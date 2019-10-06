R Ashwin expects South Africa to fight, says the match could go till the last session. He says the pitch has been decent for batting, and only 22 wickets have fallen in the day. Will he be proven right? We'll have a good game if South Africa stretch India.
08:59 (IST)
Welcome to Day 5! South Africa have a mountain to climb, while India are much ahead. But the visitors can take heart from their performance in the first innings where Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock scored tons. Elgar is gone though, which makes their job even more difficult.
09:25 (IST)
R Ashwin expects South Africa to fight, says the match could go till the last session. He says the pitch has been decent for batting, and only 22 wickets have fallen in the day. Will he be proven right? We'll have a good game if South Africa stretch India.
08:59 (IST)
Welcome to Day 5! South Africa have a mountain to climb, while India are much ahead. But the visitors can take heart from their performance in the first innings where Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock scored tons. Elgar is gone though, which makes their job even more difficult.
09:25 (IST)
R Ashwin expects South Africa to fight, says the match could go till the last session. He says the pitch has been decent for batting, and only 22 wickets have fallen in the day. Will he be proven right? We'll have a good game if South Africa stretch India.
09:17 (IST)
How's the pitch on day 5? Well, needless to say, it's going to be up and down. It's dry and there are cracks. Spinners should get a lot of assistance especially from the rough.
08:59 (IST)
Welcome to Day 5! South Africa have a mountain to climb, while India are much ahead. But the visitors can take heart from their performance in the first innings where Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock scored tons. Elgar is gone though, which makes their job even more difficult.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match at Visakhapatnam, Day 5: South Africa Face Uphill Task
STUMPS
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019
India
502/7
(136.0) RR 3.69
South Africa
431
(131.2) RR 3.28
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
R Ashwin expects South Africa to fight, says the match could go till the last session. He says the pitch has been decent for batting, and only 22 wickets have fallen in the day. Will he be proven right? We'll have a good game if South Africa stretch India.
Welcome to Day 5! South Africa have a mountain to climb, while India are much ahead. But the visitors can take heart from their performance in the first innings where Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock scored tons. Elgar is gone though, which makes their job even more difficult.
09:25 (IST)
R Ashwin expects South Africa to fight, says the match could go till the last session. He says the pitch has been decent for batting, and only 22 wickets have fallen in the day. Will he be proven right? We'll have a good game if South Africa stretch India.
09:17 (IST)
How's the pitch on day 5? Well, needless to say, it's going to be up and down. It's dry and there are cracks. Spinners should get a lot of assistance especially from the rough.
08:59 (IST)
Welcome to Day 5! South Africa have a mountain to climb, while India are much ahead. But the visitors can take heart from their performance in the first innings where Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock scored tons. Elgar is gone though, which makes their job even more difficult.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019
IRE v OMAKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings