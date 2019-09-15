India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I at Dharamsala: India Look For Winning Start to Series

Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and South Africa. After a longish away season, India start the home leg with this series. Out of the Test mode, they would like to make a winning start and make a statment early in the series, against a struggling South African side.
17:11 (IST)
17:23 (IST)
India's 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a pre-cursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign.
17:18 (IST)
Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for World T20 title which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa here on Sunday.
17:11 (IST)
17:23 (IST)
17:18 (IST)
17:11 (IST)
