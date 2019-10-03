Incidentally, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was speaking about how he maintains himself now as compared to before. He would be looking to exploit the conditions whenever given the chance. "I have cut down on a lot of things. For example, straight after returning from the Caribbean recently, I had the opportunity to relax for a week or ten days before resuming training. Earlier after returning from any tour I would take it easy for a while, but I did not do that. The jet-lag was there, but I have become disciplined with my lifestyle."
08:42 (IST)
Opening the batting for India for the first time in the Test format, Rohit Sharma hit a spectacular century and paved the way for a formidable score. Speaking at the end of Day 1, he said, "Of course, opening the batting is a different ball game in red ball cricket. Mentally you have to train your mind more than anything else. That's the thing I kept in mind when I went out to bat. There was no confusion about how I wanted to approach the innings."
08:33 (IST)
These were the scenes at the end of Day 1, as rain washed out the entirety of the last session of play. Both teams will be hoping that the first session on Day 2 sees a stark contrast in conditions, as cricket fans look forward to an action-packed day.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam, where India finished day 1 on an extremely strong note. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will look to resume from a position of strength where India finished on 202/0, but first and foremost, would hope that the rain stays away. A potentially exciting day of cricket awaits, so let's get started!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 2: India Look to Consolidate
STUMPS
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019
India
202/0
(59.1) RR 3.41
South Africa
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
08:20 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam, where India finished day 1 on an extremely strong note. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will look to resume from a position of strength where India finished on 202/0, but first and foremost, would hope that the rain stays away. A potentially exciting day of cricket awaits, so let's get started!
