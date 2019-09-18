India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Mohali: Kohli & Dhawan in Control in Chase

Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma: OUT! LBW! Phehlukwayo the opening stand as he has got Rohit plumb in front of the stumps. Phehlukwayo dishes a fuller ball on middle, Rohit goes to flick but he is early into the shot. He misses to get any bat and is rapped in front of the timbers. Phehlukwayo appeals and the umpire doesn't take much time to raise the finger. A crucial wicket for the visitors as Rohit was looking in good touch.
21:04 (IST)
FOUR! Clever this time. Rabada goes wide on a good length, Dhawan opens the bat face and through the slip cordon and into the third man fence. Back-to-back boundaries for him. India doing it easily at the moment, they are 30/0 after 3 overs.
20:38 (IST)
Phehlukwayo slams a massive, massive six off Saini. Pretorius does the same in the last ball. Saini bleeds runs in the last over to take South Africa close to 150. They end with 149 - not a massive total but something to bowl with. Quinton de Kock gave them a good start but the others couldn't use the platform. Temba Bavuma played a steady hand, missing his half-century by one run, but he wasn't quick. India will feel the target is very much achievable.
20:26 (IST)
South Africa's slide continues. David Miller slogs across a straight from ball from Hardik Pandya, and misses. The stumps are disturbed. Miller gone for 18 off 15, South Africa 129 for 5 in 18.1.
20:19 (IST)
No fifty for Bavuma. He was struggling to accelerate, and falls in search of a big shot. Slower ball from Chahar, Bavuma lofts and mistimes to long on. Out for 49 off 43 balls.
19:57 (IST)
One brings two. Van der Dussen looks to play across the line and chips a simple return catch to Ravindra Jadeja. India have struck back with two wickets. Over to the experienced David Miller to bat with Temba Bavuma now.
19:52 (IST)
A stunning catch from Kohli dismisses de Kock. Superb catch, big wicket. Short of length ball from Saini, de Kock slapped it down the ground but mishit it, Kohli ran across from mid off and stretched his hands to take it while diving. Out for 52 (37), SA 88/2 in 11.2.
19:49 (IST)
De Kock reaches his half-century, pulling Jadeja for four through square leg. Was in the air for a long time but it evaded the fielder. That's a nice way to celebrate captaincy debut.
19:19 (IST)
There comes the first strike. Hendricks looks to hit Chahar over mid on but gets it off the toe end of the bat. Washington Sundar collects a simple catch in that position to give India the breakthrough. De Kock is looking good, but Hendricks did not look settled at all. He falls for 6 off 11, SA 31/1.
19:15 (IST)
De Kock is on fire here. He gets another boundary with a square drive off Chahar, and races to 23 off 10. A captain's knock this? South Africa 28/0 in 3.1 overs.
21:13 (IST)
21:36 (IST)
Nortje was expensive in the first over. He deserves to be brought back. De Kock got carried away with the lack of pace that produced Rohit’s wicket. #IndvSA
SIX! Up and over! Magnificent shot from the skipper! Fullish ball outside off, Kohli dances down the track and lifts it over the cover fence. What timing from King Kohli. Dhawan follows that with a fine straight boundary.
21:29 (IST)
Tabraiz Shamsi comes into the attack now, how efffective will the spinners be here? He starts well though, he concedes just 5 runs in his first over. India are 57/1 after 8 overs
21:25 (IST)
Pretorious comes into the attack for South Africa, they are desperate for a wicket at the moment. Kohli and Dhawan can do it in 1s and 2s at the moment here. India are 52/1 after 7 overs here
21:20 (IST)
Review time! South Africa have taken a review for Caught behind! It looks like that it has gone off the pads.They check for lbw as well but Kohli survives as that's ruled to be umpire's call. India certainly effective at the moment, they are 47/1 after 6 overs
21:15 (IST)
FOUR! Kohli special! Fuller ball around off, Kohli uses his wrists and flicks it through the mid on and mid-wicket gap and into the fence. First boundary for the Indian skipper.
21:13 (IST)
21:00 (IST)
That's Rohit Sharma at his majestic best, pulls with class. Nortje bowled at around 140 kph but that went off the bat quicker! He does it twice in the over, and result is the same both the times. India are 21/0 after 2 overs
20:54 (IST)
Good start this for India against Rabada, key will be not to lose early wickets in the chase here. Dhawan also gets a boundary away early in the over. India are 8/0 after the 1st over.
20:38 (IST)
20:31 (IST)
South Africa 133 for 5 in 19 overs. How much can they add in the last?
20:13 (IST)
Miller gets going with a gorgeous six off Washington Sundar. Just an extension of the drive with a high elbow and it sails all the way over long off. Terrific strike.
20:09 (IST)
South Africa in steadying phase after the twin wickets. Miller dealing in singles, Bavuma is into his 40s. The Pandya brothers operating in tandem now.
One brings two. Van der Dussen looks to play across the line and chips a simple return catch to Ravindra Jadeja. India have struck back with two wickets. Over to the experienced David Miller to bat with Temba Bavuma now.
19:45 (IST)
Pandya is struggling for rhythm here. Another short one to Bavuma, and the batsman frees his arms to slap it over point for four. Repeat the line once again, and that's two fours in two balls. South Africa 78/1 in 10.
19:43 (IST)
De Kock is into the 40s. He's collected another boundary off Jadeja to keep South Africa going. Some sloppy fielding and an overthrow in the next over helps South Africa too.
19:37 (IST)
Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya in after the Power Play. Six singles from Jadeja's over. Pandya's first four balls go for singles, before Bavuma decides he has had enough. Rocks back and pulls one over deep square for a big six. Will that give him momentum?
19:29 (IST)
De Kock continues to attack. Another boundary off Chahar in the sixth over, once again with a drive through the off side. Despite that, South Africa have managed only 38 runs in the Power Play. They need more power from here!
19:11 (IST)
Navdeep Saini into the attack, and he goes for boundaries in his first three balls. The first one through an edge fof de Kock's bat - he slashes and it goes away over slip. The second one is a beautiful drive wide of mid off. The third is a lovely on drive.
19:07 (IST)
Deepak Chahar at the other end. Begins with a couple of nice outswingers, but once he strays on the pads, Hendricks flicks for four. Good shot that, Chahar has to adjust his line.
19:02 (IST)
What a start to his captaincy. Quinton de Kock drives his first ball through covers for four. Lovely shot. Leans into it and picks the gap.
19:00 (IST)
India begin with spin. Washington Sundar gets the ball. Hendricks on strike, captain de Kock at the other end.
18:57 (IST)
The national anthems are done, all set for the game as Kohli leads his men to the pitch.
India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Mohali: Kohli & Dhawan in Control in Chase
SA vs IND Cricket Scorecard (T20)
2nd T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 18 September, 2019
South Africa
149/5
(20.0) RR 7.45
India
78/1
(9.5) RR 7.93
Live blog
SIX! Up and over! Magnificent shot from the skipper! Fullish ball outside off, Kohli dances down the track and lifts it over the cover fence. What timing from King Kohli. Dhawan follows that with a fine straight boundary.
Tabraiz Shamsi comes into the attack now, how efffective will the spinners be here? He starts well though, he concedes just 5 runs in his first over. India are 57/1 after 8 overs
Pretorious comes into the attack for South Africa, they are desperate for a wicket at the moment. Kohli and Dhawan can do it in 1s and 2s at the moment here. India are 52/1 after 7 overs here
Review time! South Africa have taken a review for Caught behind! It looks like that it has gone off the pads.They check for lbw as well but Kohli survives as that's ruled to be umpire's call. India certainly effective at the moment, they are 47/1 after 6 overs
FOUR! Kohli special! Fuller ball around off, Kohli uses his wrists and flicks it through the mid on and mid-wicket gap and into the fence. First boundary for the Indian skipper.
That's Rohit Sharma at his majestic best, pulls with class. Nortje bowled at around 140 kph but that went off the bat quicker! He does it twice in the over, and result is the same both the times. India are 21/0 after 2 overs
Good start this for India against Rabada, key will be not to lose early wickets in the chase here. Dhawan also gets a boundary away early in the over. India are 8/0 after the 1st over.
South Africa 133 for 5 in 19 overs. How much can they add in the last?
Miller gets going with a gorgeous six off Washington Sundar. Just an extension of the drive with a high elbow and it sails all the way over long off. Terrific strike.
South Africa in steadying phase after the twin wickets. Miller dealing in singles, Bavuma is into his 40s. The Pandya brothers operating in tandem now.
Pandya is struggling for rhythm here. Another short one to Bavuma, and the batsman frees his arms to slap it over point for four. Repeat the line once again, and that's two fours in two balls. South Africa 78/1 in 10.
De Kock is into the 40s. He's collected another boundary off Jadeja to keep South Africa going. Some sloppy fielding and an overthrow in the next over helps South Africa too.
Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya in after the Power Play. Six singles from Jadeja's over. Pandya's first four balls go for singles, before Bavuma decides he has had enough. Rocks back and pulls one over deep square for a big six. Will that give him momentum?
De Kock continues to attack. Another boundary off Chahar in the sixth over, once again with a drive through the off side. Despite that, South Africa have managed only 38 runs in the Power Play. They need more power from here!
Navdeep Saini into the attack, and he goes for boundaries in his first three balls. The first one through an edge fof de Kock's bat - he slashes and it goes away over slip. The second one is a beautiful drive wide of mid off. The third is a lovely on drive.
Deepak Chahar at the other end. Begins with a couple of nice outswingers, but once he strays on the pads, Hendricks flicks for four. Good shot that, Chahar has to adjust his line.
What a start to his captaincy. Quinton de Kock drives his first ball through covers for four. Lovely shot. Leans into it and picks the gap.
India begin with spin. Washington Sundar gets the ball. Hendricks on strike, captain de Kock at the other end.
The national anthems are done, all set for the game as Kohli leads his men to the pitch.
