India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Match at Ranchi, Day 4: India Eye Big Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 22, 2019, 8:41 AM IST

STUMPS

IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

India

497/9

(116.3) RR 4.26

India India Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

162

(56.2) RR 2.87

South Africa trail by 203 runs

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 08:15 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the fourth day of the Ranchi Test. India are just two wickets away from a convincing victory and registering a 3-0 win in the series. Shami has been a star in the series for India picking up wickets at the right times. With just two wickets left, India will be expected to wrap things up pretty quickly.

08:41 (IST)

That was on display once again in the final Test in Ranchi. The tone was set late on Day 2 when Shami and Umesh got Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock, the latter falling to a brute of a short ball. The theme extended on the third day when Umesh bowled Faf du Plessis with a peach. Umesh and Shami reduced South Africa to 16 for 3 in the first innings, after which they couldn't quite make a comeback. There was a partnership between Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamsa, but never threatening enough to make India sweat. The pacers came back later to wipe out the tail, South Africa folding for just 162.

08:28 (IST)

Shami had earlier destroyed South Africa in the second innings of the first Test in Viskhapatnam, picking up a five-wicket haul. Umesh played his first Test of the series in the second game, and impressed immediately getting six across two innings. South Africa would have come to India expecting trial by spin, but they're facing equal threat from the pacers. In the whole series, South Africa have lost 26 out of the 58 wickets to pace.

08:21 (IST)

It's a sign of India's tremendous bowling strength that R Ashwin went wicketless in the first innings and has picked only one so far in the second, and yet South Africa have lost 18 wickets for 294 runs. And it's not even the other spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Shahbaz Nadeem who have taken the bulk of the wickets. The three Indian spinners have combined for 6 of the 18 wickets in the Test so far, while it's the pacers who have stung South Africa, picking 10. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have extended their tremendous series, picking up five wickets each.

08:15 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the fourth day of the Ranchi Test. India are just two wickets away from a convincing victory and registering a 3-0 win in the series. Shami has been a star in the series for India picking up wickets at the right times. With just two wickets left, India will be expected to wrap things up pretty quickly.

On a day which saw the fall of as many as sixteen South African wickets, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav put India on the brink of victory on Day 3 of the Third Test match between India and South Africa, as they edged closer to a 3-0 series clean sweep. The duo of Shami and Umesh bowled with fiery pace and were also rewarded for consistently attacking the stumps.

Staring at another massive defeat, South Africa were 132 for eight in their second innings at stumps with India needing to turn up on day four to complete formalities. It has proved to be another dismal tour of India for the South African batsmen and notwithstanding the high quality of fast bowling, they looked like sitting ducks on Monday. Resuming the day at nine for two in their first innings, South Africa were bowled out for 162 before India enforced the follow-on.

Umesh set the tone of the day by clean bowling South African skipper Faf du Plessis with an unplayable late outswinger. If Umesh was lethal in the first innings, Shami upped his game in the second. The left-arm spinners, debutant Shahbaz Nadeem and Ravindra Jadeja, too did their bit as India steamrolled the opposition. Like he had done in the first innings, Umesh gave the first breakthrough in South Africa's second session when he cleaned up Quinton de Kock (5) with a perfect length delivery that angled across the left-hander.

Then Shami ripped through the middle-order, first castling Zubayr Hamza for a duck with a full length delivery before getting rid of Faf Du Plessis (4) and Temba Bavuma (0) in successive overs to leave them gasping at 22 four in their second innings. An early tea was taken as both the teams were left shaken after opener Dean Elgar was hit on the helmet by a 145kmph bouncer from Yadav. The batsman took a pause, sat on the ground before going off the field. India wrapped up the South African first innings for 162 in 56.2 overs in yet another meek batting surrender that lasted less than two sessions after the visitors resumed the day at nine for two in five overs.

Local lad Nadeem cleaned up the tail by trapping Anrich Nortje in front to make it a memorable debut, returning with figures of 11.2-4-22-2. Nadeem had his "big moment" when he dismissed Temba Bavuma (32) for his first wicket in international cricket. He foxed Bavuma with his flight as the batsman stepped out of the crease, leaving Wriddhiman Saha to do the rest. Nadeem's first international wicket incidentally came even before any batsman could score run against him.

South Africa began the second session staring at an imminent follow-on as they lost their seventh wicket on the fourth ball after the lunch-break when a hapless Dane Piedt was beaten by Shami's raw pace as it cut back in to trap him in front. What followed was a body blow in 39th over where Shami made Nortje hop all over with his sharp incoming bouncers though the tail-ender managed to survive the hostile spell. The only high point of the South African batting in the first innings was Zubayr Hamza as the 24-year-old, who replaced an injured Aiden Markram, showed fine application in his 62 off 79 balls.

Hamza alongside Temba Bavuma (32) gave the Proteas some ray of hope in a 91-run partnership that came after Yadav cleaned up Du Plessis. Yadav looked ominous and was unlucky a couple of times when Hamza edged it just short of Virat Kohli at first slip. Hamza soon found himself at ease, displaying some beautiful drives to race to his 50 off 56 balls. Hamza, who struck 10 boundaries, hit seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for a six over mid-on to bring up his maiden fifty in his second Test.

