Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SA IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 2nd T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 18 September, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa *

15/0 (2.1)

South Africa
v/s
India
India

Toss won by India (decided to field)
Live

BAN TRI-NATION T20I SERIES, 2019 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 18 September, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

124/3 (14.2)

Bangladesh
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

live
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Mohali: India Opt to Field First

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 18, 2019, 7:10 PM IST

LIVE

SA vs IND Cricket Scorecard (T20)

2nd T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 18 September, 2019

South Africa

15/0

(2.1) RR 6.92

South Africa South Africa Captain
v/s
India India Captain
India

Toss won by India (decided to field)

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 18:32 (IST)

    India have won the toss. 

    Kohli: We're going to bowl first. Fresh wicket, there will be dew and it will be difficult to defend. It's a great chasing ground. It's a typical Mohali pitch. I remember fondly playing Australia in the World T20 game. Tonight is another opportunity to get a good game. We're trying out a few youngsters. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar miss out.

  • 18:16 (IST)

    Kohli to Star Sports: Kuldeep and Chahal are always in the scheme of things. When else can we try more options? The likes of Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya... we have to give them games to see. 

  • 17:18 (IST)

    And it's time for the second T20I between India and South Africa at Mohali. After a washout in the first match at Dharamsala, India would like to start the series with a win and hope to win the encounter. Unlike the venue for the first match, there are no showers predicted for the match, which is a great news for the fans. 

19:07 (IST)

Deepak Chahar at the other end. Begins with a couple of nice outswingers, but once he strays on the pads, Hendricks flicks for four. Good shot that, Chahar has to adjust his line.

19:02 (IST)

What a start to his captaincy. Quinton de Kock drives his first ball through covers for four. Lovely shot. Leans into it and picks the gap.

19:00 (IST)

India begin with spin. Washington Sundar gets the ball. Hendricks on strike, captain de Kock at the other end.

18:57 (IST)

The national anthems are done, all set for the game as Kohli leads his men to the pitch.

18:45 (IST)

Hardik Pandya: My body feels fantastic. It's more of a precaution. I don't want to get injured and go off for 6-8 months. The back is alright now. I just want to do what I always do, just enjoy the game. It's a different story now and I want to learn lots of new things. I want to improve my game and take one step further. I'm always working on my bowling and learning new things. Lots of people have not seen me trying new things in the nets. The team feels the same, everyone is used to it now.

18:43 (IST)

The three debutants for South Africa are Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma and George Linde. It's a very young side against an Indian side in transition. Exciting series, hopefully.

18:34 (IST)

Quinton de Kock: Captaincy is new for me, I'm enjoying the experience. Me, Rabada and Miller have played a lot here. The boys are hungry to play. We've got three debutants. Temba Bavuma comes in at No. 3. There is some experience and also some talent coming in.

18:32 (IST)

India have won the toss. 

Kohli: We're going to bowl first. Fresh wicket, there will be dew and it will be difficult to defend. It's a great chasing ground. It's a typical Mohali pitch. I remember fondly playing Australia in the World T20 game. Tonight is another opportunity to get a good game. We're trying out a few youngsters. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar miss out.

18:29 (IST)

The pitch: There are some dark patches, but it's not moist. The pitch is hard, the ball will skid especially if there is dew. Captain winning the toss is expected to chase.

18:25 (IST)

The focus is also on Rishabh Pant. There has been plenty of debate about his batting style, with calls even from the team management for him to be more game aware with his shot selection. Will he do that? 

18:16 (IST)

Kohli to Star Sports: Kuldeep and Chahal are always in the scheme of things. When else can we try more options? The likes of Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya... we have to give them games to see. 

18:14 (IST)

The focus will also be on India's openers. Who will they be? Rohit Sharma is a fixed name, and the other is a choice between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. This is Rahul's IPL home too, remember. But it's unlikely India will drop Dhawan, so Rahul might have to wait for his chance.

18:04 (IST)

India will be keen to test their batting depth. That's the reason they've dropped their star spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for more all-round options. The depth in batting will allow India to bat with more freedom at the top, and also allow the likes of Shreyas Iyer/Manish Pandey to settle in.

17:58 (IST)

After the IPL final, de Kock had made an interesting comment, calling the triumph with Mumbai Indies the biggest achievement of his career. He still feels the same on the subject. "It is the biggest thing I have won so far. What can I say. If we win a World Cup that would be the biggest achievement. IPL final is a big achievement for any cricketer. As cricketers we want to be part of IPL finals and World Cup finals. Everyone has opinion. My opinion is mine. It is the biggest thing I have achieved so far."

17:50 (IST)

It has effectively become a two-match series with the series opener in Dharamasala being washed out. "It is a bit of a negative," said de Kock. "We would like to have played three games against the Indian team. Leading into the World Cup, to lose out on a game in different conditions, it is not ideal but it is what it is."

17:41 (IST)

"Even they in their career have had to do the same thing we are doing. So we will take it as it comes. In the leadership group in the team we have had a chat (on grooming the youngsters). It is under control so far but we are still learning as part of a young leadership group." De Kock said some youngsters could get a longer rope while some may not. "I not going to put a number on it. For some it could be one, for some it could be 10, so can't really say."

17:31 (IST)

"Not too concerned to be honest. It is a new stepping stone in my career, gives me extra responsibility. Not sure if it would affect me negatively or positively," said the wicket-keeper batsman ahead of the second T20 against India here on Wednesday. IPL regular de Kock, who won the final with Mumbai Indians earlier this year, is pretty familiar with the conditions in India. Asked if he is prepared to play the mentor's role in the team, like du Plessis and Ab de Villiers played when he burst on to the scene, de Kock said: "I think they (Faf and ABD) gave me lots of room to play the way I wanted to. I don't see it why that would change without them being here.

17:21 (IST)

 Newly-appointed South African T20 captain Quinton de Kock on Tuesday said the additional responsibility could be a double-edged sword but he is not thinking too much about it. De Kock is one of the senior players in this new-look team and has been handed captaincy in the absence of Faf du Plessis as the management is looking to groom him ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

17:18 (IST)

And it's time for the second T20I between India and South Africa at Mohali. After a washout in the first match at Dharamsala, India would like to start the series with a win and hope to win the encounter. Unlike the venue for the first match, there are no showers predicted for the match, which is a great news for the fans. 

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Mohali: India Opt to Field First

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Latest Updates: After the IPL final, de Kock had made an interesting comment, calling the triumph with Mumbai Indies the biggest achievement of his career. He still feels the same on the subject. "It is the biggest thing I have won so far. What can I say. If we win a World Cup that would be the biggest achievement. IPL final is a big achievement for any cricketer. As cricketers we want to be part of IPL finals and World Cup finals. Everyone has opinion. My opinion is mine. It is the biggest thing I have achieved so far."

Catch all the action from second T20I between India and South Africa from Mohali through our live blog.

PREVIEW: India and South Africa head to Mohali for the second of three Twenty20 Internationals after rain played spoilsport in the first game on Sunday. While the relentless rain in Dharamsala was a dampener for all concerned, both teams would be disappointed by the fact that they were robbed off one match in their preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. Both India and South Africa have publicly spoken about trying different combinations in the build up to the mega event, and they'd want as many games as possible in that pursuit.

Fortunately for them, there's no such rain threat in Mohali, and the series will finally get started. India, naturally, are the stronger side. They're coming off a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in the Caribbean and would like to carry the momentum while trying out a few things. Their batting order is largely predictable and settled, but there are one or two crucial things to look out for; how well Manish Pandey or Shreyas Iyer go, and how consistent can Rishabh Pant be being a couple of areas for India to work on.

India will be bolstered by the return of Hardik Pandya, who was rested from the tour of West Indies. The all-rounder is not a part of the Test squad, and will want to give it his all in the limited-overs formats. He provides balance, firepower and depth to the Indian batting. India see depth as a crucial factor in limited-overs cricket, perhaps after the World Cup experience. That's the reason why they've made crucial changes to their bowling unit, dropping Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The likes of Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar give depth to the batting, which will make the top order play with more freedom.

On the other hand, South Africa have a young and inexperienced side led by Quinton de Kock. There are concerns over the future of cricket in the country and they'd want to show all is not lost. They will look to leave behind their dismal performance in England in the World Cup and prepare for the future in the absence of stalwarts like Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla. South Africa have three new faces in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje. They'd all be looking towards de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada to get as much as they can during the tour. South Africa definitely face an uphill task but they'd be looking to target India's inexperience in bowling. Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar had good tours of West Indies, but they're still inexperienced in international cricket. Add a couple more inexperienced players in Rahul Chahar and Washington, and South Africa would potentially look at this as an area of weakness. If they can do that, there's no reason why they can't do a repeat of 2015 when they defeated India in both the limited-overs formats of the tour.

2nd T20I live scorecricket scoreInd vs SA Live ScoreIndia vs South Africaindia vs south africa live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive score

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more