Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: HK VS OMA

live
HK HK
OMA OMA

Kuala Lumpur KAO

05 Oct, 201911:00 IST

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 4: Pujara, Rohit Step on the Pedal

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 5, 2019, 1:34 PM IST

LIVE

IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

India

502/7

(136.0) RR 3.69

India India Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

431

(131.2) RR 3.28

India lead by 173 runs, MIN. 48.5 Overs Left Today

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 11:32 (IST)

    That's lunch on Day 4: India 35 for 1, Pujara turning Maharaj for a couple to get off the mark in the last ball of the session. India lead by 106 - they're in control of the game. Unless South Africa trigger a collapse, it's India on the driver's seat for now.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Can't bowl short to Rohit! Maharaj drags it down, Rohit is quick to swivel and pull over deep mid wicket. Flat and over the ropes. India's lead goes past 100 with that shot.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    WICKET! Mayank Agarwal caught at slip off Keshav Maharaj's bowling. Beautiful flight and turn outside off, Agarwal defends and nicks to first slip. India lose their first wicket - the double centurion from first innings. India 21 for 1.

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Almost a wicket! Rohit Sharma nearly stumped off Keshav Maharaj again. He charged down the track but this one kept low. Quinton de Kock takes the stumps, but Rohit drags it back just in time.

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Spin already, as expected. Keshav Maharaj for the second over. Rohit Sharma isn't going to waste time. Pulls a short ball to the boundary to get off the mark.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    South Africa start with Vernon Philander. Don't be surprised if they turn to spin soon though. They've got to break this Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal stand soon. Can't allow an encore of the first innings!

  • 10:25 (IST)

    ALL OUT! India go for another review. Ashwin v Rabada again. He's hit on the pads by an arm ball, and it's hitting the leg stump! Ashwin ends with 7 wickets, South Africa out for 431, trail by 71. 

  • 10:12 (IST)

    India take a review against Rabada. Ashwin has hit him on the backfoot, but the umpire's call stays. The ball might have just clipped leg stump. India ahve to wait for the 10th.

  • 09:54 (IST)

    South Africa were inching steadily towards 400 but Maharaj gives it away, looking to attack Ashwin. He charges down the track and lofts straight to long on. Ashwin now has six wickets. South Africa are still trailing by 106 runs.

  • 09:22 (IST)

    How's the pitch on Day 4? As expected, the cracks are opening up gradually. Dry patches, up and down bounce... it's going to be tough for batsmen as spinners are expected to have a good time. Remember, South Africa too have three spinners in their rank. 

  • 08:47 (IST)

    Welcome to the coverage of Day 4 of the India-South Africa Test from Visakhapatnam. South Africa have fought admirably with the bat, but such was India's dominance that the visitors are still behind. India are two wickets away from wrapping up the South African innings, and once they do that, they'll be looking to build a big lead. Can South Africa continue the fight?

13:30 (IST)

Almost! Muthusamy almost pulls off an incredible catch on the boundary, as he juggles the ball before finally catching it but it seems he has stepped on the boundary cushion while doing so. Rohit just about survives that but it was a fine effort from the South African.

13:20 (IST)

FOUR! Magnificent from Pujara! Another flighted ball outside off, Pujara once again comes down the track and drives this nicely past the mid off fielder for boundary.That's the shot of the day from India's no.3 but he will still need to get a move on here. India are 82/1 after 30 overs

13:06 (IST)

India not exactly taking the game by the scruff of the neck here, they are progressing slowly than they would want. Rohit Sharma meanwhile has hit 9 sixes in the day, which is a record for most sixes by an Indian!

12:58 (IST)

CHANCE! Flighted delivery on off, Pujara comes down the track and flicks it towards short leg where Markram is hit flush on the knees. Can't be called a dropped catch as it was travelling very quickly.

12:48 (IST)
Its sweltering in Vizag!
12:36 (IST)

Pujara playing his natural game at the moment, but that won't really be helping India at the moment it seems. They need quick runs and dot balls will only aid South Africa in ensuring that they bat as less as possible in this game!

12:28 (IST)

Pujara continues to be steady at the other end, Vernon Philander has been absolutely spot on for South Africa and hasn't given anything away yet. He is bowling in the perfect areas for the pacers!

12:22 (IST)

Rohit is continuing to be aggressive here, India should be looking at a lead of somewhere around 300 and hope that they can get atleast 2-2 and half sessions to bowl at South Africa, The innings of Rohit Sharma becomes crucial as he likes to accelerate!

12:11 (IST)
Biggest talking point so far?
11:32 (IST)

That's lunch on Day 4: India 35 for 1, Pujara turning Maharaj for a couple to get off the mark in the last ball of the session. India lead by 106 - they're in control of the game. Unless South Africa trigger a collapse, it's India on the driver's seat for now.

11:25 (IST)

Can't bowl short to Rohit! Maharaj drags it down, Rohit is quick to swivel and pull over deep mid wicket. Flat and over the ropes. India's lead goes past 100 with that shot.

11:08 (IST)

WICKET! Mayank Agarwal caught at slip off Keshav Maharaj's bowling. Beautiful flight and turn outside off, Agarwal defends and nicks to first slip. India lose their first wicket - the double centurion from first innings. India 21 for 1.

11:00 (IST)

And Rohit follows that up with a six! He's not going to let the loose balls pass by. That's what India want in this situation as well.

10:59 (IST)

Almost a wicket! Rohit Sharma nearly stumped off Keshav Maharaj again. He charged down the track but this one kept low. Quinton de Kock takes the stumps, but Rohit drags it back just in time.

10:51 (IST)

India are being patient for now. Mayank Agarwal is yet to get off the mark after 12 balls. Rohit hit one boundary, after which he has largely defended.

10:43 (IST)

Spin already, as expected. Keshav Maharaj for the second over. Rohit Sharma isn't going to waste time. Pulls a short ball to the boundary to get off the mark.

10:39 (IST)

South Africa start with Vernon Philander. Don't be surprised if they turn to spin soon though. They've got to break this Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal stand soon. Can't allow an encore of the first innings!

10:25 (IST)

ALL OUT! India go for another review. Ashwin v Rabada again. He's hit on the pads by an arm ball, and it's hitting the leg stump! Ashwin ends with 7 wickets, South Africa out for 431, trail by 71. 

10:13 (IST)

South Africa well and truly on the attack. Rabada now smashes Ashwin for two fours down the ground. India feeling some pressure?

10:12 (IST)

India take a review against Rabada. Ashwin has hit him on the backfoot, but the umpire's call stays. The ball might have just clipped leg stump. India ahve to wait for the 10th.

10:09 (IST)

Muthusamy is now on the attack. A boundary each off Ashwin and Jadeja takes him close to 30. And Saha then allows four byes too, which means South Africa are eating into the deficit.

10:01 (IST)

400 up for South Africa. Muthusamy has looked solid, looking to take South Africa as far as they can. Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack now.

09:54 (IST)

South Africa were inching steadily towards 400 but Maharaj gives it away, looking to attack Ashwin. He charges down the track and lofts straight to long on. Ashwin now has six wickets. South Africa are still trailing by 106 runs.

09:37 (IST)

R Ashwin from the other end after Shami starts with a maiden. Can he add to his five wickets in the innings? 

09:31 (IST)

That's a good start for India. Mohammed Shami with the ball - gets it to seam in from back of length and hits Maharaj on the thigh pad before going to the keeper. An appeal for caught behind but that's not out.

09:22 (IST)

How's the pitch on Day 4? As expected, the cracks are opening up gradually. Dry patches, up and down bounce... it's going to be tough for batsmen as spinners are expected to have a good time. Remember, South Africa too have three spinners in their rank. 

08:47 (IST)

Welcome to the coverage of Day 4 of the India-South Africa Test from Visakhapatnam. South Africa have fought admirably with the bat, but such was India's dominance that the visitors are still behind. India are two wickets away from wrapping up the South African innings, and once they do that, they'll be looking to build a big lead. Can South Africa continue the fight?

Rohit Sharma in action (AFP)

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score and Latest Updates of 1st Test Match: India not exactly taking the game by the scruff of the neck here, they are progressing slowly than they would want. Rohit Sharma meanwhile has hit 9 sixes in the day, which is a record for most sixes by an Indian!

India vs South Africa 1st Test, day 4 on October 3rd (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and will begin at 0930 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SA).

REVIEW DAY 3:

Thanks to Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock’s fighting knocks of 160 and 111 runs respectively, South Africa ensured that they stayed in the hunt on Day 3 of the first Test against India at Visakhaptnam.

Having ended day 2 on the score of 39/3, South Africa faced an uphill task against an Indian bowling attack looking to maintain their dominance on day 3. And the contributions of Elgar and de Kock went a long way in ensuring that the visitors ended day 3 on 385/8, with the excellent Ravichandran Ashwin picking up five wickets by the end of the day.

Temba Bavuma was the first wicket of the day, when he fell to Ishant Sharma to reduce South Africa to 63/4. In walked in skipper Faf du Plessis, who, aware of his bad form on the last tour, made sure that his team did not lose any more wickets and went into lunch with the score at 153/4.

Bavuma and du Plessis continued the good work after lunch as well, and made India toil hard in the field at the beginning of the second session. Both batsmen brought up their half-centuries and stitched together a much-needed partnership of 115 runs.

But it was Ravichandran Ashwin who provided the breakthrough, dismissing du Plessis for 55, with the score reading 178/5.

It was then time for the start of the second big partnership of the day, between Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock, with Elgar bringing up a brilliant century right before Tea. Both batsmen held out till the break, and used the interval to re-align their strategy to go again in the third session of the day.

With the South African innings in need of cautious acceleration, both batsmen picked up the pace of run-scoring, with Elgar going past the 150 run-mark, and the duo putting on a partnership of 160 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for India just as the batsmen were threatening to continue adding runs to the South African total, finally dismissing Elgar for 160. Senuran Muthusamy joined de Kock at the crease, and the latter continued his aggressive approach to bring up his century, adding a brief 28 runs to the total.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed de Kock in the 110th over, and did not waste more time in castling Vernon Philander for a duck, leaving the South African score at 376/8.

That was the last wicket that South Africa lost till the end of play, and ended the day on 385/8 with Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj batting on 12 and 3 respectively.​

cricket scoreind vs saIndiaindia vs sa 1st testindia vs south africa 2019Live Cricket Scorelive scoreSouth Africavirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

NED v IRE
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

IRE v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

HK v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more