India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 2: Rohit on Cusp of 200 at Lunch

OUT! Rahane is finally dismissed, and South Africa were in desperate need of it. It's Linde who gets his first Test wicket, as Rahane edges the ball behind to Klaasen in trying to run the ball down to third man. India are 306/4, and in walks in Ravindra Jadeja to bat.
10:18 (IST)
And Ajinkya Rahane reaches his hundred with a single off the first ball of Nortje's over! It's his fourth hundred at home, and the last one in India came three years back. Special innings by Rahane in the company of his Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma at the other end.
10:15 (IST)
FOUR! Exquisite by Rohit Sharma, he just opens the face of his bat and guides the ball down to the third man region for the second boundary of the over from Lungi Ngidi. The score reads 266/3.
09:41 (IST)
FOUR! Ajinkya Rahane sends the first ball he faces in the day through to the cover region for a beautiful boundary. Brilliant technique from the Indian batsman as he gets his head over the ball and perfectly executes the shot. India are 228/3 at the end of the day's second over.
10:53 (IST)
12:08 (IST)
And now after the lunch break all eyes will be on Rohit, who is just one run away from his first double ton. Can he get there, let's wait and watch.
11:36 (IST)
And right on the cusp of lunch, Rohit Sharma remains on the score of 199! He got very close to his double hundred, but as things stand right now, India are batting on 354/4 at the end of the first session on Day 2. The partnership between Rohit Sharma an Ravindra Jadeja has already reached 50 runs, and it looks like they could put together yet another stand that could cause the South Africans to have a long day in the sun.
11:06 (IST)
Ninety Eight runs have come in this session so far across 21 overs for the loss of one wicket by India, that of Ajinkya Rahane.
Dane Piedt has just been at the receiving end of a massive over by Ajinkya Rahane from the other end, hitting three boundaries and bringing up fourteen runs off the over. India have crossed 300, and the partnership is looking more and more threatening with every passing over. The score now reads 306/3.
10:38 (IST)
And drinks have been called for midway through the first session, and India have found the going to be smooth so far. The period has seen a series of boundaries being scored, and to be honest, South Africa has been underwhelming with their bowling so far. They need to step it up with their lines and lengths, and attempt to break what is looking like a threatening partnership.
And Ajinkya Rahane reaches his hundred with a single off the first ball of Nortje's over! It's his fourth hundred at home, and the last one in India came three years back. Special innings by Rahane in the company of his Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma at the other end.
FOUR! Exquisite by Rohit Sharma, he just opens the face of his bat and guides the ball down to the third man region for the second boundary of the over from Lungi Ngidi. The score reads 266/3.
10:03 (IST)
India have maintained a steady flow of runs since the first ball of the morning, and Rahane is edging towards what would be a well deserved century should he get there. Currently batting on 92, India are 246/3.
09:50 (IST)
Anrich Nortje has had a close LBW appeal for Rahane turned down, and the South Africans decide not to review it. Rightly so, as the ball was just clipping the outside of leg-stump and the decision would not have been overturned by the third umpire. India have made their way to 237/3.
FOUR! Ajinkya Rahane sends the first ball he faces in the day through to the cover region for a beautiful boundary. Brilliant technique from the Indian batsman as he gets his head over the ball and perfectly executes the shot. India are 228/3 at the end of the day's second over.
09:34 (IST)
And we're through the first over of the day - Rabada to Rohit Sharma, and the Indian batsman deals with the threat of the South African with relative ease. The surface doesn't look like it would have changed much, as Rohit plays out a maiden. The score reads 224/3.
09:17 (IST)
Rohit Sharma has really shown his calibre as a Test opener in this series, as we see a different side of the elegant batsman. He has learnt to meditate on the pitch and bring out his array of shots at just the right moments. Expect to see more of the same from him on Day 2.
09:10 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the third Test match between India and South Africa at Ranchi. Rain played spoilsport on the first day as India ended on 224/3, and with Ajinkya Rahane now lined up for a ton after Rohit Sharma's fireworks on Day 1, it promises to be an exciting day of cricket. Let's get right into it!
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 2: Rohit on Cusp of 200 at Lunch
LUNCH
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019
India
357/4
(85.0) RR 4.2
South Africa
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
And now after the lunch break all eyes will be on Rohit, who is just one run away from his first double ton. Can he get there, let's wait and watch.
And right on the cusp of lunch, Rohit Sharma remains on the score of 199! He got very close to his double hundred, but as things stand right now, India are batting on 354/4 at the end of the first session on Day 2. The partnership between Rohit Sharma an Ravindra Jadeja has already reached 50 runs, and it looks like they could put together yet another stand that could cause the South Africans to have a long day in the sun.
11:06 (IST)
Ninety Eight runs have come in this session so far across 21 overs for the loss of one wicket by India, that of Ajinkya Rahane.
OUT! Rahane is finally dismissed, and South Africa were in desperate need of it. It's Linde who gets his first Test wicket, as Rahane edges the ball behind to Klaasen in trying to run the ball down to third man. India are 306/4, and in walks in Ravindra Jadeja to bat.
Dane Piedt has just been at the receiving end of a massive over by Ajinkya Rahane from the other end, hitting three boundaries and bringing up fourteen runs off the over. India have crossed 300, and the partnership is looking more and more threatening with every passing over. The score now reads 306/3.
And drinks have been called for midway through the first session, and India have found the going to be smooth so far. The period has seen a series of boundaries being scored, and to be honest, South Africa has been underwhelming with their bowling so far. They need to step it up with their lines and lengths, and attempt to break what is looking like a threatening partnership.
And Ajinkya Rahane reaches his hundred with a single off the first ball of Nortje's over! It's his fourth hundred at home, and the last one in India came three years back. Special innings by Rahane in the company of his Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma at the other end.
FOUR! Exquisite by Rohit Sharma, he just opens the face of his bat and guides the ball down to the third man region for the second boundary of the over from Lungi Ngidi. The score reads 266/3.
India have maintained a steady flow of runs since the first ball of the morning, and Rahane is edging towards what would be a well deserved century should he get there. Currently batting on 92, India are 246/3.
Anrich Nortje has had a close LBW appeal for Rahane turned down, and the South Africans decide not to review it. Rightly so, as the ball was just clipping the outside of leg-stump and the decision would not have been overturned by the third umpire. India have made their way to 237/3.
FOUR! Ajinkya Rahane sends the first ball he faces in the day through to the cover region for a beautiful boundary. Brilliant technique from the Indian batsman as he gets his head over the ball and perfectly executes the shot. India are 228/3 at the end of the day's second over.
And we're through the first over of the day - Rabada to Rohit Sharma, and the Indian batsman deals with the threat of the South African with relative ease. The surface doesn't look like it would have changed much, as Rohit plays out a maiden. The score reads 224/3.
Rohit Sharma has really shown his calibre as a Test opener in this series, as we see a different side of the elegant batsman. He has learnt to meditate on the pitch and bring out his array of shots at just the right moments. Expect to see more of the same from him on Day 2.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the third Test match between India and South Africa at Ranchi. Rain played spoilsport on the first day as India ended on 224/3, and with Ajinkya Rahane now lined up for a ton after Rohit Sharma's fireworks on Day 1, it promises to be an exciting day of cricket. Let's get right into it!
