India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Mohali: India Opt to Field First

Kohli: We're going to bowl first. Fresh wicket, there will be dew and it will be difficult to defend. It's a great chasing ground. It's a typical Mohali pitch. I remember fondly playing Australia in the World T20 game. Tonight is another opportunity to get a good game. We're trying out a few youngsters. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar miss out.
18:16 (IST)
Kohli to Star Sports: Kuldeep and Chahal are always in the scheme of things. When else can we try more options? The likes of Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya... we have to give them games to see.
17:18 (IST)
And it's time for the second T20I between India and South Africa at Mohali. After a washout in the first match at Dharamsala, India would like to start the series with a win and hope to win the encounter. Unlike the venue for the first match, there are no showers predicted for the match, which is a great news for the fans.
18:32 (IST)
India have won the toss.
19:07 (IST)
Deepak Chahar at the other end. Begins with a couple of nice outswingers, but once he strays on the pads, Hendricks flicks for four. Good shot that, Chahar has to adjust his line.
19:02 (IST)
What a start to his captaincy. Quinton de Kock drives his first ball through covers for four. Lovely shot. Leans into it and picks the gap.
19:00 (IST)
India begin with spin. Washington Sundar gets the ball. Hendricks on strike, captain de Kock at the other end.
18:57 (IST)
The national anthems are done, all set for the game as Kohli leads his men to the pitch.
18:45 (IST)
Hardik Pandya: My body feels fantastic. It's more of a precaution. I don't want to get injured and go off for 6-8 months. The back is alright now. I just want to do what I always do, just enjoy the game. It's a different story now and I want to learn lots of new things. I want to improve my game and take one step further. I'm always working on my bowling and learning new things. Lots of people have not seen me trying new things in the nets. The team feels the same, everyone is used to it now.
18:43 (IST)
The three debutants for South Africa are Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma and George Linde. It's a very young side against an Indian side in transition. Exciting series, hopefully.
18:34 (IST)
Quinton de Kock: Captaincy is new for me, I'm enjoying the experience. Me, Rabada and Miller have played a lot here. The boys are hungry to play. We've got three debutants. Temba Bavuma comes in at No. 3. There is some experience and also some talent coming in.
18:32 (IST)
18:29 (IST)
The pitch: There are some dark patches, but it's not moist. The pitch is hard, the ball will skid especially if there is dew. Captain winning the toss is expected to chase.
18:25 (IST)
The focus is also on Rishabh Pant. There has been plenty of debate about his batting style, with calls even from the team management for him to be more game aware with his shot selection. Will he do that?
18:14 (IST)
The focus will also be on India's openers. Who will they be? Rohit Sharma is a fixed name, and the other is a choice between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. This is Rahul's IPL home too, remember. But it's unlikely India will drop Dhawan, so Rahul might have to wait for his chance.
18:04 (IST)
India will be keen to test their batting depth. That's the reason they've dropped their star spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for more all-round options. The depth in batting will allow India to bat with more freedom at the top, and also allow the likes of Shreyas Iyer/Manish Pandey to settle in.
17:58 (IST)
After the IPL final, de Kock had made an interesting comment, calling the triumph with Mumbai Indies the biggest achievement of his career. He still feels the same on the subject. "It is the biggest thing I have won so far. What can I say. If we win a World Cup that would be the biggest achievement. IPL final is a big achievement for any cricketer. As cricketers we want to be part of IPL finals and World Cup finals. Everyone has opinion. My opinion is mine. It is the biggest thing I have achieved so far."
17:50 (IST)
It has effectively become a two-match series with the series opener in Dharamasala being washed out. "It is a bit of a negative," said de Kock. "We would like to have played three games against the Indian team. Leading into the World Cup, to lose out on a game in different conditions, it is not ideal but it is what it is."
17:41 (IST)
"Even they in their career have had to do the same thing we are doing. So we will take it as it comes. In the leadership group in the team we have had a chat (on grooming the youngsters). It is under control so far but we are still learning as part of a young leadership group." De Kock said some youngsters could get a longer rope while some may not. "I not going to put a number on it. For some it could be one, for some it could be 10, so can't really say."
17:31 (IST)
"Not too concerned to be honest. It is a new stepping stone in my career, gives me extra responsibility. Not sure if it would affect me negatively or positively," said the wicket-keeper batsman ahead of the second T20 against India here on Wednesday. IPL regular de Kock, who won the final with Mumbai Indians earlier this year, is pretty familiar with the conditions in India. Asked if he is prepared to play the mentor's role in the team, like du Plessis and Ab de Villiers played when he burst on to the scene, de Kock said: "I think they (Faf and ABD) gave me lots of room to play the way I wanted to. I don't see it why that would change without them being here.
17:21 (IST)
Newly-appointed South African T20 captain Quinton de Kock on Tuesday said the additional responsibility could be a double-edged sword but he is not thinking too much about it. De Kock is one of the senior players in this new-look team and has been handed captaincy in the absence of Faf du Plessis as the management is looking to groom him ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.
17:18 (IST)
And it's time for the second T20I between India and South Africa at Mohali. After a washout in the first match at Dharamsala, India would like to start the series with a win and hope to win the encounter. Unlike the venue for the first match, there are no showers predicted for the match, which is a great news for the fans.
India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Mohali: India Opt to Field First
LIVE
SA vs IND Cricket Scorecard (T20)
2nd T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 18 September, 2019
South Africa
15/0
(2.1) RR 6.92
India
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
19:07 (IST)
Deepak Chahar at the other end. Begins with a couple of nice outswingers, but once he strays on the pads, Hendricks flicks for four. Good shot that, Chahar has to adjust his line.
19:02 (IST)
What a start to his captaincy. Quinton de Kock drives his first ball through covers for four. Lovely shot. Leans into it and picks the gap.
19:00 (IST)
India begin with spin. Washington Sundar gets the ball. Hendricks on strike, captain de Kock at the other end.
18:57 (IST)
The national anthems are done, all set for the game as Kohli leads his men to the pitch.
18:45 (IST)
Hardik Pandya: My body feels fantastic. It's more of a precaution. I don't want to get injured and go off for 6-8 months. The back is alright now. I just want to do what I always do, just enjoy the game. It's a different story now and I want to learn lots of new things. I want to improve my game and take one step further. I'm always working on my bowling and learning new things. Lots of people have not seen me trying new things in the nets. The team feels the same, everyone is used to it now.
18:43 (IST)
The three debutants for South Africa are Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma and George Linde. It's a very young side against an Indian side in transition. Exciting series, hopefully.
18:34 (IST)
Quinton de Kock: Captaincy is new for me, I'm enjoying the experience. Me, Rabada and Miller have played a lot here. The boys are hungry to play. We've got three debutants. Temba Bavuma comes in at No. 3. There is some experience and also some talent coming in.
18:32 (IST)
18:29 (IST)
The pitch: There are some dark patches, but it's not moist. The pitch is hard, the ball will skid especially if there is dew. Captain winning the toss is expected to chase.
18:25 (IST)
The focus is also on Rishabh Pant. There has been plenty of debate about his batting style, with calls even from the team management for him to be more game aware with his shot selection. Will he do that?
18:14 (IST)
The focus will also be on India's openers. Who will they be? Rohit Sharma is a fixed name, and the other is a choice between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. This is Rahul's IPL home too, remember. But it's unlikely India will drop Dhawan, so Rahul might have to wait for his chance.
18:04 (IST)
India will be keen to test their batting depth. That's the reason they've dropped their star spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for more all-round options. The depth in batting will allow India to bat with more freedom at the top, and also allow the likes of Shreyas Iyer/Manish Pandey to settle in.
17:58 (IST)
After the IPL final, de Kock had made an interesting comment, calling the triumph with Mumbai Indies the biggest achievement of his career. He still feels the same on the subject. "It is the biggest thing I have won so far. What can I say. If we win a World Cup that would be the biggest achievement. IPL final is a big achievement for any cricketer. As cricketers we want to be part of IPL finals and World Cup finals. Everyone has opinion. My opinion is mine. It is the biggest thing I have achieved so far."
17:50 (IST)
It has effectively become a two-match series with the series opener in Dharamasala being washed out. "It is a bit of a negative," said de Kock. "We would like to have played three games against the Indian team. Leading into the World Cup, to lose out on a game in different conditions, it is not ideal but it is what it is."
17:41 (IST)
"Even they in their career have had to do the same thing we are doing. So we will take it as it comes. In the leadership group in the team we have had a chat (on grooming the youngsters). It is under control so far but we are still learning as part of a young leadership group." De Kock said some youngsters could get a longer rope while some may not. "I not going to put a number on it. For some it could be one, for some it could be 10, so can't really say."
17:31 (IST)
"Not too concerned to be honest. It is a new stepping stone in my career, gives me extra responsibility. Not sure if it would affect me negatively or positively," said the wicket-keeper batsman ahead of the second T20 against India here on Wednesday. IPL regular de Kock, who won the final with Mumbai Indians earlier this year, is pretty familiar with the conditions in India. Asked if he is prepared to play the mentor's role in the team, like du Plessis and Ab de Villiers played when he burst on to the scene, de Kock said: "I think they (Faf and ABD) gave me lots of room to play the way I wanted to. I don't see it why that would change without them being here.
17:21 (IST)
Newly-appointed South African T20 captain Quinton de Kock on Tuesday said the additional responsibility could be a double-edged sword but he is not thinking too much about it. De Kock is one of the senior players in this new-look team and has been handed captaincy in the absence of Faf du Plessis as the management is looking to groom him ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.
17:18 (IST)
And it's time for the second T20I between India and South Africa at Mohali. After a washout in the first match at Dharamsala, India would like to start the series with a win and hope to win the encounter. Unlike the venue for the first match, there are no showers predicted for the match, which is a great news for the fans.
