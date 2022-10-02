IND vs SA 2022 Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: India Aim to Close Out Series in Guwahati

Live now
Last Updated: October 02, 2022, 16:38 IST
Guwahati [Gauhati], India
Live Score And Updates From IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I, Guwahati: With their impressive show in the series opener, India have presented themselves with a chance to win a T20I series against South Africa for the first time when playing at home. While the focus would have and should have been on India’s performance in the lead up to the world cup which is now just a couple of weeks away, it’s anything but. Why? Two words – Read More
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa to be played at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium tonight. The hosts have a 1-0 lead and with a win tonight, they can secure the three-match series in their favour.
The bosses are keeping their hopes alive – Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly both have maintained a positive outlook hoping against hope that Bumrah might get ready just in time. Fingers crossed.
Switching the focus back to the match tonight. India have a 1-0 lead. A win will put the series in their pocket. A defeat would mean the third T20I becomes the decider. But there’s a third option – a potential washout. Why? The forecast is of thunderstorm during the game. So if not a washout, there’s a chance of the game being halted due to rain.
When will the 2nd T20I match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) be played?
The second T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on September 2, Sunday.
Where will the second T20I match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) be played?
The second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
What time will the second T20I match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) begin?
The second T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) second T20I match?
India vs South Africa second T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) second T20I match?
India vs South Africa second T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs
India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar
South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here