India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I at Dharamsala: India Look For Winning Start to Series

India's 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a pre-cursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign.

The game will start at 7PM and can be watched live on Star Sports network for Hindi and English commentary. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com.

PREVIEW: India and South Africa will face off in the first T20I of a three-match series at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday as preparation for the World T20 goes up another notch. The Indian cricket team come into this series following a clinical performance across formats in during their tour of West Indies. India didn’t lose a single game in either the Tests, ODIs or T20Is and will be brimming with confidence against a South Africa side that are in a rebuilding phase. And even though a number of leading figures were rested for the T20I leg of the Caribbean tour, India cruised to a 3-0 series win in the T20Is.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in among the runs against the Carlos Brathwaite-led side, debutant Navdeep Saini had starred with the ball alongside experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the squad after he was rested for the complete Windies tour and is all but a certainty to feature in the playing XI against the South Africans. On the other hand, a young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock, will look to leave behind their dismal performance in England in the World Cup and prepare for the future in the absence of stalwarts like Dale Styen, Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla.

There are three new faces in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje in the South Africa squad who would be eager to perform at the big stage. Veteran all-rounder Chris Morris was not considered for selection while Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were also overlooked. In Kagiso Rabada, they have a bowler who can rip through to any batting unit and turn the game on its head, as evidenced by his superb showing in the 2019 IPL. However, despite the lack of experience, they are expected to pose a greater challenge to India than the West Indies did last month. The last time these two teams faced each other in the shortest format of the game was in 2018 when India had beaten the Proteas 2-1 in the three-match series played in South Africa. One of the things that might play spoilsport on Sunday is the weather, as rains and thunderstorms are predicted on the match-day.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde. ​