India vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming 4th T20I: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA T20I series Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After losing the first two T20I matches of the five-match series, India managed to secure a win in the third match. They will be looking to level the series against visitors South Africa in the fourth T20I. The match will begin at 7:00 pm IST on June 17.

India has a do-or-die situation on the cards if they have to win the series. The men in blue cannot lose even one of the next two matches. The new opening pair of Rituraj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan was crucial in helping India win the last match. They will be hoping to replicate their match-winning performance.

The proteas will be hoping to make a comeback after the thumping defeat that they faced in the third T20I. Tenda Bavuma will be expecting more from his bowlers who put up a pretty average performance in the last match. South Africa would want their star pacers Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell to get crucial wickets for the side.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IND vs SA T20I match 4 between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date IND VS SA T20I match 4 between India and South Africa will be played?

The T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on June 17, Friday.

Where will the T20I match 4 between India and South Africa be played?

The match between India and South Africa will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will the IND VS SA T20I match 4 match between India and South Africa begin?

The match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The match between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The match between India and South Africa will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Dwaine Pretorius, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

