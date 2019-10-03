Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

202/0 (59.1)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 2: India Look to Consolidate

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 3, 2019, 8:57 AM IST

STUMPS

IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

India

202/0

(59.1) RR 3.41

India India Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

08:56 (IST)

Incidentally, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was speaking about how he maintains himself now as compared to before. He would be looking to exploit the conditions whenever given the chance. "I have cut down on a lot of things. For example, straight after returning from the Caribbean recently, I had the opportunity to relax for a week or ten days before resuming training. Earlier after returning from any tour I would take it easy for a while, but I did not do that. The jet-lag was there, but I have become disciplined with my lifestyle."

08:42 (IST)

Opening the batting for India for the first time in the Test format, Rohit Sharma hit a spectacular century and paved the way for a formidable score. Speaking at the end of Day 1, he said, "Of course, opening the batting is a different ball game in red ball cricket. Mentally you have to train your mind more than anything else. That's the thing I kept in mind when I went out to bat. There was no confusion about how I wanted to approach the innings."

08:33 (IST)

These were the scenes at the end of Day 1, as rain washed out the entirety of the last session of play. Both teams will be hoping that the first session on Day 2 sees a stark contrast in conditions, as cricket fans look forward to an action-packed day.

08:20 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam, where India finished day 1 on an extremely strong note. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will look to resume from a position of strength where India finished on 202/0, but first and foremost, would hope that the rain stays away. A potentially exciting day of cricket awaits, so let's get started!

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 2: India Look to Consolidate

Incidentally, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was speaking about how he maintains himself now as compared to before. He would be looking to exploit the conditions whenever given the chance. "I have cut down on a lot of things. For example, straight after returning from the Caribbean recently, I had the opportunity to relax for a week or ten days before resuming training. Earlier after returning from any tour I would take it easy for a while, but I did not do that. The jet-lag was there, but I have become disciplined with my lifestyle."

India vs South Africa 1st Test, day 2 on October 3rd (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and will begin at 0930 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SA).

Rohit Sharma scored a century in his first innings as a Test opener as India were 202-0 against South Africa before rain washed out the final session of Day 1 of the first Test in Vizag on Wednesday (October 2).

Mayank Agarwal (84) also played well alongside Rohit and looked on course for his maiden Test hundred before thunderstorms followed by a heavy spell of rain ensured no play was possible after tea.

Rohit ended the day on 115 and will have assuaged some fears over his viability as an opener in the longest format of the game after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat.

While the South African bowlers did trouble the Indian batsmen on a few occasions in the first session, by the second session the ball was not doing much and Rohit and Agarwal scored freely.

Rohit, who got to his fifty before lunch, accelerated with ease and was particularly harsh on the spinners.

Agarwal was cruising towards his maiden Test ton. He too looked assured at the crease and played his shots.

Early into the afternoon session, he brought up his half century with a six over extra cover off Keshav Maharaj.

Clouds gathered over the stadium towards the end of the session and thunderstorms forced the umpires to take the tea break slightly early.

Expecting the pitch to turn, South Africa picked three spinners in Maharaj, Piedt and Muthusamy.

All eyes were expectedly on Rohit whose stop-start Test career has taken a new direction with the management accommodating him at the top of the order.

What worked for Rohit was standing outside the crease when Philander was bowling to negate any little swing that was available.

After getting the measure of the surface, Rohit went for his strokes like he does in white-ball cricket.

Rohit completed his 11th Test half-century towards the end of the session when he mistimed a sweep but fortunately it was not in the reach of the fielder and went for a four.

Getting to his fifty opened the shackles for Rohit and he scored at a brisk rate thereafter.

He hammered off-spinner Danie Piedt for successive sixes over deep midwicket to get into the nineties before completing his fourth Test ton with a single off debutant spinner Senuran Muthusamy. ​

