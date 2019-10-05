India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 4: Pujara, Rohit Step on the Pedal

That's lunch on Day 4: India 35 for 1, Pujara turning Maharaj for a couple to get off the mark in the last ball of the session. India lead by 106 - they're in control of the game. Unless South Africa trigger a collapse, it's India on the driver's seat for now.
11:25 (IST)
Can't bowl short to Rohit! Maharaj drags it down, Rohit is quick to swivel and pull over deep mid wicket. Flat and over the ropes. India's lead goes past 100 with that shot.
11:08 (IST)
WICKET! Mayank Agarwal caught at slip off Keshav Maharaj's bowling. Beautiful flight and turn outside off, Agarwal defends and nicks to first slip. India lose their first wicket - the double centurion from first innings. India 21 for 1.
10:59 (IST)
Almost a wicket! Rohit Sharma nearly stumped off Keshav Maharaj again. He charged down the track but this one kept low. Quinton de Kock takes the stumps, but Rohit drags it back just in time.
10:43 (IST)
Spin already, as expected. Keshav Maharaj for the second over. Rohit Sharma isn't going to waste time. Pulls a short ball to the boundary to get off the mark.
10:39 (IST)
South Africa start with Vernon Philander. Don't be surprised if they turn to spin soon though. They've got to break this Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal stand soon. Can't allow an encore of the first innings!
10:25 (IST)
ALL OUT! India go for another review. Ashwin v Rabada again. He's hit on the pads by an arm ball, and it's hitting the leg stump! Ashwin ends with 7 wickets, South Africa out for 431, trail by 71.
10:12 (IST)
India take a review against Rabada. Ashwin has hit him on the backfoot, but the umpire's call stays. The ball might have just clipped leg stump. India ahve to wait for the 10th.
09:54 (IST)
South Africa were inching steadily towards 400 but Maharaj gives it away, looking to attack Ashwin. He charges down the track and lofts straight to long on. Ashwin now has six wickets. South Africa are still trailing by 106 runs.
09:22 (IST)
How's the pitch on Day 4? As expected, the cracks are opening up gradually. Dry patches, up and down bounce... it's going to be tough for batsmen as spinners are expected to have a good time. Remember, South Africa too have three spinners in their rank.
08:47 (IST)
Welcome to the coverage of Day 4 of the India-South Africa Test from Visakhapatnam. South Africa have fought admirably with the bat, but such was India's dominance that the visitors are still behind. India are two wickets away from wrapping up the South African innings, and once they do that, they'll be looking to build a big lead. Can South Africa continue the fight?
13:30 (IST)
Almost! Muthusamy almost pulls off an incredible catch on the boundary, as he juggles the ball before finally catching it but it seems he has stepped on the boundary cushion while doing so. Rohit just about survives that but it was a fine effort from the South African.
13:20 (IST)
FOUR! Magnificent from Pujara! Another flighted ball outside off, Pujara once again comes down the track and drives this nicely past the mid off fielder for boundary.That's the shot of the day from India's no.3 but he will still need to get a move on here. India are 82/1 after 30 overs
13:06 (IST)
India not exactly taking the game by the scruff of the neck here, they are progressing slowly than they would want. Rohit Sharma meanwhile has hit 9 sixes in the day, which is a record for most sixes by an Indian!
12:58 (IST)
CHANCE! Flighted delivery on off, Pujara comes down the track and flicks it towards short leg where Markram is hit flush on the knees. Can't be called a dropped catch as it was travelling very quickly.
12:48 (IST)
Its sweltering in Vizag!
Took a short stroll outside. It's proper sweltering. I hear that De Kock lost over 3kg on day one alone! You cannot believe how hot it is out there. And, with the stadium essentially a bowl, it is hottest in the middle. Lunch provides some necessary respite.#IndvSA
Pujara playing his natural game at the moment, but that won't really be helping India at the moment it seems. They need quick runs and dot balls will only aid South Africa in ensuring that they bat as less as possible in this game!
12:28 (IST)
Pujara continues to be steady at the other end, Vernon Philander has been absolutely spot on for South Africa and hasn't given anything away yet. He is bowling in the perfect areas for the pacers!
12:22 (IST)
Rohit is continuing to be aggressive here, India should be looking at a lead of somewhere around 300 and hope that they can get atleast 2-2 and half sessions to bowl at South Africa, The innings of Rohit Sharma becomes crucial as he likes to accelerate!
12:11 (IST)
Biggest talking point so far?
.@ashwinravi99's rich 7-wicket haul should stymie his critics. But SA have shown admirable spunk and the tail has wagged merrily to keep India's lead to 71. Enough to still force a result you think?
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
