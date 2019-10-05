India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 4: Pujara, Rohit Step on the Pedal

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score and Latest Updates of 1st Test Match: India not exactly taking the game by the scruff of the neck here, they are progressing slowly than they would want. Rohit Sharma meanwhile has hit 9 sixes in the day, which is a record for most sixes by an Indian!

India vs South Africa 1st Test, day 4 on October 3rd (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and will begin at 0930 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SA).

REVIEW DAY 3:

Thanks to Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock’s fighting knocks of 160 and 111 runs respectively, South Africa ensured that they stayed in the hunt on Day 3 of the first Test against India at Visakhaptnam.

Having ended day 2 on the score of 39/3, South Africa faced an uphill task against an Indian bowling attack looking to maintain their dominance on day 3. And the contributions of Elgar and de Kock went a long way in ensuring that the visitors ended day 3 on 385/8, with the excellent Ravichandran Ashwin picking up five wickets by the end of the day.

Temba Bavuma was the first wicket of the day, when he fell to Ishant Sharma to reduce South Africa to 63/4. In walked in skipper Faf du Plessis, who, aware of his bad form on the last tour, made sure that his team did not lose any more wickets and went into lunch with the score at 153/4.

Bavuma and du Plessis continued the good work after lunch as well, and made India toil hard in the field at the beginning of the second session. Both batsmen brought up their half-centuries and stitched together a much-needed partnership of 115 runs.

But it was Ravichandran Ashwin who provided the breakthrough, dismissing du Plessis for 55, with the score reading 178/5.

It was then time for the start of the second big partnership of the day, between Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock, with Elgar bringing up a brilliant century right before Tea. Both batsmen held out till the break, and used the interval to re-align their strategy to go again in the third session of the day.

With the South African innings in need of cautious acceleration, both batsmen picked up the pace of run-scoring, with Elgar going past the 150 run-mark, and the duo putting on a partnership of 160 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for India just as the batsmen were threatening to continue adding runs to the South African total, finally dismissing Elgar for 160. Senuran Muthusamy joined de Kock at the crease, and the latter continued his aggressive approach to bring up his century, adding a brief 28 runs to the total.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed de Kock in the 110th over, and did not waste more time in castling Vernon Philander for a duck, leaving the South African score at 376/8.

That was the last wicket that South Africa lost till the end of play, and ended the day on 385/8 with Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj batting on 12 and 3 respectively.​