Spin already, as expected. Keshav Maharaj for the second over. Rohit Sharma isn't going to waste time. Pulls a short ball to the boundary to get off the mark.
10:39 (IST)
South Africa start with Vernon Philander. Don't be surprised if they turn to spin soon though. They've got to break this Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal stand soon. Can't allow an encore of the first innings!
10:25 (IST)
ALL OUT! India go for another review. Ashwin v Rabada again. He's hit on the pads by an arm ball, and it's hitting the leg stump! Ashwin ends with 7 wickets, South Africa out for 431, trail by 71.
10:12 (IST)
India take a review against Rabada. Ashwin has hit him on the backfoot, but the umpire's call stays. The ball might have just clipped leg stump. India ahve to wait for the 10th.
09:54 (IST)
South Africa were inching steadily towards 400 but Maharaj gives it away, looking to attack Ashwin. He charges down the track and lofts straight to long on. Ashwin now has six wickets. South Africa are still trailing by 106 runs.
09:22 (IST)
How's the pitch on Day 4? As expected, the cracks are opening up gradually. Dry patches, up and down bounce... it's going to be tough for batsmen as spinners are expected to have a good time. Remember, South Africa too have three spinners in their rank.
08:47 (IST)
Welcome to the coverage of Day 4 of the India-South Africa Test from Visakhapatnam. South Africa have fought admirably with the bat, but such was India's dominance that the visitors are still behind. India are two wickets away from wrapping up the South African innings, and once they do that, they'll be looking to build a big lead. Can South Africa continue the fight?
10:43 (IST)
10:51 (IST)
India are being patient for now. Mayank Agarwal is yet to get off the mark after 12 balls. Rohit hit one boundary, after which he has largely defended.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 4: Ashwin Gets 7, India Lead by 71
LIVE
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019
India
502/7
(136.0) RR 3.69
South Africa
431
(131.2) RR 3.28
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
10:51 (IST)
India are being patient for now. Mayank Agarwal is yet to get off the mark after 12 balls. Rohit hit one boundary, after which he has largely defended.
