ante. India are now 386/5.
12:46 (IST)
George Linde comes back into the attack and the best way for the Proteas to get a wicket will be to target Saha as he is the new man in. India now move to 378/5.
12:38 (IST)Still a long way to go for Rohit
12:30 (IST)
OUT: Rohit gets over-ambitious and goes for a wild pull off Rabada. But finally finds a man at the fence and is out for 212 off 255 balls. India are 370/5 now.
12:24 (IST)
200 FOR ROHIT: Ngidi bowls one short and Rohit pulls one over midwicket for a six. He gets to his 200. Excellent innings by Hitman. India are in complete charge at the moment. The score moves to 363/4.
12:18 (IST)
Ngidi continues after lunch. And he starts with a maiden over. Rohit will have to wait for a little more before he gets to his double ton. India are 357/4.
12:08 (IST)
And now after the lunch break all eyes will be on Rohit, who is just one run away from his first double ton. Can he get there, let's wait and watch.
11:36 (IST)
And right on the cusp of lunch, Rohit Sharma remains on the score of 199! He got very close to his double hundred, but as things stand right now, India are batting on 354/4 at the end of the first session on Day 2. The partnership between Rohit Sharma an Ravindra Jadeja has already reached 50 runs, and it looks like they could put together yet another stand that could cause the South Africans to have a long day in the sun.
11:06 (IST)
Ninety Eight runs have come in this session so far across 21 overs for the loss of one wicket by India, that of Ajinkya Rahane.
10:53 (IST)
OUT! Rahane is finally dismissed, and South Africa were in desperate need of it. It's Linde who gets his first Test wicket, as Rahane edges the ball behind to Klaasen in trying to run the ball down to third man. India are 306/4, and in walks in Ravindra Jadeja to bat.
10:49 (IST)
Dane Piedt has just been at the receiving end of a massive over by Ajinkya Rahane from the other end, hitting three boundaries and bringing up fourteen runs off the over. India have crossed 300, and the partnership is looking more and more threatening with every passing over. The score now reads 306/3.
