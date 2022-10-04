CHANGE LANGUAGE
India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20I Latest Updates: After Pocketing Series, IND Aim For Clean Sweep

By: Cricketnext Staff

Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 16:45 IST

Indore, India

It's a dead rubber from the perspective of the series but for the two opponents, it's a chance to fine tune certain aspects, get some batters back in form and gain confidence in the lead up to the T20 World Cup that starts in 10 days' time. India clinched the three-match series in Guwahati where over 400 runs were scored. Armed with a 2-0 lead, they have rested

Oct 04, 2022 18:00 IST

3rd T20I Live: South Africa Full Squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen

Oct 04, 2022 17:59 IST

SA vs IND Live Updates: India Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed

Oct 04, 2022 17:35 IST

IND vs SA 2022 Live: India Eye Clean Sweep

Having secured the series, Rohit Sharma & Co will be eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep and enter the T20 WC on a confident note. They have already been jolted by the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah for the entire WC.

Oct 04, 2022 16:49 IST

India vs South Africa Live!

A warm greeting to everyone who are joining us for our live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore tonight. The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will make at least two confirmed changes to their playing XI – Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested.

Read more

the in-form pair of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul but batting isn’t their worry right now. The bowling, especially in the death overs, is their Achilles’ Heel. Will they manage to find solution for that tonight?

For South Africa, the form of captain Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw is a concern. Both are yet to score. David Miller’s stunning century in Guwahati was a big positive while Quinton de Kock digging it out for a fighting fifty was also a welcome news for the Proteas. They would want to fire on all cylinders tonight and return home with a win.

When will the third T20I match between India and South Africa be played?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on October 4, Tuesday.

Where will the third T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the third T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa third T20I match?

India vs South Africa third T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa third T20I match?

India vs South Africa third T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs South Africa Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshhdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed/Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

