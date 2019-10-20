Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 2: Rohit on Cusp of 200 at Lunch

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 20, 2019, 12:08 PM IST

LUNCH

IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

India

357/4

(85.0) RR 4.2

India India Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

12:08 (IST)

And now after the lunch break all eyes will be on Rohit, who is just one run away from his first double ton. Can he get there, let's wait and watch. 

11:36 (IST)

And right on the cusp of lunch, Rohit Sharma remains on the score of 199! He got very close to his double hundred, but as things stand right now, India are batting on 354/4 at the end of the first session on Day 2. The partnership between Rohit Sharma an Ravindra Jadeja has already reached 50 runs, and it looks like they could put together yet another stand that could cause the South Africans to have a long day in the sun.

11:06 (IST)

Ninety Eight runs have come in this session so far across 21 overs for the loss of one wicket by India, that of Ajinkya Rahane.

10:53 (IST)

OUT! Rahane is finally dismissed, and South Africa were in desperate need of it. It's Linde who gets his first Test wicket, as Rahane edges the ball behind to Klaasen in trying to run the ball down to third man. India are 306/4, and in walks in Ravindra Jadeja to bat. 

10:49 (IST)

Dane Piedt has just been at the receiving end of a massive over by Ajinkya Rahane from the other end, hitting three boundaries and bringing up fourteen runs off the over.  India have crossed 300, and the partnership is looking more and more threatening with every passing over. The score now reads 306/3.

10:38 (IST)

And drinks have been called for midway through the first session, and India have found the going to be smooth so far. The period has seen a series of boundaries being scored, and to be honest, South Africa has been underwhelming with their bowling so far. They need to step it up with their lines and lengths, and attempt to break what is looking like a threatening partnership.

10:18 (IST)

And Ajinkya Rahane reaches his hundred with a single off the first ball of Nortje's over! It's his fourth hundred at home, and the last one in India came three years back. Special innings by Rahane in the company of his Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma at the other end.

10:15 (IST)

FOUR! Exquisite by Rohit Sharma, he just opens the face of his bat and guides the ball down to the third man region for the second boundary of the over from Lungi Ngidi. The score reads 266/3.

10:03 (IST)

India have maintained a steady flow of runs since the first ball of the morning, and Rahane is edging towards what would be a well deserved century should he get there. Currently batting on 92, India are 246/3.

09:50 (IST)

Anrich Nortje has had a close LBW appeal for Rahane turned down, and the South Africans decide not to review it. Rightly so, as the ball was just clipping the outside of leg-stump and the decision would not have been overturned by the third umpire. India have made their way to 237/3.

09:41 (IST)

FOUR! Ajinkya Rahane sends the first ball he faces in the day through to the cover region for a beautiful boundary. Brilliant technique from the Indian batsman as he gets his head over the ball and perfectly executes the shot. India are 228/3 at the end of the day's second over. 

09:34 (IST)

And we're through the first over of the day - Rabada to Rohit Sharma, and the Indian batsman deals with the threat of the South African with relative ease. The surface doesn't look like it would have changed much, as Rohit plays out a maiden. The score reads 224/3.

09:17 (IST)

Rohit Sharma has really shown his calibre as a Test opener in this series, as we see a different side of the elegant batsman. He has learnt to meditate on the pitch and bring out his array of shots at just the right moments. Expect to see more of the same from him on Day 2.

09:10 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the third Test match between India and South Africa at Ranchi. Rain played spoilsport on the first day as India ended on 224/3, and with Ajinkya Rahane now lined up for a ton after Rohit Sharma's fireworks on Day 1, it promises to be an exciting day of cricket. Let's get right into it!

Rohit Sharma continued to ace the test as opener when he smashed yet another century and remained unbeaten at stumps in a rain affected first day in the third and final Test against South Africa in Ranchi. India lead the three-match series 2-0 and Virat Kohli will be looking to complete a whitewash in his predecessor, MS Dhoni’s backyard.

For India, Shahbaz Nadeem made his debut as South Africa handed Heinrich Klassen and George Linde their first caps too. Unfortunately, bad light and heavy rain forced the umpires into calling stumps half an hour into the final session with India on 224/3 after 58 overs with Rohit (117*) and Ajinkya Rahane (83*) at the crease.

South African captain Faf du Plessis took Temba Bavuma along with him as toss proxy, but his luck did not change as Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first once again. But seeing the early exploits of Kagiso Rabada & Anrich Nortje initially, du Plessis would have kept his disappointment of losing another toss, aside.

Rabada set the tone for the day as Mayank Agarwal (10) was caught in the slips, edging one outside the off stump.

Four overs later, Rabada trapped Cheteshwar Pujara (0) hitting him on the pads, and with DRS’s help the Proteas had their second breakthrough. India were 16/2 in the ninth over and when Virat Kohli walked out to the middle on the back off an unbeaten 254 in the last Test.

Just as he was starting to get a move on Nortje beat Kohli for pace, and another DRS decision went the Proteas’ way as the pacer became only the fourth bowler to have the Indian captain as their first Test wicket.

Ajinkya Rahane joined Rohit Sharma in the middle, much earlier than the Indian team would have liked, but the duo watchfully played out the final hour of the first session as India, rocked by some top quality fast bowling, were at 71/3.

India could have been in more trouble going into the break if Zubayr Hamza had held onto a sharp chance from Rohit off George Linde’s bowling. Rohit would eventually go on to make the life count, and how.

After the break, the surface got easier to bat on and Rohit moved through the gears as Rahane provided ample support from the other end. Rohit took a special liking to Dane Piedt in the afternoon session as he took him to the cleaners, even bringing up his century with a majestic hit over extra cover.

The hit was also his 17th maximum of the series, the highest number of sixes ever in one series in the history of Test cricket. The stylish right-hander though was surely not going to stop there if he had his way. At the other end, Rahane was slowly beginning to crank it up with beautiful drives and flicks of his own too.

Like Rohit, Rahane also enjoyed facing Piedt and brought out some stunning hits through the off-side to make a statement of sorts as well. At one point, before tea the two Mumbaikars were going toe to toe and India were scoring at a rather brisk pace, what possibly helped set them in motion was the dark clouds that were starting to circle the stadium.

Rahane and Rohit, by the time tea came around had added 134 runs in just 29 overs and were looking hungry for more.

Not much changed after the tea interval, as the duo mixed caution with aggression and added 19 runs in six overs before bad light and bad weather forced the players back into the pavilion.

