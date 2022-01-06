India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Rain Delays Start of Play in Johannesburg

Read more

also have to tackle to play without Mohammed Siraj who is not fully fit for bowling.

Elgar defied a hostile Indian bowling attack on a difficult pitch to lead his team’s quest for a series-levelling win on the third day of the second Test.

Set to make 240 to win, South Africa were 118 for two at the close, with Elgar unbeaten on 46 after facing 121 balls in a three-hour examination of his skills and resolve.

The left-handed Elgar was struck on the neck by a ball from Jasprit Bumrah and on the right hand by Shardul Thakur, with both injuries requiring treatment on the field.

South Africa made a bright start, with Aiden Markram stroking 31 off 38 balls in an opening stand of 47 with Elgar.

But Markram fell leg before wicket to first innings bowling hero Thakur, who won a verdict from umpire Marais Erasmus after two earlier unsuccessful appeals in the same over.

Run-scoring became increasingly difficult, with uneven bounce becoming more of a factor as the sun beat down on a pitch which has given help to the fast bowlers throughout the match.

But it was off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who made the second breakthrough when he trapped Keegan Petersen in front of his stumps for 28 with the total on 93.

After losing the first Test in Centurion, South Africa need to win to keep the series alive ahead of next week’s third and final Test in Cape Town.

With only six recognised batsmen in their line-up, a tense finish is in prospect for Thursday.

