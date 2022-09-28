IND vs SA, 1st T20I Highlights: Rahul, Suryakumar Fifties Hand 8-wicket Win to India, Hosts Lead Series 1-0

Fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav sailed the Indian ship safely in the tricky chase of 107. The target looked easy but the green top at the Greenfield Stadium made things tougher. Both teams had tough starts but South Africa’s story was much more bitter.

Arshdeep and Deepak Chahar provided the dream start to India, snaring 5 wickets in the first three overs. The situation got worse for the visitors as they were reduced to 68/7 after which Keshav Maharaj provided a little respite. The South African spinner scored a 35-ball 41 before India restricted Temba Bavuma & Co to 106/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, India too had a troubled start. Skipper Rohit Sharma was out for a two-ball duck while Virat Kohli could muster just 3 runs off 9 deliveries. In fact, India posted their lowest powerplay score – 17 – in T20Is. But Rahul and Suryakumar ultimately joined forces and forged an unbeaten 93-run stand to take India home.

Suryakumar got his fifty off 33 balls, with the help of 3 sixes and 5 boundaries. Rahul, on the other hand, reached his half-century in 56 deliveries. His innings was laced with 4 sixes and 2 boundaries.

India now lead the series 1-0. The teams will now shift bases to Guwahati for the 2nd T20I of the series on Sunday.