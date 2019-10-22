India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 4: India Eye Big Win

Hello and welcome to the fourth day of the Ranchi Test. India are just two wickets away from a convincing victory and registering a 3-0 win in the series. Shami has been a star in the series for India picking up wickets at the right times. With just two wickets left, India will be expected to wrap things up pretty quickly.
08:15 (IST)
08:41 (IST)
That was on display once again in the final Test in Ranchi. The tone was set late on Day 2 when Shami and Umesh got Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock, the latter falling to a brute of a short ball. The theme extended on the third day when Umesh bowled Faf du Plessis with a peach. Umesh and Shami reduced South Africa to 16 for 3 in the first innings, after which they couldn't quite make a comeback. There was a partnership between Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamsa, but never threatening enough to make India sweat. The pacers came back later to wipe out the tail, South Africa folding for just 162.
08:28 (IST)
Shami had earlier destroyed South Africa in the second innings of the first Test in Viskhapatnam, picking up a five-wicket haul. Umesh played his first Test of the series in the second game, and impressed immediately getting six across two innings. South Africa would have come to India expecting trial by spin, but they're facing equal threat from the pacers. In the whole series, South Africa have lost 26 out of the 58 wickets to pace.
08:21 (IST)
It's a sign of India's tremendous bowling strength that R Ashwin went wicketless in the first innings and has picked only one so far in the second, and yet South Africa have lost 18 wickets for 294 runs. And it's not even the other spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Shahbaz Nadeem who have taken the bulk of the wickets. The three Indian spinners have combined for 6 of the 18 wickets in the Test so far, while it's the pacers who have stung South Africa, picking 10. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have extended their tremendous series, picking up five wickets each.
08:15 (IST)
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 4: India Eye Big Win
STUMPS
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019
India
497/9
(116.3) RR 4.26
South Africa
162
(56.2) RR 2.87
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
08:41 (IST)
08:28 (IST)
08:21 (IST)
08:15 (IST)
