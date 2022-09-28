CHANGE LANGUAGE
IND vs SA, 1st T20I Highlights: Rahul, Suryakumar Fifties Hand 8-wicket Win to India, Hosts Lead Series 1-0

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Highlights: Rahul, Suryakumar Fifties Hand 8-wicket Win to India, Hosts Lead Series 1-0

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Highlights: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of IND vs SA 1st T20I from Thiruvananthapuram. Also check the India vs South Africa 1st T20I scorecard

By: Cricketnext Staff

Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: September 28, 2022, 17:22 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

India vs South Africa 2022 1st T20I Live cricket score and updates

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Highlights: Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar hit the South Africans hard with some magical swing bowling before Suryakumar Yadav’s little gem on a difficult track ensured an easy eight-wicket victory for India in the first T20 International here on Wednesday.

A target of 107 on a pitch with underlying moisture and more than waist high bounce at times was a struggle before Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Sep 28, 2022 23:21 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: India win by 8 wickets

Fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav sailed the Indian ship safely in the tricky chase of 107. The target looked easy but the green top at the Greenfield Stadium made things tougher. Both teams had tough starts but South Africa’s story was much more bitter.

Arshdeep and Deepak Chahar provided the dream start to India, snaring 5 wickets in the first three overs. The situation got worse for the visitors as they were reduced to 68/7 after which Keshav Maharaj provided a little respite. The South African spinner scored a 35-ball 41 before India restricted Temba Bavuma & Co to 106/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, India too had a troubled start. Skipper Rohit Sharma was out for a two-ball duck while Virat Kohli could muster just 3 runs off 9 deliveries. In fact, India posted their lowest powerplay score – 17 – in T20Is. But Rahul and Suryakumar ultimately joined forces and forged an unbeaten 93-run stand to take India home.

Suryakumar got his fifty off 33 balls, with the help of 3 sixes and 5 boundaries. Rahul, on the other hand, reached his half-century in 56 deliveries. His innings was laced with 4 sixes and 2 boundaries.

India now lead the series 1-0. The teams will now shift bases to Guwahati for the 2nd T20I of the series on Sunday.

Sep 28, 2022 22:10 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: 74-run partnership and going strong

Rahul, Suryakumar have stitched a 74-run stand for the 3rd wicket while India are just 16 runs away from going 1-0 up in the series.

IND: 91/2 after 15 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 22:06 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: Rahul hammers

Full toss from Nortje and Rahul obliges; smashes it over extra-cover for another six. India cruising towards a decent win.

IND: 86/2 after 14.3 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 22:01 IST

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: SKY goes aerial again

Suryakumar Yadav is in a different zone here. Fuller ball from Maharaj, spinning away. SKY goes inside-out over extra cover for a colossal six.

IND: 75/2 after 12.4 overs

 

Sep 28, 2022 21:55 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: Shamsi's expensive over

Drilled through the on-side. What a shot by Suryakumar Yadav. Too full from Shamsi, SKY shuffles a bit and flicks through long-on for a boundary. 13 runs from the over,

IND: 66/2 after 12 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 21:52 IST

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Fifty-up for India

Suryakumar Yadav smashes a boundary to bring up fifty runs on the board for India. It’s been a tough start for the hosts in the chase but SKY and Rahul seems to be anchoring the innings well.

IND: 51/2 after 10.1 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 21:47 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: Rahul hits a six

Nortje to Rahul – SIX over deep mid-wicket. Fuller delivery and Rahul goes aerial with the flick of his strong wrists.

IND: 47/2 after 10 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 21:42 IST

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: De Kock seems in trouble

Quinton de Kock is being attended by the South Africa team physio. He dived to grab the wide ball from Anrich Nortje and seems to have hurt his left hand’s finger. He was hit in the first over as well. Hopefully, nothing is serious there.

IND: 41/2 after 9.1overs.

Sep 28, 2022 21:31 IST

Nortje to Suryakumar Yadav: 6, 6

Suryakumar is out in the middle and certainly doing his stuff. He goes off the mark with back-to-back sixes – both over square leg – and those two beautiful shots make the crowd go gaga at the Greenfield Stadium.

IND: 29/2 after 6.4 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 21:29 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: Kohli falls for 3

Anrich Nortje strikes first delivery and takes down Virat Kohli! It was going wide outside the off stump, Virat Kohli goes on his toes and slashes hard at the ball. Get an outside edge that flies towards Quinton de Kock behind the wickets.

IND: 17/2 after 6.1 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 21:28 IST

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: India register lowest powerplay score in T20Is

Team India is in all sorts of trouble and the scorecard reflects their misery. 17 runs in the first six overs and that’s India’s lowest Powerplay score in T20Is.

IND: 17/1 after 6 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 21:14 IST

1st T20 India vs South Africa, Live: Rahul gets a boundary

Over the slip cordon and a boundary for Rahul. Length ball from Rabada, Rahul goes for the drive but gets a thick edged and the ball goes over slips for four runs.

IND: 16/1 after 4.2 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 21:12 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: Tensed start for India

The target of 107 looks easy but the Greenfield Stadium’s green top isn’t letting the batters enjoy.  India are off to a nervy start, rather slow. 4 overs gone, and they have got just 12 runs.

IND: 12/1 after 4 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 21:04 IST

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Rohit falls for a duck

A magnificent catch from Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma falls for a duck. Rabada gets the prized wicket

IND: 9/1 after 2.2 overs

Sep 28, 2022 21:02 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: Rahul smashes a boundary

Parnell to Rahul – FOUR. Wrong line from Parnell and he gets punished by the Indian vice-captain.

IND: 8/0 after 1.2 overs

Sep 28, 2022 20:59 IST

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Rabada begins with a maiden over

Brilliant start from Rabada. The South African speedster begins the proceedings with a maiden over. Seems like it’s going to be a tricky chase for India.

IND: 0/0 after 1 over

Sep 28, 2022 20:54 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: Rahul, Rohit walk out

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walk out to bat. They will begin the chase of 107. Kagiso Rabada opens the South African attack.

Sep 28, 2022 20:51 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: South Africa post 106/8

Team India restrict South Africa to 106 for 8 in 20 overs. Following a horrendous start, Keshav Maharaj shouldered the limping South African innings with a 35-ball 41. India now need 107 to win this game.

Sep 28, 2022 20:37 IST

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Harshal castles Keshav Maharaj

Harshal Patel cleans up Keshav Maharaj! A slower yorker around the middle and leg. Keshav Maharaj looks to push this one away, but he misses. The ball sneaks under his bat and goes onto shatter the stumps.

SA: 101/8 after 19.1 overs.

Sep 28, 2022 20:36 IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: 100-up for South Africa

Starts with a blast but ends up giving a treat to the opponents. 17 runs from Arshdeep Singh’s final over, 100-up for South Africa

SA: 100/7 after 19 overs.

Suryakumar (50 not out in 33 balls) released the pressure created by KL Rahul (51 not out, 56 balls) as India won the game in 16.4 overs to go 1-0 up in three-match series.

Earlier Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, He revealed that the hosts have made three changes from the eleven which won the series against Australia in Hyderabad, left-arm pacer Arshdeep and left-handed batter Pant come in as Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested from the series.

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Preview

After thumping the Aussies 2-1, it’s time to square off against the Proteas once again at home. Team India faces South Africa in the first game of the 3-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The Men in Blue will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players.

Going forward, death bowling has been the biggest concern for Indian and captain Rohit Sharma singled it out as an area of concern. The hosts will be without two of their key bowlers, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested ahead of the ICC event next month.

Harshal Patel did not have the best of times in his comeback series against Australia but he will be expected to get back to his best in the final three games before the World Cup. His career economy rate stands at 9.05 but he conceded more than 12 runs per over against the Aussies.

Deepak Chahar, who is also on standby for the Word Cup, did not get a game in the previous series and he could get a chance if the team decides to rotate its pacers over the three games.

Arshdeep Singh will return to bolster the team’s resources in the slog overs, making an effective combination alongside Jasprit Bumrah, who will aim to regain his full rhythm after coming back from injury.

Over the next week, India will be competing against a team they are yet to beat at home in a bilateral series. South Africa and India will face each other in a group game in Australia and though conditions are totally different here, both teams can pick out areas to target in the coming three games.

All eyes will also be on the young Tristian Stubbs who has made the World Cup squad on the back of his good show in franchise cricket.

